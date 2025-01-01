|
//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Event\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point date is set in percentage of"
#property description "the chart window width in bars."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="Event"; // Event name
input int InpDate=25; // Event date, %
input string InpText="Text"; // Event text
input color InpColor=clrRed; // Event color
input int InpWidth=1; // Point size when highlighted
input bool InpBack=false; // Background event
input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Event object on the chart |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EventCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Event", // event name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
const string text="Text", // event text
datetime time=0, // time
const color clr=clrRed, // color
const int width=1, // point width when highlighted
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=false, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- if time is not set, create the object on the last bar
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create Event object
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EVENT,sub_window,time,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create \"Event\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set event text
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- set color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set anchor point width if the object is highlighted
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving event by mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change Event object text |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EventTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Event", // event name
const string text="Text") // text
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change object text
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move Event object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EventMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Event", // event name
datetime time=0) // time
{
//--- if time is not set, move event to the last bar
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the object
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move \"Event\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete Event object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EventDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Event") // event name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the object
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete \"Event\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- array for storing the date values to be used
//--- for setting and changing Event object anchor point's coordinates
datetime date[];
//--- memory allocation
ArrayResize(date,bars);
//--- fill the array of dates
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- define the points to create an object
int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;
//--- create Event object
if(!EventCreate(0,InpName,0,InpText,date[d],InpColor,InpWidth,
InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the object
//--- loop counter
int h_steps=bars/2;
//--- move the object
for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
{
//--- use the following value
if(d<bars-1)
d+=1;
//--- move the point
if(!EventMove(0,InpName,date[d]))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.05 seconds of delay
Sleep(50);
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the channel from the chart
EventDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//---
}