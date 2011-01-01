|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_NONE.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- plot Invisible
#property indicator_label1 "Bar Index"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_NONE
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- indicator buffers
double InvisibleBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- Binding an array and an indicator buffer
SetIndexBuffer(0,InvisibleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- Set the accuracy of values to be displayed in the Data Window
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static datetime lastbar=0;
//--- If this is the first calculation of the indicator
if(prev_calculated==0)
{
//--- Renumber the bars for the first time
CalcValues(rates_total,close);
//--- Remember the opening time of the current bar in lastbar
lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);
}
else
{
//--- If a new bar has appeared, its open time differs from lastbar
if(lastbar!=SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE))
{
//--- Renumber the bars once again
CalcValues(rates_total,close);
//--- Update the opening time of the current bar in lastbar
lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);
}
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Number the bars like in a timeseries |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalcValues(int total,double const &array[])
{
//--- Set indexing of the indicator buffer like in a timeseries
ArraySetAsSeries(InvisibleBuffer,true);
//--- Fill in each bar with its number
for(int i=0;i<total;i++) InvisibleBuffer[i]=i;
}