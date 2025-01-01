|
//--- description
#property description "Script creates \"Rectangle Label\" graphical object."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string InpName="RectLabel"; // Label name
input color InpBackColor=clrSkyBlue; // Background color
input ENUM_BORDER_TYPE InpBorder=BORDER_FLAT; // Border type
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Chart corner for anchoring
input color InpColor=clrDarkBlue; // Flat border color (Flat)
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Flat border style (Flat)
input int InpLineWidth=3; // Flat border width (Flat)
input bool InpBack=false; // Background object
input bool InpSelection=true; // Highlight to move
input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create rectangle label |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="RectLabel", // label name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0, // Y coordinate
const int width=50, // width
const int height=18, // height
const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // background color
const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN, // border type
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring
const color clr=clrRed, // flat border color (Flat)
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // flat border style
const int line_width=1, // flat border width
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=false, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create a rectangle label
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create a rectangle label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set label coordinates
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- set label size
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- set background color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
//--- set border type
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border);
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- set flat border color (in Flat mode)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set flat border line style
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set flat border width
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move rectangle label |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="RectLabel", // label name
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0) // Y coordinate
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- move the rectangle label
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move X coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move Y coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change the size of the rectangle label |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="RectLabel", // label name
const int width=50, // label width
const int height=18) // label height
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change label size
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the label's width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the label's height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change rectangle label border type |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelChangeBorderType(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="RectLabel", // label name
const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN) // border type
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- change border type
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the border type! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete the rectangle label |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="RectLabel") // label name
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- delete the label
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete a rectangle label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- successful execution
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- chart window size
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- set window size
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- define rectangle label coordinates
int x=(int)x_distance/4;
int y=(int)y_distance/4;
//--- set label size
int width=(int)x_distance/4;
int height=(int)y_distance/4;
//--- create a rectangle label
if(!RectLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,width,height,InpBackColor,InpBorder,InpCorner,
InpColor,InpStyle,InpLineWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redraw the chart and wait one second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- change the size of the rectangle label
int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance/4,y_distance/4);
for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)
{
//--- resize
width+=1;
height+=1;
if(!RectLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))
return;
//--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 0.01 seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(10);
}
//--- 1 second of delay
Sleep(1000);
//--- change border type
if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_RAISED))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- change border type
if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_SUNKEN))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- delete the label
RectLabelDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- wait for 1 second
Sleep(1000);
//---
}