MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresObjects ConstantsObject TypesOBJ_LABEL 

OBJ_LABEL

Label object.

ObjTextLabel

Note

Anchor point position relative to the label can be selected from ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Anchor point coordinates are set in pixels.

You can also select text label anchoring corner from ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration.

Example

The following script creates and moves Edit object on the chart. Special functions have been developed to create and change graphical object's properties. You can use these functions "as is" in your own applications.

 

//--- description
#property description "Script creates \"Label\" graphical object."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string            InpName="Label";         // Label name
input int               InpX=150;                // X-axis distance
input int               InpY=150;                // Y-axis distance
input string            InpFont="Arial";         // Font
input int               InpFontSize=14;          // Font size
input color             InpColor=clrRed;         // Color
input double            InpAngle=0.0;            // Slope angle in degrees
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER// Anchor type
input bool              InpBack=false;           // Background object
input bool              InpSelection=true;       // Highlight to move
input bool              InpHidden=true;          // Hidden in the object list
input long              InpZOrder=0;             // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a text label                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID
                 const string            name="Label",             // label name
                 const int               sub_window=0,             // subwindow index
                 const int               x=0,                      // X coordinate
                 const int               y=0,                      // Y coordinate
                 const ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER// chart corner for anchoring
                 const string            text="Label",             // text
                 const string            font="Arial",             // font
                 const int               font_size=10,             // font size
                 const color             clr=clrRed,               // color
                 const double            angle=0.0,                // text slope
                 const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER// anchor type
                 const bool              back=false,               // in the background
                 const bool              selection=false,          // highlight to move
                 const bool              hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list
                 const long              z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create a text label
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create text label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set label coordinates
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- set the text
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- set text font
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- set font size
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- set the slope angle of the text
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- set anchor type
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- set color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the text label                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelMove(const long   chart_ID=0,   // chart's ID
               const string name="Label"// label name
               const int    x=0,          // X coordinate
               const int    y=0)          // Y coordinate
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- move the text label
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move X coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move Y coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change corner of the chart for binding the label                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelChangeCorner(const long             chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID
                       const string           name="Label",             // label name
                       const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER// chart corner for anchoring
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- change anchor corner
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change the label text                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelTextChange(const long   chart_ID=0,   // chart's ID
                     const string name="Label"// object name
                     const string text="Text")  // text
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- change object text
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a text label                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,   // chart's ID
                 const string name="Label"// label name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete the label
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete a text label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- store the label's coordinates in the local variables
   int x=InpX;
   int y=InpY;
//--- chart window size
   long x_distance;
   long y_distance;
//--- set window size
   if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
     {
      Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
     {
      Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
   if(InpX<0 || InpX>x_distance-1 || InpY<0 || InpY>y_distance-1)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- prepare initial text for the label
   string text;
   StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);
//--- create a text label on the chart
   if(!LabelCreate(0,InpName,0,InpX,InpY,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,text,InpFont,InpFontSize,
      InpColor,InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- redraw the chart and wait for half a second
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(500);
//--- move the label and change its text simultaneously
//--- number of iterations by axes
   int h_steps=(int)(x_distance/2-InpX);
   int v_steps=(int)(y_distance/2-InpY);
//--- move the label down
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- change the coordinate
      y+=2;
      //--- move the label and change its text
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
     }
//--- half a second of delay
   Sleep(500);
//--- move the label to the right
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- change the coordinate
      x+=2;
      //--- move the label and change its text
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
     }
//--- half a second of delay
   Sleep(500);
//--- move the label up
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- change the coordinate
      y-=2;
      //--- move the label and change its text
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
     }
//--- half a second of delay
   Sleep(500);
//--- move the label to the left
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- change the coordinate
      x-=2;
      //--- move the label and change its text
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
     }
//--- half a second of delay
   Sleep(500);
//--- now, move the point by changing the anchor corner
//--- move to the lower left corner
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER))
      return;
//--- change the label text
   StringConcatenate(text,"Lower left corner: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- move to the lower right corner
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER))
      return;
//--- change the label text
   StringConcatenate(text,"Lower right corner: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- move to the upper right corner
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER))
      return;
//--- change the label text
   StringConcatenate(text,"Upper right corner: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- move to the upper left corner
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER))
      return;
//--- change the label text
   StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- delete the label
   LabelDelete(0,InpName);
//--- redraw the chart and wait for half a second
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(500);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The function moves the object and changes its text               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MoveAndTextChange(const int x,const int y,string text)
  {
//--- move the label
   if(!LabelMove(0,InpName,x,y))
      return(false);
//--- change the label text
   StringConcatenate(text,text,x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return(false);
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
   if(IsStopped())
      return(false);
//--- redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw();
// 0.01 seconds of delay
   Sleep(10);
//--- exit the function
   return(true);
  }