//--- description

#property description "Script creates \"Edit\" object."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="Edit"; // Object name

input string InpText="Text"; // Object text

input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font

input int InpFontSize=14; // Font size

input ENUM_ALIGN_MODE InpAlign=ALIGN_CENTER; // Text alignment type

input bool InpReadOnly=false; // Permission to edit

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Chart corner for anchoring

input color InpColor=clrBlack; // Text color

input color InpBackColor=clrWhite; // Background color

input color InpBorderColor=clrBlack; // Border color

input bool InpBack=false; // Background object

input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create Edit object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EditCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Edit", // object name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0, // Y coordinate

const int width=50, // width

const int height=18, // height

const string text="Text", // text

const string font="Arial", // font

const int font_size=10, // font size

const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align=ALIGN_CENTER, // alignment type

const bool read_only=false, // ability to edit

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring

const color clr=clrBlack, // text color

const color back_clr=clrWhite, // background color

const color border_clr=clrNONE, // border color

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=false, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create edit field

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EDIT,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Edit\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set object coordinates

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- set object size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- set the text

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);

//--- set text font

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);

//--- set font size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);

//--- set the type of text alignment in the object

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,align);

//--- enable (true) or cancel (false) read-only mode

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_READONLY,read_only);

//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which object coordinates are defined

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- set text color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set background color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);

//--- set border color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move Edit object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EditMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Edit", // object name

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0) // Y coordinate

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the object

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move X coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move Y coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Resize Edit object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EditChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Edit", // object name

const int width=0, // width

const int height=0) // height

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change the object size

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the object width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the object height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change Edit object's text |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EditTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Edit", // object name

const string text="Text") // text

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change object text

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return Edit object text |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EditTextGet(string &text, // text

const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Edit") // object name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- get object text

if(!ObjectGetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,0,text))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to get the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete Edit object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool EditDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Edit") // object name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the label

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Edit\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- chart window size

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- set window size

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- define the step for changing the edit field

int x_step=(int)x_distance/64;

//--- set edit field coordinates and its size

int x=(int)x_distance/8;

int y=(int)y_distance/2;

int x_size=(int)x_distance/8;

int y_size=InpFontSize*2;

//--- store the text in the local variable

string text=InpText;

//--- create edit field

if(!EditCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpText,InpFont,InpFontSize,InpAlign,InpReadOnly,

InpCorner,InpColor,InpBackColor,InpBorderColor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- stretch the edit field

while(x_size-x<x_distance*5/8)

{

//--- increase edit field's width

x_size+=x_step;

if(!EditChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 0.05 seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(50);

}

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- change the text

for(int i=0;i<20;i++)

{

//--- add "+" at the beginning and at the end

text="+"+text+"+";

if(!EditTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 0.1 seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(100);

}

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- delete edit field

EditDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- wait for 1 second

Sleep(1000);

//---

}