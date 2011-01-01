DRAW_ARROW

The DRAW_ARROW style draws arrows of the specified color (symbols of the set Wingdings) based on the value of the indicator buffer. The width and color of the symbols can be specified like for the DRAW_LINE style - using compiler directives or dynamically using the PlotIndexSetInteger() function. Dynamic changes of the plotting properties allows changing the look of an indicator based on the current situation.

The symbol code is set using the PLOT_ARROW property.

//--- Define the symbol code from the Wingdings font to draw in PLOT_ARROW

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);

The default value of PLOT_ARROW=159 (a circle).

Each arrow is actually a symbol that has the height and the anchor point, and can cover some important information on a chart (for example, the closing price at the bar). Therefore, we can additionally specify the vertical shift in pixels, which does not depend on the scale of the chart. The arrows will be shifted down by the specified number of pixels, although the values of the indicator will remain the same:

//--- Set the vertical shift of arrows in pixels

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);

A negative value of PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT means the shift of arrows upwards, a positive values shifts the arrow down.

The DRAW_ARROW style can be used in a separate subwindow of a chart and in its main window. Empty values are not drawn and do not appear in the "Data Window", all the values in the indicator buffers should be set explicitly. Buffers are not initialized with a zero value.

//--- Set an empty value

PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_ARROW,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

The number of buffers required for plotting DRAW_ARROW is 1.

An example of the indicator, which draws arrows on each bar with the close price higher than the close price of the previous bar. The color, width, shift and symbol code of all arrows are changed randomly every N ticks.

In the example, for plot1 with the DRAW_ARROW style, the properties, color and size are specified using the compiler directive #property, and then in the OnCalculate() function the properties are set randomly. The N parameter is set in external parameters of the indicator for the possibility of manual configuration (the Parameters tab in the indicator's Properties window).