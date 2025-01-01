|
//--- description
#property description "Script creates \"Edit\" object."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="Edit"; // Object name
input string InpText="Text"; // Object text
input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font
input int InpFontSize=14; // Font size
input ENUM_ALIGN_MODE InpAlign=ALIGN_CENTER; // Text alignment type
input bool InpReadOnly=false; // Permission to edit
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Chart corner for anchoring
input color InpColor=clrBlack; // Text color
input color InpBackColor=clrWhite; // Background color
input color InpBorderColor=clrBlack; // Border color
input bool InpBack=false; // Background object
input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Edit object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EditCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Edit", // object name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0, // Y coordinate
const int width=50, // width
const int height=18, // height
const string text="Text", // text
const string font="Arial", // font
const int font_size=10, // font size
const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align=ALIGN_CENTER, // alignment type
const bool read_only=false, // ability to edit
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring
const color clr=clrBlack, // text color
const color back_clr=clrWhite, // background color
const color border_clr=clrNONE, // border color
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=false, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create edit field
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EDIT,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create \"Edit\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set object coordinates
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- set object size
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- set the text
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- set text font
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- set font size
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- set the type of text alignment in the object
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,align);
//--- enable (true) or cancel (false) read-only mode
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_READONLY,read_only);
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which object coordinates are defined
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- set text color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set background color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
//--- set border color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move Edit object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EditMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Edit", // object name
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0) // Y coordinate
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the object
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move X coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move Y coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Resize Edit object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EditChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Edit", // object name
const int width=0, // width
const int height=0) // height
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change the object size
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the object width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the object height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change Edit object's text |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EditTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Edit", // object name
const string text="Text") // text
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change object text
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return Edit object text |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EditTextGet(string &text, // text
const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Edit") // object name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- get object text
if(!ObjectGetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,0,text))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to get the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete Edit object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EditDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Edit") // object name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the label
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete \"Edit\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- chart window size
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- set window size
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- define the step for changing the edit field
int x_step=(int)x_distance/64;
//--- set edit field coordinates and its size
int x=(int)x_distance/8;
int y=(int)y_distance/2;
int x_size=(int)x_distance/8;
int y_size=InpFontSize*2;
//--- store the text in the local variable
string text=InpText;
//--- create edit field
if(!EditCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpText,InpFont,InpFontSize,InpAlign,InpReadOnly,
InpCorner,InpColor,InpBackColor,InpBorderColor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- stretch the edit field
while(x_size-x<x_distance*5/8)
{
//--- increase edit field's width
x_size+=x_step;
if(!EditChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 0.05 seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(50);
}
//--- half a second of delay
Sleep(500);
//--- change the text
for(int i=0;i<20;i++)
{
//--- add "+" at the beginning and at the end
text="+"+text+"+";
if(!EditTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 0.1 seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(100);
}
//--- half a second of delay
Sleep(500);
//--- delete edit field
EditDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- wait for 1 second
Sleep(1000);
//---
}