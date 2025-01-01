//--- description

#property description "Script creates \"Bitmap Label\" object."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="BmpLabel"; // Label name

input string InpFileOn="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"; // File name for On mode

input string InpFileOff="\\Images\\euro.bmp"; // File name for Off mode

input bool InpState=false; // Label pressed/released

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Chart corner for anchoring

input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // Anchor type

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Border color when highlighted

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Line style when highlighted

input int InpPointWidth=1; // Point size to move

input bool InpBack=false; // Background object

input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create Bitmap Label object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // label name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0, // Y coordinate

const string file_on="", // image in On mode

const string file_off="", // image in Off mode

const int width=0, // visibility scope X coordinate

const int height=0, // visibility scope Y coordinate

const int x_offset=10, // visibility scope shift by X axis

const int y_offset=10, // visibility scope shift by Y axis

const bool state=false, // pressed/released

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring

const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type

const color clr=clrRed, // border color when highlighted

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style when highlighted

const int point_width=1, // move point size

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=false, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create a bitmap label

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Bitmap Label\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set the images for On and Off modes

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,file_on))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to load the image for On mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,file_off))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to load the image for Off mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set label coordinates

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- set visibility scope for the image; if width or height values

//--- exceed the width and height (respectively) of a source image,

//--- it is not drawn; in the opposite case,

//--- only the part corresponding to these values is drawn

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- set the part of an image that is to be displayed in the visibility scope

//--- the default part is the upper left area of an image; the values allow

//--- performing a shift from this area displaying another part of the image

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);

//--- define the label's status (pressed or released)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);

//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- set anchor type

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);

//--- set the border color when object highlighting mode is enabled

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set the border line style when object highlighting mode is enabled

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set a size of the anchor point for moving an object

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Set a new image for Bitmap label object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelSetImage(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // label name

const int on_off=0, // modifier (On or Off)

const string file="") // path to the file

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- set the path to the image file

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,on_off,file))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to load the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move Bitmap Label object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // label name

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0) // Y coordinate

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the object

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move X coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move Y coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change visibility scope (object) size |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // label name

const int width=0, // label width

const int height=0) // label height

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change the object size

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the object width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the object height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change coordinate of the upper left corner of the visibility scope |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // label name

const int x_offset=0, // visibility scope X coordinate

const int y_offset=0) // visibility scope Y coordinate

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change the object's visibility scope coordinates

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change X coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change Y coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete "Bitmap label" object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="BmpLabel") // label name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the label

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Bitmap label\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- chart window size

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- set window size

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- define bitmap label coordinates

int x=(int)x_distance/2;

int y=(int)y_distance/2;

//--- set label size and visibility scope coordinates

int width=32;

int height=32;

int x_offset=0;

int y_offset=0;

//--- place bitmap label at the center of the window

if(!BitmapLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,InpFileOn,InpFileOff,width,height,x_offset,y_offset,InpState,

InpCorner,InpAnchor,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart and wait one second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- change label's visibility scope size in the loop

for(int i=0;i<6;i++)

{

//--- change visibility scope size

width--;

height--;

if(!BitmapLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.3 seconds of delay

Sleep(300);

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- change label's visibility scope coordinates in the loop

for(int i=0;i<2;i++)

{

//--- change visibility scope coordinates

x_offset++;

y_offset++;

if(!BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(0,InpName,x_offset,y_offset))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.3 seconds of delay

Sleep(300);

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- delete the label

BitmapLabelDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//---

}