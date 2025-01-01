- Types of Chart Events
- Chart Timeframes
- Chart Properties
- Positioning Constants
- Chart Representation
- Examples of Working with the Chart
Chart Timeframes
All predefined timeframes of charts have unique identifiers. The PERIOD_CURRENT identifier means the current period of a chart, at which a mql5-program is running.
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|
ID
|
Description
|
PERIOD_CURRENT
|
Current timeframe
|
PERIOD_M1
|
1 minute
|
PERIOD_M2
|
2 minutes
|
PERIOD_M3
|
3 minutes
|
PERIOD_M4
|
4 minutes
|
PERIOD_M5
|
5 minutes
|
PERIOD_M6
|
6 minutes
|
PERIOD_M10
|
10 minutes
|
PERIOD_M12
|
12 minutes
|
PERIOD_M15
|
15 minutes
|
PERIOD_M20
|
20 minutes
|
PERIOD_M30
|
30 minutes
|
PERIOD_H1
|
1 hour
|
PERIOD_H2
|
2 hours
|
PERIOD_H3
|
3 hours
|
PERIOD_H4
|
4 hours
|
PERIOD_H6
|
6 hours
|
PERIOD_H8
|
8 hours
|
PERIOD_H12
|
12 hours
|
PERIOD_D1
|
1 day
|
PERIOD_W1
|
1 week
|
PERIOD_MN1
|
1 month
Example:
|
string chart_name="test_Object_Chart";
Timeseries identifiers #
The identifiers of timeseries are used in the iHighest() and iLowest() functions. They can be equal to a value the enumeration
ENUM_SERIESMODE
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
MODE_OPEN
|
Opening price
|
MODE_LOW
|
Low price
|
MODE_HIGH
|
High price
|
MODE_CLOSE
|
Close price
|
MODE_VOLUME
|
Tick volume
|
MODE_REAL_VOLUME
|
Real volume
|
MODE_SPREAD
|
Spread
See also