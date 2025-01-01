|
//--- description
#property description "Script creates \"Bitmap Label\" object."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="BmpLabel"; // Label name
input string InpFileOn="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"; // File name for On mode
input string InpFileOff="\\Images\\euro.bmp"; // File name for Off mode
input bool InpState=false; // Label pressed/released
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Chart corner for anchoring
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // Anchor type
input color InpColor=clrRed; // Border color when highlighted
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Line style when highlighted
input int InpPointWidth=1; // Point size to move
input bool InpBack=false; // Background object
input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Bitmap Label object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // label name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0, // Y coordinate
const string file_on="", // image in On mode
const string file_off="", // image in Off mode
const int width=0, // visibility scope X coordinate
const int height=0, // visibility scope Y coordinate
const int x_offset=10, // visibility scope shift by X axis
const int y_offset=10, // visibility scope shift by Y axis
const bool state=false, // pressed/released
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring
const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type
const color clr=clrRed, // border color when highlighted
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style when highlighted
const int point_width=1, // move point size
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=false, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create a bitmap label
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create \"Bitmap Label\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set the images for On and Off modes
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,file_on))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to load the image for On mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,file_off))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to load the image for Off mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set label coordinates
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- set visibility scope for the image; if width or height values
//--- exceed the width and height (respectively) of a source image,
//--- it is not drawn; in the opposite case,
//--- only the part corresponding to these values is drawn
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- set the part of an image that is to be displayed in the visibility scope
//--- the default part is the upper left area of an image; the values allow
//--- performing a shift from this area displaying another part of the image
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);
//--- define the label's status (pressed or released)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- set anchor type
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- set the border color when object highlighting mode is enabled
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set the border line style when object highlighting mode is enabled
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set a size of the anchor point for moving an object
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set a new image for Bitmap label object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelSetImage(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // label name
const int on_off=0, // modifier (On or Off)
const string file="") // path to the file
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- set the path to the image file
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,on_off,file))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to load the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move Bitmap Label object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // label name
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0) // Y coordinate
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the object
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move X coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move Y coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change visibility scope (object) size |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // label name
const int width=0, // label width
const int height=0) // label height
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change the object size
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the object width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the object height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change coordinate of the upper left corner of the visibility scope |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // label name
const int x_offset=0, // visibility scope X coordinate
const int y_offset=0) // visibility scope Y coordinate
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change the object's visibility scope coordinates
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change X coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change Y coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete "Bitmap label" object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="BmpLabel") // label name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the label
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete \"Bitmap label\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- chart window size
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- set window size
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- define bitmap label coordinates
int x=(int)x_distance/2;
int y=(int)y_distance/2;
//--- set label size and visibility scope coordinates
int width=32;
int height=32;
int x_offset=0;
int y_offset=0;
//--- place bitmap label at the center of the window
if(!BitmapLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,InpFileOn,InpFileOff,width,height,x_offset,y_offset,InpState,
InpCorner,InpAnchor,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redraw the chart and wait one second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- change label's visibility scope size in the loop
for(int i=0;i<6;i++)
{
//--- change visibility scope size
width--;
height--;
if(!BitmapLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.3 seconds of delay
Sleep(300);
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- change label's visibility scope coordinates in the loop
for(int i=0;i<2;i++)
{
//--- change visibility scope coordinates
x_offset++;
y_offset++;
if(!BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(0,InpName,x_offset,y_offset))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.3 seconds of delay
Sleep(300);
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the label
BitmapLabelDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//---
}