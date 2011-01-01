//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_BARS.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_BARS"

#property description "It draws bars of a selected symbol in a separate window"

#property description "The color and width of bars, as well as the symbol are changed randomly"

#property description "every N ticks"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- plot Bars

#property indicator_label1 "Bars"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_BARS

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- input parameters

input int N=5; // The number of ticks to change the type

input int bars=500; // The number of bars to show

input bool messages=false; // Show messages in the "Expert Advisors" log

//--- Indicator buffers

double BarsBuffer1[];

double BarsBuffer2[];

double BarsBuffer3[];

double BarsBuffer4[];

//--- Symbol name

string symbol;

//--- An array to store colors

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrPurple,clrBrown,clrIndianRed};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- If bars is very small - complete the work ahead of time

if(bars<50)

{

Comment("Please specify a larger number of bars! The operation of the indicator has been terminated");

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,BarsBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,BarsBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,BarsBuffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,BarsBuffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- The name of the symbol, for which the bars are drawn

symbol=_Symbol;

//--- Set the display of the symbol

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,symbol+" Open;"+symbol+" High;"+symbol+" Low;"+symbol+" Close");

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_BARS("+symbol+")");

//--- An empty value

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line

ticks++;

//--- If a sufficient number of ticks has been accumulated

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- Select a new symbol from the Market watch window

symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();

//--- Change the line properties

ChangeLineAppearance();



int tries=0;

//--- Make 5 attempts to fill in the buffers with the prices from symbol

while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total) && tries<5)

{

//--- A counter of calls of the CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() function

tries++;

}

//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero

ticks=0;

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Fill in the indicator buffers with prices |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,int total)

{

//--- In the rates[] array, we will copy Open, High, Low and Close

MqlRates rates[];

//--- The counter of attempts

int attempts=0;

//--- How much has been copied

int copied=0;

//--- Make 25 attempts to get a timeseries on the desired symbol

while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)

{

Sleep(100);

attempts++;

if(messages) PrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);

}

//--- If failed to copy a sufficient number of bars

if(copied!=bars)

{

//--- Form a message string

string comm=StringFormat("For the symbol %s, managed to receive only %d bars of %d requested ones",

name,

copied,

bars

);

//--- Show a message in a comment in the main chart window

Comment(comm);

//--- Show the message

if(messages) Print(comm);

return(false);

}

else

{

//--- Set the display of the symbol

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_BARS("+name+")");

}

//--- Initialize buffers with empty values

ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer1,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer2,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer3,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer4,0.0);

//--- Copy prices to the buffers

for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)

{

//--- Calculate the appropriate index for the buffers

int buffer_index=total-copied+i;

//--- Write the prices to the buffers

BarsBuffer1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;

BarsBuffer2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;

BarsBuffer3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;

BarsBuffer4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Randomly returns a symbol from the Market Watch |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetRandomSymbolName()

{

//--- The number of symbols shown in the Market watch window

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);

//--- The position of a symbol in the list - a random number from 0 to symbols

int number=MathRand()%symbols;

//--- Return the name of a symbol at the specified position

return SymbolName(number,true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the appearance of bars |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- A string for the formation of information about the bar properties

string comm="";

//--- A block for changing the color of bars

int number=MathRand(); // Get a random number

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the colors[] array

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- Get the index to select a new color as the remainder of integer division

int color_index=number%size;

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- Write the line color

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- A block for changing the width of bars

number=MathRand();

//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division

int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- Write the line width

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- Write the symbol name

comm="\r

"+symbol+comm;



//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment

Comment(comm);

}