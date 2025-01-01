//--- description

#property description "Script creates \"Rectangle Label\" graphical object."

//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters of the script

input string InpName="RectLabel"; // Label name

input color InpBackColor=clrSkyBlue; // Background color

input ENUM_BORDER_TYPE InpBorder=BORDER_FLAT; // Border type

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Chart corner for anchoring

input color InpColor=clrDarkBlue; // Flat border color (Flat)

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Flat border style (Flat)

input int InpLineWidth=3; // Flat border width (Flat)

input bool InpBack=false; // Background object

input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move

input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create rectangle label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="RectLabel", // label name

const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0, // Y coordinate

const int width=50, // width

const int height=18, // height

const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // background color

const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN, // border type

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring

const color clr=clrRed, // flat border color (Flat)

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // flat border style

const int line_width=1, // flat border width

const bool back=false, // in the background

const bool selection=false, // highlight to move

const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list

const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- create a rectangle label

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create a rectangle label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set label coordinates

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- set label size

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- set background color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);

//--- set border type

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border);

//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- set flat border color (in Flat mode)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- set flat border line style

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- set flat border width

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width);

//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Move rectangle label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="RectLabel", // label name

const int x=0, // X coordinate

const int y=0) // Y coordinate

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- move the rectangle label

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move X coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move Y coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change the size of the rectangle label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="RectLabel", // label name

const int width=50, // label width

const int height=18) // label height

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change label size

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the label's width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the label's height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Change rectangle label border type |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelChangeBorderType(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="RectLabel", // label name

const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN) // border type

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- change border type

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the border type! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Delete the rectangle label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID

const string name="RectLabel") // label name

{

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- delete the label

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete a rectangle label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- chart window size

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- set window size

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- define rectangle label coordinates

int x=(int)x_distance/4;

int y=(int)y_distance/4;

//--- set label size

int width=(int)x_distance/4;

int height=(int)y_distance/4;

//--- create a rectangle label

if(!RectLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,width,height,InpBackColor,InpBorder,InpCorner,

InpColor,InpStyle,InpLineWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redraw the chart and wait one second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- change the size of the rectangle label

int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance/4,y_distance/4);

for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)

{

//--- resize

width+=1;

height+=1;

if(!RectLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))

return;

//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 0.01 seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(10);

}

//--- 1 second of delay

Sleep(1000);

//--- change border type

if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_RAISED))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- change border type

if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_SUNKEN))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- delete the label

RectLabelDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- wait for 1 second

Sleep(1000);

//---

}