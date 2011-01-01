|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_SECTION.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_SECTION"
#property description "Draws straight sections every bars bars"
#property description "The color, width and style of sections are changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- plot Section
#property indicator_label1 "Section"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_SECTION
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- input parameter
input int bars=5; // The length of sections in bars
input int N=5; // The number of ticks to change the style of sections
//--- An indicator buffer for the plot
double SectionBuffer[];
//--- An auxiliary variable to calculate ends of sections
int divider;
//--- An array to store colors
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- An array to store the line styles
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- Binding an array and an indicator buffer
SetIndexBuffer(0,SectionBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- The 0 (empty) value will mot participate in drawing
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- Check the indicator parameter
if(bars<=0)
{
PrintFormat("Invalid value of parameter bar=%d",bars);
return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
}
else divider=2*bars;
//---+
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line
ticks++;
//--- If a critical number of ticks has been accumulated
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- Change the line properties
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero
ticks=0;
}
//--- The number of the bar from which the calculation of indicator values starts
int start=0;
//--- If the indicator has been calculated before, then set start on the previous bar
if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- Here are all the calculations of the indicator values
for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- Get a remainder of the division of the bar number by 2*bars
int rest=i%divider;
//--- If the bar number is divisible by 2*bars
if(rest==0)
{
//--- Set the end of the section at the High price of this bar
SectionBuffer[i]=high[i];
}
//---If the remainder of the division is equal to bars,
else
{
//--- Set the end of the section at the High price of this bar
if(rest==bars) SectionBuffer[i]=low[i];
//--- If nothing happened, ignore the bar - set 0
else SectionBuffer[i]=0;
}
}
//--- Return the prev_calculated value for the next call of the function
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes the appearance of sections in the indicator |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- A string for the formation of information about the line properties
string comm="";
//--- A block of line color change
int number=MathRand(); // Get a random number
//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the colors[] array
int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- Get the index to select a new color as the remainder of integer division
int color_index=number%size;
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- Write the line color
comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
//--- A block for changing the width of the line
number=MathRand();
//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division
int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4
//--- Set the width
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- Write the line width
comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- A block for changing the style of the line
number=MathRand();
//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array
size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division
int style_index=number%size;
//--- Set the line style
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- Write the line style
comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment
Comment(comm);
}