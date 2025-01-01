Drawing Styles

When creating a custom indicator, you can specify one of 18 types of graphical plotting (as displayed in the main chart window or a chart subwindow), whose values are specified in the ENUM_DRAW_TYPE enumeration.

In one custom indicator, it is permissible to use any indicator building/drawing types. Each construction type requires specification of one to five global arrays for storing data necessary for drawing. These data arrays must be bound with indicator buffers using the SetIndexBuffer() function. The type of data from ENUM_INDEXBUFFER_TYPE should be specified for each buffer.

Depending on the drawing style, you may need one to four value buffers (marked as INDICATOR_DATA). If a style admits dynamic alternation of colors (all styles contain COLOR in their names), then you'll need one more buffer of color (indicated type INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX). The color buffers are always bound after value buffers corresponding to the style.

ENUM_DRAW_TYPE

ID Description Data buffers Color buffers DRAW_NONE Not drawn 1 0 DRAW_LINE Line 1 0 DRAW_SECTION Section 1 0 DRAW_HISTOGRAM Histogram from the zero line 1 0 DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 Histogram of the two indicator buffers 2 0 DRAW_ARROW Drawing arrows 1 0 DRAW_ZIGZAG Style Zigzag allows vertical section on the bar 2 0 DRAW_FILLING Color fill between the two levels 2 0 DRAW_BARS Display as a sequence of bars 4 0 DRAW_CANDLES Display as a sequence of candlesticks 4 0 DRAW_COLOR_LINE Multicolored line 1 1 DRAW_COLOR_SECTION Multicolored section 1 1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM Multicolored histogram from the zero line 1 1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 Multicolored histogram of the two indicator buffers 2 1 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW Drawing multicolored arrows 1 1 DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG Multicolored ZigZag 2 1 DRAW_COLOR_BARS Multicolored bars 4 1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES Multicolored candlesticks 4 1

To refine the display of the selected drawing type identifiers listed in ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY are used.

For functions PlotIndexSetInteger() and PlotIndexGetInteger()

ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER

ID Description Property type PLOT_ARROW Arrow code for style DRAW_ARROW uchar PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT Vertical shift of arrows for style DRAW_ARROW int PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN Number of initial bars without drawing and values in the DataWindow int PLOT_DRAW_TYPE Type of graphical construction ENUM_DRAW_TYPE PLOT_SHOW_DATA Sign of display of construction values in the DataWindow bool PLOT_SHIFT Shift of indicator plotting along the time axis in bars int PLOT_LINE_STYLE Drawing line style ENUM_LINE_STYLE PLOT_LINE_WIDTH The thickness of the drawing line int PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES The number of colors int PLOT_LINE_COLOR The index of a buffer containing the drawing color color modifier = index number of colors

For the function PlotIndexSetDouble()

ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

ID Description Property type PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE An empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing double

For the function PlotIndexSetString()

ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_STRING

ID Description Property type PLOT_LABEL The name of the indicator graphical series to display in the DataWindow. When working with complex graphical styles requiring several indicator buffers for display, the names for each buffer can be specified using ";" as a separator. Sample code is shown in DRAW_CANDLES string

5 styles can be used for drawing lines in custom indicators. They are valid only for the line thickness 0 or 1.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE

ID Description STYLE_SOLID Solid line STYLE_DASH Broken line STYLE_DOT Dotted line STYLE_DASHDOT Dash-dot line STYLE_DASHDOTDOT Dash - two points

To set the line drawing style and the type of drawing, the PlotIndexSetInteger() function is used. For the Fibonacci extensions the thickness and drawing style of levels can be indicated using the ObjectSetInteger() function.

Example: