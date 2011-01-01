//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_ZIGZAG.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_ZIGZAG"

#property description "It draws a \"saw\" as straight segments, skipping the bars of one day"

#property description "The day to skip is selected randomly during indicator start"

#property description "The color, width and style of segments are changed randomly"

#property description " every N ticks"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- plot ZigZag

#property indicator_label1 "ZigZag"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ZIGZAG

#property indicator_color1 clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- input parameters

input int N=5; // Number of ticks to change

//--- indicator buffers

double ZigZagBuffer1[];

double ZigZagBuffer2[];

//--- The day of the week for which the indicator is not plotted

int invisible_day;

//--- An array to store colors

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};

//--- An array to store the line styles

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- Binding arrays and indicator buffers

SetIndexBuffer(0,ZigZagBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ZigZagBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- Get a random value from 0 to 6, for this day the indicator is not plotted

invisible_day=MathRand()%6;

//--- The 0 (empty) value will mot participate in drawing

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//--- The 0 (empty) value will mot participate in drawing

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ZigZag1;ZigZag2");

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line

ticks++;

//--- If a sufficient number of ticks has been accumulated

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- Change the line properties

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero

ticks=0;

}



//--- The structure of time is required to get the day of week of each bar

MqlDateTime dt;



//--- The start position of calculations

int start=0;

//--- If the indicator was calculated on the previous tick, then start the calculation with the last but one tick

if(prev_calculated!=0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- Calculation loop

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- Write the bar open time in the structure

TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);

//--- If the day of the week of this bar is equal to invisible_day

if(dt.day_of_week==invisible_day)

{

//--- Write empty values to buffers for this bar

ZigZagBuffer1[i]=0;

ZigZagBuffer2[i]=0;

}

//--- If the day of the week is ok, fill in the buffers

else

{

//--- If the bar number if even

if(i%2==0)

{

//--- Write High in the 1st buffer and Low in the 2nd one

ZigZagBuffer1[i]=high[i];

ZigZagBuffer2[i]=low[i];

}

//--- The bar number is odd

else

{

//--- Fill in the bar in a reverse order

ZigZagBuffer1[i]=low[i];

ZigZagBuffer2[i]=high[i];

}

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the appearance of the zigzag segments |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- A string for the formation of information about the ZigZag properties

string comm="";

//--- A block for changing the color of the ZigZag

int number=MathRand(); // Get a random number

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the colors[] array

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- Get the index to select a new color as the remainder of integer division

int color_index=number%size;

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- Write the line color

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- A block for changing the width of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division

int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- Write the line width

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- A block for changing the style of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array

size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division

int style_index=number%size;

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- Write the line style

comm="\r

"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;

//--- Add information about the day that is omitted in calculations

comm="\r

Not plotted day - "+EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)invisible_day)+comm;

//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment

Comment(comm);

}