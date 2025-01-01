//--- description

#property description "Script creates \"Text\" graphical object."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font

input int InpFontSize=10; // Font size

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Color

input double InpAngle=90.0; // Slope angle in degrees

input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_LEFT; // Anchor type

input bool InpBack=false; // Background object

input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creating Text object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool TextCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Text", // object name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

datetime time=0, // anchor point time

double price=0, // anchor point price

const string text="Text", // the text itself

const string font="Arial", // font

const int font_size=10, // font size

const color clr=clrRed, // color

const double angle=0.0, // text slope

const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=false, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set

ChangeTextEmptyPoint(time,price);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create Text object

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TEXT,sub_window,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Text\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set the text

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);

//--- set text font

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);

//--- set font size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);

//--- set the slope angle of the text

ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);

//--- set anchor type

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);

//--- set color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the object by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move the anchor point |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool TextMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Text", // object name

datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate

double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate

{

//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the anchor point

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change the object text |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool TextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Text", // object name

const string text="Text") // text

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change object text

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete Text object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool TextDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Text") // object name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the object

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Text\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check anchor point values and set default values |

//| for empty ones |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeTextEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)

{

//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date[]; // array for storing dates of visible bars

double low[]; // array for storing Low prices of visible bars

double high[]; // array for storing High prices of visible bars

//--- number of visible bars in the chart window

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- memory allocation

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(low,bars);

ArrayResize(high,bars);

//--- fill the array of dates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the array of Low prices

if(CopyLow(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,low)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy the values of Low prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the array of High prices

if(CopyHigh(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,high)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy the values of High prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- define how often texts are to be displayed

int scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);

//--- define the step

int step=1;

switch(scale)

{

case 0:

step=12;

break;

case 1:

step=6;

break;

case 2:

step=4;

break;

case 3:

step=2;

break;

}

//--- create texts for High and Low bars' values (with gaps)

for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)

{

//--- create the texts

if(!TextCreate(0,"TextHigh_"+(string)i,0,date[i],high[i],DoubleToString(high[i],5),InpFont,InpFontSize,

InpColor,InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

if(!TextCreate(0,"TextLow_"+(string)i,0,date[i],low[i],DoubleToString(low[i],5),InpFont,InpFontSize,

InpColor,-InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 seconds of delay

Sleep(50);

}

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- delete the texts

for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)

{

if(!TextDelete(0,"TextHigh_"+(string)i))

return;

if(!TextDelete(0,"TextLow_"+(string)i))

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 seconds of delay

Sleep(50);

}

//---

}