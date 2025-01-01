DocumentationSections
OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP

Thumbs Up sign.

ObjArrowTumbUp

Note

Anchor point position relative to the sign can be selected from ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR enumeration.

Large signs (more than 5) can only be created by setting the appropriate OBJPROP_WIDTH property value when writing a code in MetaEditor.

Example

The following script creates and moves Thumbs Up sign on the chart. Special functions have been developed to create and change graphical object's properties. You can use these functions "as is" in your own applications.

 

//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Thumbs Up\" sign."
#property description "Anchor point coordinate is set in percentage of"
#property description "the chart window size."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string            InpName="ThumbUp";    // Sign name
input int               InpDate=75;           // Anchor point date in %
input int               InpPrice=25;          // Anchor point price in %
input ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR InpAnchor=ANCHOR_TOP// Anchor type
input color             InpColor=clrRed;      // Sign color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE   InpStyle=STYLE_DOT;   // Border line style
input int               InpWidth=5;           // Sign size
input bool              InpBack=false;        // Background sign
input bool              InpSelection=true;    // Highlight to move
input bool              InpHidden=true;       // Hidden in the object list
input long              InpZOrder=0;          // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Thumbs Up sign                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowThumbUpCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,           // chart's ID
                        const string            name="ThumbUp",       // sign name
                        const int               sub_window=0,         // subwindow index
                        datetime                time=0,               // anchor point time
                        double                  price=0,              // anchor point price
                        const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM// anchor type
                        const color             clr=clrRed,           // sign color
                        const ENUM_LINE_STYLE   style=STYLE_SOLID,    // border line style
                        const int               width=3,              // sign size
                        const bool              back=false,           // in the background
                        const bool              selection=true,       // highlight to move
                        const bool              hidden=true,          // hidden in the object list
                        const long              z_order=0)            // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set
   ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create the sign
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,sub_window,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create \"Thumbs Up\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set anchor type
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- set a sign color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set the border line style
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set the sign size
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the sign by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the anchor point                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowThumbUpMove(const long   chart_ID=0,     // chart's ID
                      const string name="ThumbUp"// object name
                      datetime     time=0,         // anchor point time coordinate
                      double       price=0)        // anchor point price coordinate
  {
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change Thumbs Up sign anchor type                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowThumbUpAnchorChange(const long              chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                              const string            name="ThumbUp",    // object name
                              const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_TOP// anchor type
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- change anchor type
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change anchor type! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete Thumbs Up sign                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowThumbUpDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,     // chart's ID
                        const string name="ThumbUp"// sign name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete the sign
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete \"Thumbs Up\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check anchor point values and set default values                 |
//| for empty ones                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
  {
//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
   if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100 || InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- price array size
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing sign anchor point coordinates
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- memory allocation
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of dates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing the sign
   int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;
   int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- create Thumbs Up sign on the chart
   if(!ArrowThumbUpCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],price[p],InpAnchor,InpColor,
      InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the anchor point and change its position relative to the sign
//--- loop counter
   int h_steps=bars/4;
//--- move the anchor point
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- use the following value
      if(d>1)
         d-=1;
      //--- move the point
      if(!ArrowThumbUpMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 seconds of delay
      Sleep(50);
     }
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- loop counter
   int v_steps=accuracy/4;
//--- move the anchor point
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- use the following value
      if(p<accuracy-1)
         p+=1;
      //--- move the point
      if(!ArrowThumbUpMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- change anchor point location relative to the sign
   ArrowThumbUpAnchorChange(0,InpName,ANCHOR_BOTTOM);
//--- redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the sign from the chart
   ArrowThumbUpDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }