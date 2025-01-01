//--- description

#property description "Script creates \"Label\" graphical object."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="Label"; // Label name

input int InpX=150; // X-axis distance

input int InpY=150; // Y-axis distance

input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font

input int InpFontSize=14; // Font size

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Color

input double InpAngle=0.0; // Slope angle in degrees

input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // Anchor type

input bool InpBack=false; // Background object

input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a text label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Label", // label name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0, // Y coordinate

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring

const string text="Label", // text

const string font="Arial", // font

const int font_size=10, // font size

const color clr=clrRed, // color

const double angle=0.0, // text slope

const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=false, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create a text label

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create text label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set label coordinates

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- set the text

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);

//--- set text font

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);

//--- set font size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);

//--- set the slope angle of the text

ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);

//--- set anchor type

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);

//--- set color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move the text label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Label", // label name

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0) // Y coordinate

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the text label

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move X coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move Y coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change corner of the chart for binding the label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Label", // label name

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // chart corner for anchoring

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change anchor corner

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change the label text |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Label", // object name

const string text="Text") // text

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change object text

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete a text label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Label") // label name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the label

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete a text label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- store the label's coordinates in the local variables

int x=InpX;

int y=InpY;

//--- chart window size

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- set window size

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- check correctness of the input parameters

if(InpX<0 || InpX>x_distance-1 || InpY<0 || InpY>y_distance-1)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- prepare initial text for the label

string text;

StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);

//--- create a text label on the chart

if(!LabelCreate(0,InpName,0,InpX,InpY,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,text,InpFont,InpFontSize,

InpColor,InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart and wait for half a second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(500);

//--- move the label and change its text simultaneously

//--- number of iterations by axes

int h_steps=(int)(x_distance/2-InpX);

int v_steps=(int)(y_distance/2-InpY);

//--- move the label down

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- change the coordinate

y+=2;

//--- move the label and change its text

MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");

}

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- move the label to the right

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- change the coordinate

x+=2;

//--- move the label and change its text

MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");

}

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- move the label up

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- change the coordinate

y-=2;

//--- move the label and change its text

MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");

}

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- move the label to the left

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- change the coordinate

x-=2;

//--- move the label and change its text

MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");

}

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- now, move the point by changing the anchor corner

//--- move to the lower left corner

if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER))

return;

//--- change the label text

StringConcatenate(text,"Lower left corner: ",x,",",y);

if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(2000);

//--- move to the lower right corner

if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER))

return;

//--- change the label text

StringConcatenate(text,"Lower right corner: ",x,",",y);

if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(2000);

//--- move to the upper right corner

if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER))

return;

//--- change the label text

StringConcatenate(text,"Upper right corner: ",x,",",y);

if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(2000);

//--- move to the upper left corner

if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER))

return;

//--- change the label text

StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);

if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(2000);

//--- delete the label

LabelDelete(0,InpName);

//--- redraw the chart and wait for half a second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(500);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| The function moves the object and changes its text |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MoveAndTextChange(const int x,const int y,string text)

{

//--- move the label

if(!LabelMove(0,InpName,x,y))

return(false);

//--- change the label text

StringConcatenate(text,text,x,",",y);

if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return(false);

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return(false);

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.01 seconds of delay

Sleep(10);

//--- exit the function

return(true);

}