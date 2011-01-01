|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_LINE.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_LINE"
#property description "It draws a line of a specified color at Close prices"
#property description "Color, width and style of lines is changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- Line properties are set using the compiler directives
#property indicator_label1 "Line" // Name of a plot for the Data Window
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE // Type of plotting is line
#property indicator_color1 clrRed // Line color
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID // Line style
#property indicator_width1 1 // Line Width
//--- input parameter
input int N=5; // Number of ticks to change
//--- An indicator buffer for the plot
double LineBuffer[];
//--- An array to store colors
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- An array to store the line styles
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- Binding an array and an indicator buffer
SetIndexBuffer(0,LineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- Initializing the generator of pseudo-random numbers
MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line
ticks++;
//--- If a critical number of ticks has been accumulated
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- Change the line properties
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero
ticks=0;
}
//--- Block for calculating indicator values
for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
{
LineBuffer[i]=close[i];
}
//--- Return the prev_calculated value for the next call of the function
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes the appearance of the drawn line in the indicator |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- A string for the formation of information about the line properties
string comm="";
//--- A block for changing the color of the line
//--- Get a random number
int number=MathRand();
//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the colors[] array
int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- Get the index to select a new color as the remainder of integer division
int color_index=number%size;
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- Write the line color
comm=comm+(string)colors[color_index];
//--- A block for changing the width of the line
number=MathRand();
//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division
int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- Write the line width
comm=comm+", Width="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- A block for changing the style of the line
number=MathRand();
//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array
size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division
int style_index=number%size;
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- Write the line style
comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment
Comment(comm);
}