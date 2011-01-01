//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_HISTOGRAM.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_HISTOGRAM"

#property description "It draws a sinusoid as a histogram in a separate window"

#property description "The color and width of columns are changed randomly"

#property description "after every N ticks"

#property description "The bars parameter sets the number of bars in the cycle of the sinusoid"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- plot Histogram

#property indicator_label1 "Histogram"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color1 clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- input parameters

input int bars=30; // The period of a sinusoid in bars

input int N=5; // The number of ticks to change the histogram

//--- indicator buffers

double HistogramBuffer[];

//--- A factor to get the 2Pi angle in radians, when multiplied by the bars parameter

double multiplier;

//--- An array to store colors

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};

//--- An array to store the line styles

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- Calculate the multiplier

if(bars>1)multiplier=2.*M_PI/bars;

else

{

PrintFormat("Set the value of bars=%d greater than 1",bars);

//--- Early termination of the indicator

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- Calculate ticks to change the style, color and width of the line

ticks++;

//--- If a critical number of ticks has been accumulated

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- Change the line properties

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero

ticks=0;

}



//--- Calculate the indicator values

int start=0;

//--- If already calculated during the previous starts of OnCalculate

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // set the beginning of the calculation with the last but one bar

//--- Fill in the indicator buffer with values

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

HistogramBuffer[i]=sin(i*multiplier);

}

//--- Return the prev_calculated value for the next call of the function

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the appearance of lines in the indicator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- A string for the formation of information about the line properties

string comm="";

//--- A block for changing the color of the line

int number=MathRand(); // Get a random number

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the colors[] array

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- Get the index to select a new color as the remainder of integer division

int color_index=number%size;

//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- Write the line color

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- A block for changing the width of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division

int width=number%5; // The width is set from 0 to 4

//--- Set the width

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- Write the line width

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- A block for changing the style of the line

number=MathRand();

//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the styles array

size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- Get the index to select a new style as the remainder of integer division

int style_index=number%size;

//--- Set the line style

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- Write the line style

comm="\r

"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;

//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment

Comment(comm);

}