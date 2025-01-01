SetUserError

Sets the predefined variable _LastError into the value equal to ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error

void SetUserError(

ushort user_error,

);

Parameters

user_error

[in] Error number set by a user.

Return Value

No return value.

Note

After an error has been set using the SetUserError(user_error) function, GetLastError() returns value equal to ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error.

Example: