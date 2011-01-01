|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES."
#property description "It draws candlesticks of a selected symbol in a separate window"
#property description " "
#property description "The color and width of candlesticks, as well as the symbol are changed"
#property description "randomly every N ticks"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- plot ColorCandles
#property indicator_label1 "ColorCandles"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
//--- Define 8 colors for coloring candlesticks (they are stored in the special array)
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrLime,clrOrange
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- input parameters
input int N=5; // The number of ticks to change the type
input int bars=500; // The number of candlesticks to show
input bool messages=false; // Show messages in the "Expert Advisors" log
//--- Indicator buffers
double ColorCandlesBuffer1[];
double ColorCandlesBuffer2[];
double ColorCandlesBuffer3[];
double ColorCandlesBuffer4[];
double ColorCandlesColors[];
int candles_colors;
//--- Symbol name
string symbol;
//--- An array for storing colors contains 14 elements
color colors[]=
{
clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- If bars is very small - complete the work ahead of time
if(bars<50)
{
Comment("Please specify a larger number of bars! The operation of the indicator has been terminated");
return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
}
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorCandlesBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorCandlesBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,ColorCandlesBuffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,ColorCandlesBuffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(4,ColorCandlesColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- An empty value
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- The name of the symbol, for which the bars are drawn
symbol=_Symbol;
//--- Set the display of the symbol
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,symbol+" Open;"+symbol+" High;"+symbol+" Low;"+symbol+" Close");
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES("+symbol+")");
//---- The number of colors to color candlesticks
candles_colors=8; // see. a comment to the #property indicator_color1 property
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=INT_MAX-100;
//--- Count ticks to change the style and color
ticks++;
//--- If a sufficient number of ticks has been accumulated
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- Select a new symbol from the Market watch window
symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();
//--- Change the form
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- Change the colors used to draw the candlesticks
ChangeColors(colors,candles_colors);
int tries=0;
//--- Make 5 attempts to fill in the buffers of plot1 with the prices from symbol
while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total,0,
ColorCandlesBuffer1,ColorCandlesBuffer2,ColorCandlesBuffer3,
ColorCandlesBuffer4,ColorCandlesColors,candles_colors)
&& tries<5)
{
//--- A counter of calls of the CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() function
tries++;
}
//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero
ticks=0;
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fills in the specified candlestick |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,
int total,
int plot_index,
double &buff1[],
double &buff2[],
double &buff3[],
double &buff4[],
double &col_buffer[],
int cndl_colors
)
{
//--- In the rates[] array, we will copy Open, High, Low and Close
MqlRates rates[];
//--- The counter of attempts
int attempts=0;
//--- How much has been copied
int copied=0;
//--- Make 25 attempts to get a timeseries on the desired symbol
while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)
{
Sleep(100);
attempts++;
if(messages) PrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);
}
//--- If failed to copy a sufficient number of bars
if(copied!=bars)
{
//--- Form a message string
string comm=StringFormat("For the symbol %s, managed to receive only %d bars of %d requested ones",
name,
copied,
bars
);
//--- Show a message in a comment in the main chart window
Comment(comm);
//--- Show the message
if(messages) Print(comm);
return(false);
}
else
{
//--- Set the display of the symbol
PlotIndexSetString(plot_index,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES("+symbol+")");
}
//--- Initialize buffers with empty values
ArrayInitialize(buff1,0.0);
ArrayInitialize(buff2,0.0);
ArrayInitialize(buff3,0.0);
ArrayInitialize(buff4,0.0);
//--- On each tick copy prices to buffers
for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)
{
//--- Calculate the appropriate index for the buffers
int buffer_index=total-copied+i;
//--- Write the prices to the buffers
buff1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;
buff2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;
buff3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;
buff4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;
//--- Set the candlestick color
int color_index=i%cndl_colors;
col_buffer[buffer_index]=color_index;
}
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Randomly returns a symbol from the Market Watch |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetRandomSymbolName()
{
//--- The number of symbols shown in the Market watch window
int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);
//--- The position of a symbol in the list - a random number from 0 to symbols
int number=MathRand()%symbols;
//--- Return the name of a symbol at the specified position
return SymbolName(number,true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes the color of the candlestick segments |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)
{
//--- The number of colors
int size=ArraySize(cols);
//---
string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
//--- For each color index define a new color randomly
for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
{
//--- Get a random value
int number=MathRand();
//--- Get an index in the col[] array as a remainder of the integer division
int i=number%size;
//--- Set the color for each index as the property PLOT_LINE_COLOR
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // The number of a graphical style
PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // Property identifier
plot_color_ind, // The index of the color, where we write the color
cols[i]); // A new color
//--- Write the colors
comm=comm+StringFormat("CandleColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changes the appearance of candlesticks |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- A string for the formation of information about the candlestick properties
string comm="";
//--- Write the symbol name
comm="\r\n"+symbol+comm;
//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment
Comment(comm);
}