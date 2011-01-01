//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES."

#property description "It draws candlesticks of a selected symbol in a separate window"

#property description " "

#property description "The color and width of candlesticks, as well as the symbol are changed"

#property description "randomly every N ticks"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- plot ColorCandles

#property indicator_label1 "ColorCandles"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

//--- Define 8 colors for coloring candlesticks (they are stored in the special array)

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrLime,clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1



//--- input parameters

input int N=5; // The number of ticks to change the type

input int bars=500; // The number of candlesticks to show

input bool messages=false; // Show messages in the "Expert Advisors" log

//--- Indicator buffers

double ColorCandlesBuffer1[];

double ColorCandlesBuffer2[];

double ColorCandlesBuffer3[];

double ColorCandlesBuffer4[];

double ColorCandlesColors[];

int candles_colors;

//--- Symbol name

string symbol;

//--- An array for storing colors contains 14 elements

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- If bars is very small - complete the work ahead of time

if(bars<50)

{

Comment("Please specify a larger number of bars! The operation of the indicator has been terminated");

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorCandlesBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorCandlesBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ColorCandlesBuffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,ColorCandlesBuffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,ColorCandlesColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- An empty value

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//--- The name of the symbol, for which the bars are drawn

symbol=_Symbol;

//--- Set the display of the symbol

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,symbol+" Open;"+symbol+" High;"+symbol+" Low;"+symbol+" Close");

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES("+symbol+")");

//---- The number of colors to color candlesticks

candles_colors=8; // see. a comment to the #property indicator_color1 property

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=INT_MAX-100;

//--- Count ticks to change the style and color

ticks++;

//--- If a sufficient number of ticks has been accumulated

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- Select a new symbol from the Market watch window

symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();

//--- Change the form

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- Change the colors used to draw the candlesticks

ChangeColors(colors,candles_colors);



int tries=0;

//--- Make 5 attempts to fill in the buffers of plot1 with the prices from symbol

while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total,0,

ColorCandlesBuffer1,ColorCandlesBuffer2,ColorCandlesBuffer3,

ColorCandlesBuffer4,ColorCandlesColors,candles_colors)

&& tries<5)

{

//--- A counter of calls of the CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() function

tries++;

}

//--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero

ticks=0;

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Fills in the specified candlestick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,

int total,

int plot_index,

double &buff1[],

double &buff2[],

double &buff3[],

double &buff4[],

double &col_buffer[],

int cndl_colors

)

{

//--- In the rates[] array, we will copy Open, High, Low and Close

MqlRates rates[];

//--- The counter of attempts

int attempts=0;

//--- How much has been copied

int copied=0;

//--- Make 25 attempts to get a timeseries on the desired symbol

while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)

{

Sleep(100);

attempts++;

if(messages) PrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);

}

//--- If failed to copy a sufficient number of bars

if(copied!=bars)

{

//--- Form a message string

string comm=StringFormat("For the symbol %s, managed to receive only %d bars of %d requested ones",

name,

copied,

bars

);

//--- Show a message in a comment in the main chart window

Comment(comm);

//--- Show the message

if(messages) Print(comm);

return(false);

}

else

{

//--- Set the display of the symbol

PlotIndexSetString(plot_index,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES("+symbol+")");

}

//--- Initialize buffers with empty values

ArrayInitialize(buff1,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(buff2,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(buff3,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(buff4,0.0);

//--- On each tick copy prices to buffers

for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)

{

//--- Calculate the appropriate index for the buffers

int buffer_index=total-copied+i;

//--- Write the prices to the buffers

buff1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;

buff2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;

buff3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;

buff4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;

//--- Set the candlestick color

int color_index=i%cndl_colors;

col_buffer[buffer_index]=color_index;

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Randomly returns a symbol from the Market Watch |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetRandomSymbolName()

{

//--- The number of symbols shown in the Market watch window

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);

//--- The position of a symbol in the list - a random number from 0 to symbols

int number=MathRand()%symbols;

//--- Return the name of a symbol at the specified position

return SymbolName(number,true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the color of the candlestick segments |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- The number of colors

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- For each color index define a new color randomly

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- Get a random value

int number=MathRand();

//--- Get an index in the col[] array as a remainder of the integer division

int i=number%size;

//--- Set the color for each index as the property PLOT_LINE_COLOR

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // The number of a graphical style

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // Property identifier

plot_color_ind, // The index of the color, where we write the color

cols[i]); // A new color

//--- Write the colors

comm=comm+StringFormat("CandleColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Changes the appearance of candlesticks |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- A string for the formation of information about the candlestick properties

string comm="";

//--- Write the symbol name

comm="\r

"+symbol+comm;

//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment

Comment(comm);

}