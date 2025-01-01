//--- description

#property description "Script draws \"Event\" graphical object."

#property description "Anchor point date is set in percentage of"

#property description "the chart window width in bars."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="Event"; // Event name

input int InpDate=25; // Event date, %

input string InpText="Text"; // Event text

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Event color

input int InpWidth=1; // Point size when highlighted

input bool InpBack=false; // Background event

input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create Event object on the chart |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EventCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Event", // event name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

const string text="Text", // event text

datetime time=0, // time

const color clr=clrRed, // color

const int width=1, // point width when highlighted

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=false, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- if time is not set, create the object on the last bar

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create Event object

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EVENT,sub_window,time,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Event\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set event text

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);

//--- set color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set anchor point width if the object is highlighted

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving event by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change Event object text |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EventTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Event", // event name

const string text="Text") // text

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change object text

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move Event object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EventMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Event", // event name

datetime time=0) // time

{

//--- if time is not set, move event to the last bar

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the object

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move \"Event\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete Event object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EventDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Event") // event name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the object

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Event\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- check correctness of the input parameters

if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- number of visible bars in the chart window

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- array for storing the date values to be used

//--- for setting and changing Event object anchor point's coordinates

datetime date[];

//--- memory allocation

ArrayResize(date,bars);

//--- fill the array of dates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- define the points to create an object

int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;

//--- create Event object

if(!EventCreate(0,InpName,0,InpText,date[d],InpColor,InpWidth,

InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- now, move the object

//--- loop counter

int h_steps=bars/2;

//--- move the object

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- use the following value

if(d<bars-1)

d+=1;

//--- move the point

if(!EventMove(0,InpName,date[d]))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 seconds of delay

Sleep(50);

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- delete the channel from the chart

EventDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//---

}