- Price Constants
- Smoothing Methods
- Indicators Lines
- Drawing Styles
- Custom Indicator Properties
- Indicator Types
- Data Type Identifiers
Many technical indicators are based on various methods of the price series smoothing. Some standard technical indicators require specification of the smoothing type as an input parameter. For specifying the desired type of smoothing, identifiers listed in the ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration are used.
ENUM_MA_METHOD
|
ID
|
Description
|
MODE_SMA
|
Simple averaging
|
MODE_EMA
|
Exponential averaging
|
MODE_SMMA
|
Smoothed averaging
|
MODE_LWMA
|
Linear-weighted averaging
Example:
|
double ExtJaws[];