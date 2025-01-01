|
//--- description
#property description "Script creates \"Label\" graphical object."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="Label"; // Label name
input int InpX=150; // X-axis distance
input int InpY=150; // Y-axis distance
input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font
input int InpFontSize=14; // Font size
input color InpColor=clrRed; // Color
input double InpAngle=0.0; // Slope angle in degrees
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // Anchor type
input bool InpBack=false; // Background object
input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a text label |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Label", // label name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0, // Y coordinate
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring
const string text="Label", // text
const string font="Arial", // font
const int font_size=10, // font size
const color clr=clrRed, // color
const double angle=0.0, // text slope
const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=false, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create a text label
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create text label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set label coordinates
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- set the text
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- set text font
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- set font size
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- set the slope angle of the text
ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- set anchor type
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- set color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the text label |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Label", // label name
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0) // Y coordinate
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the text label
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move X coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move Y coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change corner of the chart for binding the label |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Label", // label name
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // chart corner for anchoring
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change anchor corner
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change the label text |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Label", // object name
const string text="Text") // text
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change object text
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a text label |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Label") // label name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the label
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete a text label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- store the label's coordinates in the local variables
int x=InpX;
int y=InpY;
//--- chart window size
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- set window size
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
if(InpX<0 || InpX>x_distance-1 || InpY<0 || InpY>y_distance-1)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- prepare initial text for the label
string text;
StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);
//--- create a text label on the chart
if(!LabelCreate(0,InpName,0,InpX,InpY,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,text,InpFont,InpFontSize,
InpColor,InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redraw the chart and wait for half a second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(500);
//--- move the label and change its text simultaneously
//--- number of iterations by axes
int h_steps=(int)(x_distance/2-InpX);
int v_steps=(int)(y_distance/2-InpY);
//--- move the label down
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- change the coordinate
y+=2;
//--- move the label and change its text
MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
}
//--- half a second of delay
Sleep(500);
//--- move the label to the right
for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
{
//--- change the coordinate
x+=2;
//--- move the label and change its text
MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
}
//--- half a second of delay
Sleep(500);
//--- move the label up
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- change the coordinate
y-=2;
//--- move the label and change its text
MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
}
//--- half a second of delay
Sleep(500);
//--- move the label to the left
for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
{
//--- change the coordinate
x-=2;
//--- move the label and change its text
MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
}
//--- half a second of delay
Sleep(500);
//--- now, move the point by changing the anchor corner
//--- move to the lower left corner
if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER))
return;
//--- change the label text
StringConcatenate(text,"Lower left corner: ",x,",",y);
if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(2000);
//--- move to the lower right corner
if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER))
return;
//--- change the label text
StringConcatenate(text,"Lower right corner: ",x,",",y);
if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(2000);
//--- move to the upper right corner
if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER))
return;
//--- change the label text
StringConcatenate(text,"Upper right corner: ",x,",",y);
if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(2000);
//--- move to the upper left corner
if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER))
return;
//--- change the label text
StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);
if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(2000);
//--- delete the label
LabelDelete(0,InpName);
//--- redraw the chart and wait for half a second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(500);
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The function moves the object and changes its text |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MoveAndTextChange(const int x,const int y,string text)
{
//--- move the label
if(!LabelMove(0,InpName,x,y))
return(false);
//--- change the label text
StringConcatenate(text,text,x,",",y);
if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return(false);
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return(false);
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.01 seconds of delay
Sleep(10);
//--- exit the function
return(true);
}