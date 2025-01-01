Using a Codepage in String Conversion Operations

When converting string variables into arrays of char type and back, the encoding that by default corresponds to the current ANSI of Windows operating system (CP_ACP) is used in MQL5. If you want to specify a different type of encoding, it can be set as additional parameter for the CharArrayToString(), StringToCharArray() and FileOpen() functions.

The table lists the built-in constants for some of the most popular code pages. Not mentioned code pages can be specified by a code corresponding to the page.

Built-in Constants of Codepages

Constant Value Description CP_ACP 0 The current Windows ANSI code page. CP_OEMCP 1 The current system OEM code page. CP_MACCP 2 The current system Macintosh code page. Note: This value is mostly used in earlier created program codes and is of no use now, since modern Macintosh computers use Unicode for encoding. CP_THREAD_ACP 3 The Windows ANSI code page for the current thread. CP_SYMBOL 42 Symbol code page CP_UTF7 65000 UTF-7 code page. CP_UTF8 65001 UTF-8 code page.

See also

Client Terminal Properties