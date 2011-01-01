//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2"

#property description "It draws a segment between Open and Close on each bar"

#property description "The color, width and style are changed randomly"

#property description "after every N ticks"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 3

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- plot ColorHistogram_2

#property indicator_label1 "ColorHistogram_2"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2

//--- Define 5 colors for coloring the histogram based on the days of week (they are stored in the special array)

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1



//--- input parameter

input int N=5; // The number of ticks to change the histogram

int color_sections;

//--- Value buffers

double ColorHistogram_2Buffer1[];

double ColorHistogram_2Buffer2[];

//--- A buffer of color indexes

double ColorHistogram_2Colors[];

//--- An array for storing colors contains 14 elements

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//--- An array to store the line styles

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorHistogram_2Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorHistogram_2Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ColorHistogram_2Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- Set an empty value

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---- The number of colors to color the sinusoid

color_sections=8; // See a comment to #property indicator_color1

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line

ticks++;

//--- If a critical number of ticks has been accumulated

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- Change the line properties

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- Change the colors used to draw the histogram

ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);

//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero

ticks=0;

}



//--- Calculate the indicator values

int start=0;

//--- To get the day of week by the open price of each bar

MqlDateTime dt;

//--- If already calculated during the previous starts of OnCalculate

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // set the beginning of the calculation with the last but one bar

//--- Fill in the indicator buffer with values

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);

//--- value

ColorHistogram_2Buffer1[i]=high[i];

ColorHistogram_2Buffer2[i]=low[i];

//--- Set the color index according to the day of week

int day=dt.day_of_week;

ColorHistogram_2Colors[i]=day;

}

//--- Return the prev_calculated value for the next call of the function

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the color of line segments |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- The number of colors

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- For each color index define a new color randomly

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- Get a random value

int number=MathRand();

//--- Get an index in the col[] array as a remainder of the integer division

int i=number%size;

//--- Set the color for each index as the property PLOT_LINE_COLOR

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // The number of a graphical style

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // Property identifier

plot_color_ind, // The index of the color, where we write the color

cols[i]); // A new color

//--- Write the colors

comm=comm+StringFormat("HistogramColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the appearance of a displayed line in the indicator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- A string for the formation of information about the line properties

string comm="";

//--- A block for changing the width of the line

int number=MathRand();

//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division

int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- Write the line width

comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- A block for changing the style of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array

int size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division

int style_index=number%size;

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- Write the line style

comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;

//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment

Comment(comm);

}