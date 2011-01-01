//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_LINE.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_LINE"

#property description "It draws a line of a specified color at Close prices"

#property description "Color, width and style of lines is changed randomly"

#property description "after every N ticks"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- Line properties are set using the compiler directives

#property indicator_label1 "Line" // Name of a plot for the Data Window

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE // Type of plotting is line

#property indicator_color1 clrRed // Line color

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID // Line style

#property indicator_width1 1 // Line Width

//--- input parameter

input int N=5; // Number of ticks to change

//--- An indicator buffer for the plot

double LineBuffer[];

//--- An array to store colors

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};

//--- An array to store the line styles

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- Binding an array and an indicator buffer

SetIndexBuffer(0,LineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- Initializing the generator of pseudo-random numbers

MathSrand(GetTickCount());

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line

ticks++;

//--- If a critical number of ticks has been accumulated

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- Change the line properties

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero

ticks=0;

}



//--- Block for calculating indicator values

for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)

{

LineBuffer[i]=close[i];

}



//--- Return the prev_calculated value for the next call of the function

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the appearance of the drawn line in the indicator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- A string for the formation of information about the line properties

string comm="";

//--- A block for changing the color of the line

//--- Get a random number

int number=MathRand();

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the colors[] array

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- Get the index to select a new color as the remainder of integer division

int color_index=number%size;

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- Write the line color

comm=comm+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- A block for changing the width of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division

int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- Write the line width

comm=comm+", Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- A block for changing the style of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array

size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division

int style_index=number%size;

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- Write the line style

comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;

//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment

Comment(comm);

}