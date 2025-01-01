DocumentationSections
Arrow Up sign.

ObjArrowUp

Note

Anchor point position relative to the sign can be selected from ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR enumeration.

Large signs (more than 5) can only be created by setting the appropriate OBJPROP_WIDTH property value when writing a code in MetaEditor.

Example

The following script creates and moves Arrow Up sign on the chart. Special functions have been developed to create and change graphical object's properties. You can use these functions "as is" in your own applications.

 

//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Arrow Up\" sign."
#property description "Anchor point coordinate is set in"
#property description "percentage of the chart window size."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string            InpName="ArrowUp";    // Sign name
input int               InpDate=25;           // Anchor point date in %
input int               InpPrice=25;          // Anchor point price in %
input ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR InpAnchor=ANCHOR_TOP// Anchor type
input color             InpColor=clrRed;      // Sign color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE   InpStyle=STYLE_DOT;   // Border line style
input int               InpWidth=5;           // Sign size
input bool              InpBack=false;        // Background sign
input bool              InpSelection=false;   // Highlight to move
input bool              InpHidden=true;       // Hidden in the object list
input long              InpZOrder=0;          // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Arrow Up sign                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowUpCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,           // chart's ID
                   const string            name="ArrowUp",       // sign name
                   const int               sub_window=0,         // subwindow index
                   datetime                time=0,               // anchor point time
                   double                  price=0,              // anchor point price
                   const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM// anchor type
                   const color             clr=clrRed,           // sign color
                   const ENUM_LINE_STYLE   style=STYLE_SOLID,    // border line style
                   const int               width=3,              // sign size
                   const bool              back=false,           // in the background
                   const bool              selection=true,       // highlight to move
                   const bool              hidden=true,          // hidden in the object list
                   const long              z_order=0)            // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set
   ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create the sign
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_UP,sub_window,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create \"Arrow Up\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set anchor type
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- set a sign color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set the border line style
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set the sign size
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the sign by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the anchor point                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowUpMove(const long   chart_ID=0,     // chart's ID
                 const string name="ArrowUp"// object name
                 datetime     time=0,         // anchor point time coordinate
                 double       price=0)        // anchor point price coordinate
  {
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change Arrow Down sign anchor type                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowUpAnchorChange(const long              chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                         const string            name="ArrowUp",    // object name
                         const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_TOP// anchor type
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- change anchor point location
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change anchor type! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete Arrow Up sign                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowUpDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,     // chart's ID
                   const string name="ArrowUp"// sign name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete the sign
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete \"Arrow Up\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check anchor point values and set default values                 |
//| for empty ones                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
  {
//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
   if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100 || InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- price array size
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing sign anchor point coordinates
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- memory allocation
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of dates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing the sign
   int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;
   int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- create Arrow Up sign on the chart
   if(!ArrowUpCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],price[p],InpAnchor,InpColor,
      InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the anchor point and change its position relative to the sign
//--- loop counter
   int v_steps=accuracy/2;
//--- move the anchor point
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- use the following value
      if(p<accuracy-1)
         p+=1;
      //--- move the point
      if(!ArrowUpMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- change anchor point location relative to the sign
   ArrowUpAnchorChange(0,InpName,ANCHOR_BOTTOM);
//--- redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the sign from the chart
   ArrowUpDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }