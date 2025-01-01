//--- description

#property description "Script draws \"Vertical Line\" graphical object."

#property description "Anchor point date is set in percentage of"

#property description "the chart window width in bars."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="VLine"; // Line name

input int InpDate=25; // Event date, %

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Line color

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // Line style

input int InpWidth=3; // Line width

input bool InpBack=false; // Background line

input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move

input bool InpRay=true; // Line's continuation down

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create the vertical line |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool VLineCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="VLine", // line name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

datetime time=0, // line time

const color clr=clrRed, // line color

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style

const int width=1, // line width

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=true, // highlight to move

const bool ray=true, // line's continuation down

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- if the line time is not set, draw it via the last bar

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create a vertical line

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_VLINE,sub_window,time,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create a vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set line color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set line display style

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set line width

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse

//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be

//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter

//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of displaying the line in the chart subwindows

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY,ray);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move the vertical line |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool VLineMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="VLine", // line name

datetime time=0) // line time

{

//--- if line time is not set, move the line to the last bar

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the vertical line

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete the vertical line |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool VLineDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="VLine") // line name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the vertical line

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete the vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- check correctness of the input parameters

if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- number of visible bars in the chart window

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- array for storing the date values to be used

//--- for setting and changing line anchor point's coordinates

datetime date[];

//--- memory allocation

ArrayResize(date,bars);

//--- fill the array of dates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- define points for drawing the line

int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;

//--- create a vertical line

if(!VLineCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,

InpSelection,InpRay,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- now, move the line

//--- loop counter

int h_steps=bars/2;

//--- move the line

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- use the following value

if(d<bars-1)

d+=1;

//--- move the point

if(!VLineMove(0,InpName,date[d]))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.03 seconds of delay

Sleep(30);

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- delete the channel from the chart

VLineDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//---

}