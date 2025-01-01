DocumentationSections
Text object.

ObjText

Note

Anchor point position relative to the text can be selected from ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. You can also change text slope angle using OBJPROP_ANGLE property.

Example

The following script creates several Text objects on the chart. Special functions have been developed to create and change graphical object's properties. You can use these functions "as is" in your own applications.

 

//--- description
#property description "Script creates \"Text\" graphical object."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string            InpFont="Arial";         // Font
input int               InpFontSize=10;          // Font size
input color             InpColor=clrRed;         // Color
input double            InpAngle=90.0;           // Slope angle in degrees
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_LEFT;   // Anchor type
input bool              InpBack=false;           // Background object
input bool              InpSelection=false;      // Highlight to move
input bool              InpHidden=true;          // Hidden in the object list
input long              InpZOrder=0;             // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating Text object                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TextCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID
                const string            name="Text",              // object name
                const int               sub_window=0,             // subwindow index
                datetime                time=0,                   // anchor point time
                double                  price=0,                  // anchor point price
                const string            text="Text",              // the text itself
                const string            font="Arial",             // font
                const int               font_size=10,             // font size
                const color             clr=clrRed,               // color
                const double            angle=0.0,                // text slope
                const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER// anchor type
                const bool              back=false,               // in the background
                const bool              selection=false,          // highlight to move
                const bool              hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list
                const long              z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set
   ChangeTextEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create Text object
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TEXT,sub_window,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create \"Text\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set the text
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- set text font
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- set font size
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- set the slope angle of the text
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- set anchor type
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- set color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the object by mouse
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the anchor point                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TextMove(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID
              const string name="Text"// object name
              datetime     time=0,      // anchor point time coordinate
              double       price=0)     // anchor point price coordinate
  {
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change the object text                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TextChange(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID
                const string name="Text"// object name
                const string text="Text"// text
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- change object text
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete Text object                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TextDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID
                const string name="Text"// object name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete the object
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete \"Text\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check anchor point values and set default values                 |
//| for empty ones                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeTextEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
  {
//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   datetime date[]; // array for storing dates of visible bars
   double   low[];  // array for storing Low prices of visible bars
   double   high[]; // array for storing High prices of visible bars
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- memory allocation
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(low,bars);
   ArrayResize(high,bars);
//--- fill the array of dates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the array of Low prices
   if(CopyLow(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,low)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy the values of Low prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the array of High prices
   if(CopyHigh(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,high)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy the values of High prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- define how often texts are to be displayed
   int scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);
//--- define the step
   int step=1;
   switch(scale)
     {
      case 0:
         step=12;
         break;
      case 1:
         step=6;
         break;
      case 2:
         step=4;
         break;
      case 3:
         step=2;
         break;
     }
//--- create texts for High and Low bars' values (with gaps)
   for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)
     {
      //--- create the texts
      if(!TextCreate(0,"TextHigh_"+(string)i,0,date[i],high[i],DoubleToString(high[i],5),InpFont,InpFontSize,
         InpColor,InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
        {
         return;
        }
      if(!TextCreate(0,"TextLow_"+(string)i,0,date[i],low[i],DoubleToString(low[i],5),InpFont,InpFontSize,
         InpColor,-InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
        {
         return;
        }
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 seconds of delay
      Sleep(50);
     }
//--- half a second of delay
   Sleep(500);
//--- delete the texts
   for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)
     {
      if(!TextDelete(0,"TextHigh_"+(string)i))
         return;
      if(!TextDelete(0,"TextLow_"+(string)i))
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 seconds of delay
      Sleep(50);
     }
//---
  }