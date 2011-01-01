|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_ZIGZAG.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_ZIGZAG"
#property description "It draws a \"saw\" as straight segments, skipping the bars of one day"
#property description "The day to skip is selected randomly during indicator start"
#property description "The color, width and style of segments are changed randomly"
#property description " every N ticks"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- plot ZigZag
#property indicator_label1 "ZigZag"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ZIGZAG
#property indicator_color1 clrBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- input parameters
input int N=5; // Number of ticks to change
//--- indicator buffers
double ZigZagBuffer1[];
double ZigZagBuffer2[];
//--- The day of the week for which the indicator is not plotted
int invisible_day;
//--- An array to store colors
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- An array to store the line styles
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- Binding arrays and indicator buffers
SetIndexBuffer(0,ZigZagBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ZigZagBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- Get a random value from 0 to 6, for this day the indicator is not plotted
invisible_day=MathRand()%6;
//--- The 0 (empty) value will mot participate in drawing
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- The 0 (empty) value will mot participate in drawing
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ZigZag1;ZigZag2");
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line
ticks++;
//--- If a sufficient number of ticks has been accumulated
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- Change the line properties
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero
ticks=0;
}
//--- The structure of time is required to get the day of week of each bar
MqlDateTime dt;
//--- The start position of calculations
int start=0;
//--- If the indicator was calculated on the previous tick, then start the calculation with the last but one tick
if(prev_calculated!=0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- Calculation loop
for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- Write the bar open time in the structure
TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);
//--- If the day of the week of this bar is equal to invisible_day
if(dt.day_of_week==invisible_day)
{
//--- Write empty values to buffers for this bar
ZigZagBuffer1[i]=0;
ZigZagBuffer2[i]=0;
}
//--- If the day of the week is ok, fill in the buffers
else
{
//--- If the bar number if even
if(i%2==0)
{
//--- Write High in the 1st buffer and Low in the 2nd one
ZigZagBuffer1[i]=high[i];
ZigZagBuffer2[i]=low[i];
}
//--- The bar number is odd
else
{
//--- Fill in the bar in a reverse order
ZigZagBuffer1[i]=low[i];
ZigZagBuffer2[i]=high[i];
}
}
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes the appearance of the zigzag segments |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- A string for the formation of information about the ZigZag properties
string comm="";
//--- A block for changing the color of the ZigZag
int number=MathRand(); // Get a random number
//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the colors[] array
int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- Get the index to select a new color as the remainder of integer division
int color_index=number%size;
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- Write the line color
comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
//--- A block for changing the width of the line
number=MathRand();
//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division
int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- Write the line width
comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- A block for changing the style of the line
number=MathRand();
//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array
size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division
int style_index=number%size;
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- Write the line style
comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- Add information about the day that is omitted in calculations
comm="\r\nNot plotted day - "+EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)invisible_day)+comm;
//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment
Comment(comm);
}