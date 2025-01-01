DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresIndicator ConstantsSmoothing Methods 

Many technical indicators are based on various methods of the price series smoothing. Some standard technical indicators require specification of the smoothing type as an input parameter. For specifying the desired type of smoothing, identifiers listed in the ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration are used.

ENUM_MA_METHOD

ID

Description

MODE_SMA

Simple averaging

MODE_EMA

Exponential averaging

MODE_SMMA

Smoothed averaging

MODE_LWMA

Linear-weighted averaging

Example:

double ExtJaws[];
double ExtTeeth[];
double ExtLips[];
//---- handles for moving averages
int    ExtJawsHandle;
int    ExtTeethHandle;
int    ExtLipsHandle;
//--- get MA's handles
ExtJawsHandle=iMA(NULL,0,JawsPeriod,0,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_MEDIAN);
ExtTeethHandle=iMA(NULL,0,TeethPeriod,0,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_MEDIAN);
ExtLipsHandle=iMA(NULL,0,LipsPeriod,0,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_MEDIAN);

 