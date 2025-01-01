|
//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Vertical Line\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point date is set in percentage of"
#property description "the chart window width in bars."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="VLine"; // Line name
input int InpDate=25; // Event date, %
input color InpColor=clrRed; // Line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // Line style
input int InpWidth=3; // Line width
input bool InpBack=false; // Background line
input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move
input bool InpRay=true; // Line's continuation down
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the vertical line |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="VLine", // line name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
datetime time=0, // line time
const color clr=clrRed, // line color
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style
const int width=1, // line width
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=true, // highlight to move
const bool ray=true, // line's continuation down
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- if the line time is not set, draw it via the last bar
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create a vertical line
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_VLINE,sub_window,time,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create a vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set line color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set line display style
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set line width
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of displaying the line in the chart subwindows
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY,ray);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the vertical line |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="VLine", // line name
datetime time=0) // line time
{
//--- if line time is not set, move the line to the last bar
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the vertical line
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete the vertical line |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="VLine") // line name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the vertical line
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete the vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- array for storing the date values to be used
//--- for setting and changing line anchor point's coordinates
datetime date[];
//--- memory allocation
ArrayResize(date,bars);
//--- fill the array of dates
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- define points for drawing the line
int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;
//--- create a vertical line
if(!VLineCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,
InpSelection,InpRay,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move the line
//--- loop counter
int h_steps=bars/2;
//--- move the line
for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
{
//--- use the following value
if(d<bars-1)
d+=1;
//--- move the point
if(!VLineMove(0,InpName,date[d]))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.03 seconds of delay
Sleep(30);
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the channel from the chart
VLineDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//---
}