//--- description

#property description "Script creates the right price label on the chart."

#property description "Anchor point coordinate is set in"

#property description "percentage of the chart window size."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="RightPrice"; // Price label name

input int InpDate=0; // Anchor point date in %

input int InpPrice=90; // Anchor point price in %

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Price label color

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Border line style

input int InpWidth=2; // Price label size

input bool InpBack=false; // Background label

input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create the right price label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowRightPriceCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="RightPrice", // price label name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

datetime time=0, // anchor point time

double price=0, // anchor point price

const color clr=clrRed, // price label color

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // border line style

const int width=1, // price label size

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=true, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set

ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create a price label

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,sub_window,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create the right price label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set the label color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set the border line style

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set the label size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse

//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be

//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter

//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move the anchor point |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowRightPriceMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="RightPrice", // label name

datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate

double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate

{

//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the anchor point

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete the right price label from the chart |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowRightPriceDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="RightPrice") // label name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the label

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete the right price label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check anchor point values and set default values |

//| for empty ones |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)

{

//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- check correctness of the input parameters

if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100 || InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- number of visible bars in the chart window

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- price array size

int accuracy=1000;

//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used

//--- for setting and changing label anchor point coordinates

datetime date[];

double price[];

//--- memory allocation

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(price,accuracy);

//--- fill the array of dates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the array of prices

//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart

double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);

//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array

double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;

for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)

price[i]=min_price+i*step;

//--- define points for drawing the label

int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;

int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;

//--- create the right price label on the chart

if(!ArrowRightPriceCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],price[p],InpColor,

InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- now, move the anchor point

//--- loop counter

int v_steps=accuracy*4/5;

//--- move the anchor point

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- use the following value

if(p>1)

p-=1;

//--- move the point

if(!ArrowRightPriceMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- delete the label from the chart

ArrowRightPriceDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//---

}