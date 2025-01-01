DocumentationSections
Chart Timeframes

All predefined timeframes of charts have unique identifiers. The PERIOD_CURRENT identifier means the current period of a chart, at which a mql5-program is running.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES

ID

Description

PERIOD_CURRENT

Current timeframe

PERIOD_M1

1 minute

PERIOD_M2

2 minutes

PERIOD_M3

3 minutes

PERIOD_M4

4 minutes

PERIOD_M5

5 minutes

PERIOD_M6

6 minutes

PERIOD_M10

10 minutes

PERIOD_M12

12 minutes

PERIOD_M15

15 minutes

PERIOD_M20

20 minutes

PERIOD_M30

30 minutes

PERIOD_H1

1 hour

PERIOD_H2

2 hours

PERIOD_H3

3 hours

PERIOD_H4

4 hours

PERIOD_H6

6 hours

PERIOD_H8

8 hours

PERIOD_H12

12 hours

PERIOD_D1

1 day

PERIOD_W1

1 week

PERIOD_MN1

1 month

Example:

   string chart_name="test_Object_Chart";
   Print("Let's try to create a Chart object with the name ",chart_name);
//--- If such an object does not exist - create it
   if(ObjectFind(0,chart_name)<0)ObjectCreate(0,chart_name,OBJ_CHART,0,0,0,0,0);
//--- Define symbol
   ObjectSetString(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,"EURUSD");
//--- Set X coordinate of the anchor point
   ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
//--- Set Y coordinate of the anchor point
   ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
//--- Set the width of chart
   ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,400);
//--- Set the height
   ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,300);
//--- Set the timeframe
   ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,PERIOD_D1);
//--- Set scale (from 0 to 5)
   ObjectSetDouble(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_SCALE,4);
//--- Disable selection by a mouse
   ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);

Timeseries identifiers #

The identifiers of timeseries are used in the iHighest() and iLowest() functions. They can be equal to a value the enumeration

ENUM_SERIESMODE

Identifier

Description

MODE_OPEN

Opening price

MODE_LOW

Low price

MODE_HIGH

High price

MODE_CLOSE

Close price

MODE_VOLUME

Tick volume

MODE_REAL_VOLUME

Real volume

MODE_SPREAD

Spread

See also

