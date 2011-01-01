//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_SECTION.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_SECTION"

#property description "Draws straight sections every bars bars"

#property description "The color, width and style of sections are changed randomly"

#property description "after every N ticks"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- plot Section

#property indicator_label1 "Section"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_SECTION

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- input parameter

input int bars=5; // The length of sections in bars

input int N=5; // The number of ticks to change the style of sections

//--- An indicator buffer for the plot

double SectionBuffer[];

//--- An auxiliary variable to calculate ends of sections

int divider;

//--- An array to store colors

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};

//--- An array to store the line styles

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- Binding an array and an indicator buffer

SetIndexBuffer(0,SectionBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- The 0 (empty) value will mot participate in drawing

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//--- Check the indicator parameter

if(bars<=0)

{

PrintFormat("Invalid value of parameter bar=%d",bars);

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

else divider=2*bars;

//---+

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line

ticks++;

//--- If a critical number of ticks has been accumulated

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- Change the line properties

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero

ticks=0;

}



//--- The number of the bar from which the calculation of indicator values starts

int start=0;

//--- If the indicator has been calculated before, then set start on the previous bar

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- Here are all the calculations of the indicator values

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- Get a remainder of the division of the bar number by 2*bars

int rest=i%divider;

//--- If the bar number is divisible by 2*bars

if(rest==0)

{

//--- Set the end of the section at the High price of this bar

SectionBuffer[i]=high[i];

}

//---If the remainder of the division is equal to bars,

else

{

//--- Set the end of the section at the High price of this bar

if(rest==bars) SectionBuffer[i]=low[i];

//--- If nothing happened, ignore the bar - set 0

else SectionBuffer[i]=0;

}

}

//--- Return the prev_calculated value for the next call of the function

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the appearance of sections in the indicator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- A string for the formation of information about the line properties

string comm="";

//--- A block of line color change

int number=MathRand(); // Get a random number

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the colors[] array

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- Get the index to select a new color as the remainder of integer division

int color_index=number%size;

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- Write the line color

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- A block for changing the width of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division

int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4

//--- Set the width

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- Write the line width

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- A block for changing the style of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array

size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division

int style_index=number%size;

//--- Set the line style

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- Write the line style

comm="\r

"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;

//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment

Comment(comm);

}