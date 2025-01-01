|
//--- description
#property description "Script creates the button on the chart."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="Button"; // Button name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Chart corner for anchoring
input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font
input int InpFontSize=14; // Font size
input color InpColor=clrBlack; // Text color
input color InpBackColor=C'236,233,216'; // Background color
input color InpBorderColor=clrNONE; // Border color
input bool InpState=false; // Pressed/Released
input bool InpBack=false; // Background object
input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the button |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Button", // button name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0, // Y coordinate
const int width=50, // button width
const int height=18, // button height
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring
const string text="Button", // text
const string font="Arial", // font
const int font_size=10, // font size
const color clr=clrBlack, // text color
const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // background color
const color border_clr=clrNONE, // border color
const bool state=false, // pressed/released
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=false, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create the button
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set button coordinates
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- set button size
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- set the text
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- set text font
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- set font size
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- set text color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set background color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
//--- set border color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- set button state
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the button |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Button", // button name
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0) // Y coordinate
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the button
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move X coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move Y coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change button size |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Button", // button name
const int width=50, // button width
const int height=18) // button height
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change the button size
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the button width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the button height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change corner of the chart for binding the button |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Button", // button name
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // chart corner for anchoring
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change anchor corner
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change button text |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Button", // button name
const string text="Text") // text
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change object text
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete the button |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="Button") // button name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the button
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- chart window size
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- set window size
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- define the step for changing the button size
int x_step=(int)x_distance/32;
int y_step=(int)y_distance/32;
//--- set the button coordinates and its size
int x=(int)x_distance/32;
int y=(int)y_distance/32;
int x_size=(int)x_distance*15/16;
int y_size=(int)y_distance*15/16;
//--- create the button
if(!ButtonCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,"Press",InpFont,InpFontSize,
InpColor,InpBackColor,InpBorderColor,InpState,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
//--- reduce the button in the loop
int i=0;
while(i<13)
{
//--- half a second of delay
Sleep(500);
//--- switch the button to the pressed state
ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,true);
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 0.2 second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(200);
//--- redefine coordinates and button size
x+=x_step;
y+=y_step;
x_size-=x_step*2;
y_size-=y_step*2;
//--- reduce the button
ButtonMove(0,InpName,x,y);
ButtonChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size);
//--- bring the button back to the released state
ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,false);
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- increase the loop counter
i++;
}
//--- half a second of delay
Sleep(500);
//--- delete the button
ButtonDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- wait for 1 second
Sleep(1000);
//---
}