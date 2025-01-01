DocumentationSections
Horizontal Line.

ObjHLine

Example

The following script creates and moves the horizontal line on the chart. Special functions have been developed to create and change graphical object's properties. You can use these functions "as is" in your own applications.

 

//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Horizontal Line\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point price is set in percentage of the height of"
#property description "the chart window."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string          InpName="HLine";     // Line name
input int             InpPrice=25;         // Line price, %
input color           InpColor=clrRed;     // Line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH// Line style
input int             InpWidth=3;          // Line width
input bool            InpBack=false;       // Background line
input bool            InpSelection=true;   // Highlight to move
input bool            InpHidden=true;      // Hidden in the object list
input long            InpZOrder=0;         // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the horizontal line                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HLineCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                 const string          name="HLine",      // line name
                 const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index
                 double                price=0,           // line price
                 const color           clr=clrRed,        // line color
                 const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// line style
                 const int             width=1,           // line width
                 const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                 const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move
                 const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                 const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- if the price is not set, set it at the current Bid price level
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create a horizontal line
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_HLINE,sub_window,0,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set line color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set line display style
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set line width
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move horizontal line                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HLineMove(const long   chart_ID=0,   // chart's ID
               const string name="HLine"// line name
               double       price=0)      // line price
  {
//--- if the line price is not set, move it to the current Bid price level
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- move a horizontal line
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,0,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a horizontal line                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HLineDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,   // chart's ID
                 const string name="HLine"// line name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete a horizontal line
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
   if(InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- price array size
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- array for storing the price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing line anchor point's coordinates
   double price[];
//--- memory allocation
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing the line
   int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- create a horizontal line
   if(!HLineCreate(0,InpName,0,price[p],InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,
      InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the line
//--- loop counter
   int v_steps=accuracy/2;
//--- move the line
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- use the following value
      if(p<accuracy-1)
         p+=1;
      //--- move the point
      if(!HLineMove(0,InpName,price[p]))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- delete from the chart
   HLineDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }