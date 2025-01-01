|
//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Fibonacci Expansion\"graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of"
#property description "the chart window size."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="FiboExpansion"; // Object name
input int InpDate1=10; // 1 st point's date, %
input int InpPrice1=55; // 1 st point's price, %
input int InpDate2=30; // 2 nd point's date, %
input int InpPrice2=10; // 2 nd point's price, %
input int InpDate3=80; // 3 rd point's date, %
input int InpPrice3=75; // 3 rd point's price, %
input color InpColor=clrRed; // Object color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // Style of lines
input int InpWidth=2; // Width of the lines
input bool InpBack=false; // Background object
input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move
input bool InpRayLeft=false; // Object's continuation to the left
input bool InpRayRight=false; // Object's continuation to the right
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Fibonacci Extension by the given coordinates |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FiboExpansionCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="FiboExpansion", // channel name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
datetime time1=0, // first point time
double price1=0, // first point price
datetime time2=0, // second point time
double price2=0, // second point price
datetime time3=0, // third point time
double price3=0, // third point price
const color clr=clrRed, // object color
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // style of the lines
const int width=1, // width of the lines
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=true, // highlight to move
const bool ray_left=false, // object's continuation to the left
const bool ray_right=false, // object's continuation to the right
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set
ChangeFiboExpansionEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- Create Fibonacci Extension by the given coordinates
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EXPANSION,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create \"Fibonacci Extension\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set the object's color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set the line style
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set width of the lines
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the channel for moving
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of continuation of the object's visualization to the left
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,ray_left);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of continuation of the object's visualization to the right
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,ray_right);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set number of levels and their parameters |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FiboExpansionLevelsSet(int levels, // number of level lines
double &values[], // values of level lines
color &colors[], // color of level lines
ENUM_LINE_STYLE &styles[], // style of level lines
int &widths[], // width of level lines
const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="FiboExpansion") // object name
{
//--- check array sizes
if(levels!=ArraySize(colors) || levels!=ArraySize(styles) ||
levels!=ArraySize(widths) || levels!=ArraySize(widths))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,": array length does not correspond to the number of levels, error!");
return(false);
}
//--- set the number of levels
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels);
//--- set the properties of levels in the loop
for(int i=0;i<levels;i++)
{
//--- level value
ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,i,values[i]);
//--- level color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,i,colors[i]);
//--- level style
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,i,styles[i]);
//--- level width
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,i,widths[i]);
//--- level description
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,i,"FE "+DoubleToString(100*values[i],1));
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move Fibonacci Expansion anchor point |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FiboExpansionPointChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="FiboExpansion", // object name
const int point_index=0, // anchor point index
datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate
double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate
{
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete Fibonacci Expansion |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FiboExpansionDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="FiboExpansion") // object name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the object
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete \"Fibonacci Expansion\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check the values of Fibonacci Expansion anchor points and set |
//| default values for empty ones |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeFiboExpansionEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,datetime &time2,
double &price2,datetime &time3,double &price3)
{
//--- if the third (right) point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
if(!time3)
time3=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the third point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
if(!price3)
price3=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- if the first (left) point's time is not set, it is located 9 bars left from the third one
//--- array for receiving the open time of the last 10 bars
datetime temp[];
ArrayResize(temp,10);
if(!time1)
{
CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time3,10,temp);
//--- set the first point 9 bars left from the second one
time1=temp[0];
}
//--- if the first point's price is not set, it is equal to the third point's one
if(!price1)
price1=price3;
//--- if the second point's time is not set, it is located 7 bars left from the third one
if(!time2)
time2=temp[2];
//--- if the second point's price is not set, move it 250 points lower than the first one
if(!price2)
price2=price1-250*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 ||
InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100 || InpPrice2<0 || InpPrice2>100 ||
InpDate3<0 || InpDate3>100 || InpPrice3<0 || InpPrice3>100)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- price array size
int accuracy=1000;
//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing object anchor points' coordinates
datetime date[];
double price[];
//--- memory allocation
ArrayResize(date,bars);
ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of dates
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing Fibonacci Expansion
int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;
int d3=InpDate3*(bars-1)/100;
int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
int p2=InpPrice2*(accuracy-1)/100;
int p3=InpPrice3*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- create Fibonacci Expansion
if(!FiboExpansionCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],date[d3],price[p3],
InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpRayLeft,InpRayRight,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the anchor points
//--- loop counter
int v_steps=accuracy/10;
//--- move the first anchor point
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- use the following value
if(p1>1)
p1-=1;
//--- move the point
if(!FiboExpansionPointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- loop counter
v_steps=accuracy/2;
//--- move the third anchor point
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- use the following value
if(p3>1)
p3-=1;
//--- move the point
if(!FiboExpansionPointChange(0,InpName,2,date[d3],price[p3]))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- loop counter
v_steps=accuracy*4/5;
//--- move the second anchor point
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- use the following value
if(p2<accuracy-1)
p2+=1;
//--- move the point
if(!FiboExpansionPointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],price[p2]))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the object from the chart
FiboExpansionDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//---
}