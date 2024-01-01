DRAW_CANDLES

The DRAW_CANDLES style draws candlesticks on the values of four indicator buffers, which contain the Open, High, Low and Close prices. It is used for creating custom indicators as a sequence of candlesticks, including those in a separate subwindow of a chart and on other financial instruments.

The color of candlesticks can be set using the compiler directives or dynamically using the PlotIndexSetInteger() function. Dynamic changes of the plotting properties allows "to enliven" indicators, so that their appearance changes depending on the current situation.

The indicator is drawn only to those bars, for which non-empty values of all four indicator buffers are set. To specify what value should be considered as "empty", set this value in the PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE property:

//--- The 0 (empty) value will mot participate in drawing

PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_CANDLES,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

Always explicitly fill in the values ​​of the indicator buffers, set an empty value in a buffer to skip bars.

The number of required buffers for plotting DRAW_CANDLES is 4. All buffers for the plotting should go one after the other in the given order: Open, High, Low and Close. None of the buffers can contain only empty values, since in this case nothing is plotted.

You can set up to three colors for the DRAW_CANDLES style affecting the candle look. If only one color is set, it is applied to all candles on a chart.

//--- identical candles with a single color applied to them

#property indicator_label1 "One color candles"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_CANDLES

//--- only one color is specified, therefore all candles are of the same color

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen

If two comma-separated colors are specified, the first one is applied to candle outlines, while the second one is applied to the body.

//--- different colors for candles and wicks

#property indicator_label1 "Two color candles"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_CANDLES

//--- green is applied to wicks and outlines, while white is applied to the body

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen,clrWhite

Specify three comma-separated colors so that rising and falling candles are displayed differently. In that case, the first color is applied to the candle outlines, while the second and third ones – to bullish and bearish candles.

//--- different colors for candles and wicks

#property indicator_label1 "One color candles"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_CANDLES

//--- wicks and outlines are green, bullish candle body is white, while bearish candle body is red

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen,clrWhite,clrRed

Thus, the DRAW_CANDLES style allows you to create custom candle coloring options. Besides, all colors can be changed dynamically during the indicator operation using the PlotIndexSetInteger function (composition_index_DRAW_CANDLES, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, modifier_index, color), where modifier_index may have the following values:

0 – colors of outlines and wicks

1– bullish candle body color

2 – bearish candle body color

//--- set the color of outlines and wicks

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrBlue);

//--- set the bullish body color

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrGreen);

//--- set the bearish body color

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrRed);

An example of the indicator that draws candlesticks for a selected financial instrument in a separate window. The color of candlesticks changes randomly every N ticks. The N parameter is set in external parameters of the indicator for the possibility of manual configuration (the Parameters tab in the indicator's Properties window).

Please note that for plot1, the color is set using the compiler directive #property, and then in the OnCalculate() function the color is set randomly from an earlier prepared list.