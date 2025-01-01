Object Properties

Graphical objects can have various properties depending on the object type. Values of object properties are set up and received by corresponding functions for working with graphical objects.

All objects used in technical analysis are bound to the time and price coordinates: trendline, channels, Fibonacci tools, etc. But there is a number of auxiliary objects intended to improve the user interface that are bound to the always visible part of a chart (main chart windows or indicator subwindows):

Object ID X/Y Width/Height Date/Price OBJPROP_CORNER OBJPROP_ANCHOR OBJPROP_ANGLE Text OBJ_TEXT — — Yes — Yes Yes Label OBJ_LABEL Yes Yes (read only) — Yes Yes Yes Button OBJ_BUTTON Yes Yes — Yes — — Bitmap OBJ_BITMAP — Yes (read only) Yes — Yes — Bitmap Label OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL Yes Yes (read only) — Yes Yes — Edit OBJ_EDIT Yes Yes — Yes — — Rectangle Label OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL Yes Yes — Yes — —

The following designations are used in the table:

X/Y – coordinates of anchor points specified in pixels relative to a chart corner;

Width/Height – objects have width and height. For "read only", the width and height values are calculated only once the object is rendered on chart;

Date/Price – anchor point coordinates are specified using the date and price values;

OBJPROP_CORNER – defines the chart corner relative to which the anchor point coordinates are specified. Can be one of the 4 values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration;

OBJPROP_ANCHOR – defines the anchor point in object itself and can be one of the 9 values of the ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Coordinates in pixels are specified from this very point to selected chart corner;

OBJPROP_ANGLE – defines the object rotation angle counterclockwise.

The functions defining the properties of graphical objects, as well as ObjectCreate() and ObjectMove() operations for creating and moving objects along the chart are actually used for sending commands to the chart. If these functions are executed successfully, the command is included in the common queue of the chart events. Visual changes in the properties of graphical objects are implemented when handling the queue of the chart events.

Thus, do not expect an immediate visual update of graphical objects after calling these functions. Generally, the graphical objects on the chart are updated automatically by the terminal following the change events - a new quote arrival, resizing the chart window, etc. Use ChartRedraw() function to forcefully update the graphical objects.

For functions ObjectSetInteger() and ObjectGetInteger()

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER

Identifier Description Property Type OBJPROP_COLOR Color color OBJPROP_STYLE Style ENUM_LINE_STYLE OBJPROP_WIDTH Line thickness int OBJPROP_BACK Object in the background bool OBJPROP_ZORDER Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart (CHARTEVENT_CLICK). The default zero value is set when creating an object; the priority can be increased if necessary. When objects are placed one atop another, only one of them with the highest priority will receive the CHARTEVENT_CLICK event. long OBJPROP_FILL Fill an object with color (for OBJ_RECTANGLE, OBJ_TRIANGLE, OBJ_ELLIPSE, OBJ_CHANNEL, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, OBJ_REGRESSION) bool OBJPROP_HIDDEN Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the list of objects from the terminal menu "Charts" - "Objects" - "List of objects". The true value allows to hide an object from the list. By default, true is set to the objects that display calendar events, trading history and to the objects created from MQL5 programs. To see such graphical objects and access their properties, click on the "All" button in the "List of objects" window. bool OBJPROP_SELECTED Object is selected bool OBJPROP_READONLY Ability to edit text in the Edit object bool OBJPROP_TYPE Object type ENUM_OBJECT r/o OBJPROP_TIME Time coordinate datetime modifier=number of anchor point OBJPROP_SELECTABLE Object availability bool OBJPROP_CREATETIME Time of object creation datetime r/o OBJPROP_LEVELS Number of levels int OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR Color of the line-level color modifier=level number OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE Style of the line-level ENUM_LINE_STYLE modifier=level number OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH Thickness of the line-level int modifier=level number OBJPROP_ALIGN Horizontal text alignment in the "Edit" object (OBJ_EDIT) ENUM_ALIGN_MODE OBJPROP_FONTSIZE Font size int OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT Ray goes to the left bool OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT Ray goes to the right bool OBJPROP_RAY A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart bool OBJPROP_ELLIPSE Showing the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object (OBJ_FIBOARC) bool OBJPROP_ARROWCODE Arrow code for the Arrow object uchar OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES Visibility of an object at timeframes set of flags flags OBJPROP_ANCHOR Location of the anchor point of a graphical object ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR (for OBJ_ARROW), ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT (for OBJ_LABEL, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_TEXT) OBJPROP_XDISTANCE The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner (see note) int OBJPROP_YDISTANCE The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner (see note) int OBJPROP_DIRECTION Trend of the Gann object ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION OBJPROP_DEGREE Level of the Elliott Wave Marking ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE OBJPROP_DRAWLINES Displaying lines for marking the Elliott Wave bool OBJPROP_STATE Button state (pressed / depressed) bool OBJPROP_CHART_ID ID of the "Chart" object (OBJ_CHART). It allows working with the properties of this object like with a normal chart using the functions described in Chart Operations, but there some exceptions. long r/o OBJPROP_XSIZE The object's width along the X axis in pixels. Specified for OBJ_LABEL (read only), OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_CHART, OBJ_BITMAP, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL objects. int OBJPROP_YSIZE The object's height along the Y axis in pixels. Specified for OBJ_LABEL (read only), OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_CHART, OBJ_BITMAP, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL objects. int OBJPROP_XOFFSET The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area in the graphical objects "Bitmap Label" and "Bitmap" (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP). The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image. int OBJPROP_YOFFSET The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area in the graphical objects "Bitmap Label" and "Bitmap" (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP). The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image. int OBJPROP_PERIOD Timeframe for the Chart object ENUM_TIMEFRAMES OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE Displaying the time scale for the Chart object bool OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE Displaying the price scale for the Chart object bool OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE The scale for the Chart object int value in the range 0–5 OBJPROP_BGCOLOR The background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL color OBJPROP_CORNER The corner of the chart to link a graphical object ENUM_BASE_CORNER OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE Border type for the "Rectangle label" object ENUM_BORDER_TYPE OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR Border color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects color

When using chart operations for the "Chart" object (OBJ_CHART), the following limitations are imposed:

It cannot be closed using ChartClose()

Symbol/period cannot be changed using the ChartSetSymbolPeriod() function;

The following properties are ineffective CHART_SCALE, CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE and CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ( ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER ).

You can set a special mode of image display for OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP objects. In this mode, only part of an original image (at which a rectangular visible area is applied) is displayed, while the rest of the image becomes invisible. The size of this area should be set using the properties OBJPROP_XSIZE and OBJPROP_YSIZE. The visible area can be "moved" only within the original image using the properties OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET.

For the fixed-sized objects: OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_CHART, properties OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE set the position of the top left point of the object relative to the chart corner (OBJPROP_CORNER), from which the X and Y coordinates will be counted in pixels.

For functions ObjectSetDouble() and ObjectGetDouble()

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

Identifier Description Property Type OBJPROP_PRICE Price coordinate double modifier=number of anchor point OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE Level value double modifier=level number OBJPROP_SCALE Scale (properties of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs) double OBJPROP_ANGLE Angle. For the objects with no angle specified, created from a program, the value is equal to EMPTY_VALUE double OBJPROP_DEVIATION Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel double

For functions ObjectSetString() and ObjectGetString()

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING

Identifier Description Property Type OBJPROP_NAME Object name string OBJPROP_TEXT Description of the object (the text contained in the object) string OBJPROP_TOOLTIP The text of a tooltip. If the property is not set, then the tooltip generated automatically by the terminal is shown. A tooltip can be disabled by setting the "

" (line feed) value to it string OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT Level description string modifier=level number OBJPROP_FONT Font string OBJPROP_BMPFILE The name of BMP-file for Bitmap Label. See also Resources string modifier: 0-state ON, 1-state OFF OBJPROP_SYMBOL Symbol for the Chart object string

For the OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL object ("Rectangle label") one of the three design modes can be set, to which the following values of ENUM_BORDER_TYPE correspond.

ENUM_BORDER_TYPE

Identifier Description BORDER_FLAT Flat form BORDER_RAISED Prominent form BORDER_SUNKEN Concave form

For the OBJ_EDIT object ("Edit") and for the ChartScreenShot() function, you can specify the horizontal alignment type using the values of the ENUM_ALIGN_MODE enumeration.

ENUM_ALIGN_MODE

Identifier Description ALIGN_LEFT Left alignment ALIGN_CENTER Centered (only for the Edit object) ALIGN_RIGHT Right alignment

Example: