Triangle.

Note

For triangle, the mode of filling with color can be set using OBJPROP_FILL property.

Example

The following script creates and moves the triangle on the chart. Special functions have been developed to create and change graphical object's properties. You can use these functions "as is" in your own applications.

 

//--- description
#property description "Script creates triangle on the chart."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in"
#property description "percentage of the chart window size."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string          InpName="Triangle";        // Triangle name
input int             InpDate1=25;               // 1 st point's date, %
input int             InpPrice1=50;              // 1 st point's price, %
input int             InpDate2=70;               // 2 nd point's date, %
input int             InpPrice2=70;              // 2 nd point's price, %
input int             InpDate3=65;               // 3 rd point's date, %
input int             InpPrice3=20;              // 3 rd point's price, %
input color           InpColor=clrRed;           // Triangle color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT// Style of triangle lines
input int             InpWidth=2;                // Width of triangle lines
input bool            InpFill=false;             // Filling triangle with color
input bool            InpBack=false;             // Background triangle
input bool            InpSelection=true;         // Highlight to move
input bool            InpHidden=true;            // Hidden in the object list
input long            InpZOrder=0;               // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create triangle by the given coordinates                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TriangleCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                    const string          name="Triangle",   // triangle name
                    const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index 
                    datetime              time1=0,           // first point time
                    double                price1=0,          // first point price
                    datetime              time2=0,           // second point time
                    double                price2=0,          // second point price
                    datetime              time3=0,           // third point time
                    double                price3=0,          // third point price
                    const color           clr=clrRed,        // triangle color
                    const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// style of triangle lines
                    const int             width=1,           // width of triangle lines
                    const bool            fill=false,        // filling triangle with color
                    const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                    const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move
                    const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                    const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set
   ChangeTriangleEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create triangle by the given coordinates
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TRIANGLE,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a triangle! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set triangle color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set style of triangle lines
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set width of triangle lines
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of filling the triangle
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FILL,fill);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the triangle for moving
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the triangle anchor point                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrianglePointChange(const long   chart_ID=0,      // chart's ID
                         const string name="Triangle"// triangle name
                         const int    point_index=0,   // anchor point index
                         datetime     time=0,          // anchor point time coordinate
                         double       price=0)         // anchor point price coordinate
  {
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete the triangle                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TriangleDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,      // chart's ID
                    const string name="Triangle"// triangle name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete the triangle
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete the ellipse! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check the values of triangle's anchor points and set default     |
//| values for empty ones                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeTriangleEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,
                               datetime &time2,double &price2,
                               datetime &time3,double &price3)
  {
//--- if the first point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
   if(!time1)
      time1=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the first point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
   if(!price1)
      price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- if the second point's time is not set, it is located 9 bars left from the second one
   if(!time2)
     {
      //--- array for receiving the open time of the last 10 bars
      datetime temp[10];
      CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time1,10,temp);
      //--- set the second point 9 bars left from the first one
      time2=temp[0];
     }
//--- if the second point's price is not set, move it 300 points lower than the first one
   if(!price2)
      price2=price1-300*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);
//--- if the third point's time is not set, it coincides with the second point's date
   if(!time3)
      time3=time2;
//--- if the third point's price is not set, it is equal to the first point's one
   if(!price3)
      price3=price1;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
   if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 || 
      InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100 || InpPrice2<0 || InpPrice2>100 || 
      InpDate3<0 || InpDate3>100 || InpPrice3<0 || InpPrice3>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- price array size
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing triangle anchor points' coordinates
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- memory allocation
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of dates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing the triangle
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
   int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;
   int d3=InpDate3*(bars-1)/100;
   int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
   int p2=InpPrice2*(accuracy-1)/100;
   int p3=InpPrice3*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- create a triangle
   if(!TriangleCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],date[d3],price[p3],
      InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpFill,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the triangle anchor points
//--- loop counter
   int v_steps=accuracy*3/10;
//--- move the first anchor point
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- use the following value
      if(p1>1)
         p1-=1;
      //--- move the point
      if(!TrianglePointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- loop counter
   int h_steps=bars*9/20-1;
//--- move the second anchor point
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- use the following value
      if(d2>1)
         d2-=1;
      //--- move the point
      if(!TrianglePointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],price[p2]))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 seconds of delay
      Sleep(50);
     }
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- loop counter
   v_steps=accuracy/4;
//--- move the third anchor point
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- use the following value
      if(p3<accuracy-1)
         p3+=1;
      //--- move the point
      if(!TrianglePointChange(0,InpName,2,date[d3],price[p3]))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- delete triangle from the chart
   TriangleDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }