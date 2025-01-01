//--- description

#property description "Script draws \"Horizontal Line\" graphical object."

#property description "Anchor point price is set in percentage of the height of"

#property description "the chart window."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="HLine"; // Line name

input int InpPrice=25; // Line price, %

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Line color

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // Line style

input int InpWidth=3; // Line width

input bool InpBack=false; // Background line

input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create the horizontal line |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HLineCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="HLine", // line name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

double price=0, // line price

const color clr=clrRed, // line color

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style

const int width=1, // line width

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=true, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- if the price is not set, set it at the current Bid price level

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create a horizontal line

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_HLINE,sub_window,0,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set line color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set line display style

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set line width

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse

//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be

//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter

//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move horizontal line |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HLineMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="HLine", // line name

double price=0) // line price

{

//--- if the line price is not set, move it to the current Bid price level

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move a horizontal line

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,0,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete a horizontal line |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HLineDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="HLine") // line name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete a horizontal line

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- check correctness of the input parameters

if(InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- price array size

int accuracy=1000;

//--- array for storing the price values to be used

//--- for setting and changing line anchor point's coordinates

double price[];

//--- memory allocation

ArrayResize(price,accuracy);

//--- fill the array of prices

//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart

double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);

//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array

double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;

for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)

price[i]=min_price+i*step;

//--- define points for drawing the line

int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;

//--- create a horizontal line

if(!HLineCreate(0,InpName,0,price[p],InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,

InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- now, move the line

//--- loop counter

int v_steps=accuracy/2;

//--- move the line

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- use the following value

if(p<accuracy-1)

p+=1;

//--- move the point

if(!HLineMove(0,InpName,price[p]))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- delete from the chart

HLineDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//---

}