Smoothing Methods

Many technical indicators are based on various methods of the price series smoothing. Some standard technical indicators require specification of the smoothing type as an input parameter. For specifying the desired type of smoothing, identifiers listed in the ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration are used.

ENUM_MA_METHOD

ID Description MODE_SMA Simple averaging MODE_EMA Exponential averaging MODE_SMMA Smoothed averaging MODE_LWMA Linear-weighted averaging

Example: