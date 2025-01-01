//--- description

#property description "Script creates the button on the chart."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="Button"; // Button name

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Chart corner for anchoring

input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font

input int InpFontSize=14; // Font size

input color InpColor=clrBlack; // Text color

input color InpBackColor=C'236,233,216'; // Background color

input color InpBorderColor=clrNONE; // Border color

input bool InpState=false; // Pressed/Released

input bool InpBack=false; // Background object

input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create the button |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Button", // button name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0, // Y coordinate

const int width=50, // button width

const int height=18, // button height

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring

const string text="Button", // text

const string font="Arial", // font

const int font_size=10, // font size

const color clr=clrBlack, // text color

const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // background color

const color border_clr=clrNONE, // border color

const bool state=false, // pressed/released

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=false, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create the button

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set button coordinates

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- set button size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- set the text

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);

//--- set text font

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);

//--- set font size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);

//--- set text color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set background color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);

//--- set border color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- set button state

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move the button |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Button", // button name

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0) // Y coordinate

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the button

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move X coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move Y coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change button size |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Button", // button name

const int width=50, // button width

const int height=18) // button height

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change the button size

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the button width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the button height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change corner of the chart for binding the button |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Button", // button name

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // chart corner for anchoring

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change anchor corner

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change button text |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Button", // button name

const string text="Text") // text

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change object text

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete the button |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="Button") // button name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the button

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- chart window size

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- set window size

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- define the step for changing the button size

int x_step=(int)x_distance/32;

int y_step=(int)y_distance/32;

//--- set the button coordinates and its size

int x=(int)x_distance/32;

int y=(int)y_distance/32;

int x_size=(int)x_distance*15/16;

int y_size=(int)y_distance*15/16;

//--- create the button

if(!ButtonCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,"Press",InpFont,InpFontSize,

InpColor,InpBackColor,InpBorderColor,InpState,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

//--- reduce the button in the loop

int i=0;

while(i<13)

{

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- switch the button to the pressed state

ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,true);

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 0.2 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(200);

//--- redefine coordinates and button size

x+=x_step;

y+=y_step;

x_size-=x_step*2;

y_size-=y_step*2;

//--- reduce the button

ButtonMove(0,InpName,x,y);

ButtonChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size);

//--- bring the button back to the released state

ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,false);

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- increase the loop counter

i++;

}

//--- half a second of delay

Sleep(500);

//--- delete the button

ButtonDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- wait for 1 second

Sleep(1000);

//---

}