Chart Timeframes

All predefined timeframes of charts have unique identifiers. The PERIOD_CURRENT identifier means the current period of a chart, at which a mql5-program is running.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES

ID Description PERIOD_CURRENT Current timeframe PERIOD_M1 1 minute PERIOD_M2 2 minutes PERIOD_M3 3 minutes PERIOD_M4 4 minutes PERIOD_M5 5 minutes PERIOD_M6 6 minutes PERIOD_M10 10 minutes PERIOD_M12 12 minutes PERIOD_M15 15 minutes PERIOD_M20 20 minutes PERIOD_M30 30 minutes PERIOD_H1 1 hour PERIOD_H2 2 hours PERIOD_H3 3 hours PERIOD_H4 4 hours PERIOD_H6 6 hours PERIOD_H8 8 hours PERIOD_H12 12 hours PERIOD_D1 1 day PERIOD_W1 1 week PERIOD_MN1 1 month

Example:

string chart_name="test_Object_Chart";

Print("Let's try to create a Chart object with the name ",chart_name);

//--- If such an object does not exist - create it

if(ObjectFind(0,chart_name)<0)ObjectCreate(0,chart_name,OBJ_CHART,0,0,0,0,0);

//--- Define symbol

ObjectSetString(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,"EURUSD");

//--- Set X coordinate of the anchor point

ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);

//--- Set Y coordinate of the anchor point

ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);

//--- Set the width of chart

ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,400);

//--- Set the height

ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,300);

//--- Set the timeframe

ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,PERIOD_D1);

//--- Set scale (from 0 to 5)

ObjectSetDouble(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_SCALE,4);

//--- Disable selection by a mouse

ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);

The identifiers of timeseries are used in the iHighest() and iLowest() functions. They can be equal to a value the enumeration

ENUM_SERIESMODE

Identifier Description MODE_OPEN Opening price MODE_LOW Low price MODE_HIGH High price MODE_CLOSE Close price MODE_VOLUME Tick volume MODE_REAL_VOLUME Real volume MODE_SPREAD Spread

See also

PeriodSeconds, Period, Date and Time, Visibility of objects