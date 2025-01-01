|
//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Horizontal Line\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point price is set in percentage of the height of"
#property description "the chart window."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="HLine"; // Line name
input int InpPrice=25; // Line price, %
input color InpColor=clrRed; // Line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // Line style
input int InpWidth=3; // Line width
input bool InpBack=false; // Background line
input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the horizontal line |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HLineCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="HLine", // line name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
double price=0, // line price
const color clr=clrRed, // line color
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style
const int width=1, // line width
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=true, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- if the price is not set, set it at the current Bid price level
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create a horizontal line
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_HLINE,sub_window,0,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set line color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set line display style
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set line width
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move horizontal line |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HLineMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="HLine", // line name
double price=0) // line price
{
//--- if the line price is not set, move it to the current Bid price level
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move a horizontal line
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,0,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a horizontal line |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HLineDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="HLine") // line name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete a horizontal line
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
if(InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- price array size
int accuracy=1000;
//--- array for storing the price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing line anchor point's coordinates
double price[];
//--- memory allocation
ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing the line
int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- create a horizontal line
if(!HLineCreate(0,InpName,0,price[p],InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,
InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the line
//--- loop counter
int v_steps=accuracy/2;
//--- move the line
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- use the following value
if(p<accuracy-1)
p+=1;
//--- move the point
if(!HLineMove(0,InpName,price[p]))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- delete from the chart
HLineDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//---
}