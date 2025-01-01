DocumentationSections
Using a Codepage in String Conversion Operations

When converting string variables into arrays of char type and back, the encoding that by default corresponds to the current ANSI of Windows operating system (CP_ACP) is used in MQL5. If you want to specify a different type of encoding, it can be set as additional parameter for the CharArrayToString(), StringToCharArray() and FileOpen() functions.

The table lists the built-in constants for some of the most popular code pages. Not mentioned code pages can be specified by a code corresponding to the page.

Built-in Constants of Codepages

Constant

Value

Description

CP_ACP

0

The current Windows ANSI code page.

CP_OEMCP

1

The current system OEM code page.

CP_MACCP

2

The current system Macintosh code page.

Note: This value is mostly used in earlier created program codes and is of no use now, since modern Macintosh computers use Unicode for encoding.

CP_THREAD_ACP

3

The Windows ANSI code page for the current thread.

CP_SYMBOL

42

Symbol code page

CP_UTF7

65000

UTF-7 code page.

CP_UTF8

65001

UTF-8 code page.

