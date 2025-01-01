MQL5 ReferenceCommon FunctionsSetUserError
- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
SetUserError
Sets the predefined variable _LastError into the value equal to ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error
|
void SetUserError(
Parameters
user_error
[in] Error number set by a user.
Return Value
No return value.
Note
After an error has been set using the SetUserError(user_error) function, GetLastError() returns value equal to ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error.
Example:
|
void OnStart()