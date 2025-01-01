DocumentationSections
OBJ_ARROW_BUY

Buy sign.

ObjArrowBuy

Example

The following script creates and moves Buy sign on the chart. Special functions have been developed to create and change graphical object's properties. You can use these functions "as is" in your own applications.

 

//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Buy\" signs in the chart window."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input color InpColor=C'3,95,172'// Color of signs
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Buy sign                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowBuyCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                    const string          name="ArrowBuy",   // sign name
                    const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index
                    datetime              time=0,            // anchor point time
                    double                price=0,           // anchor point price
                    const color           clr=C'3,95,172',   // sign color
                    const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// line style (when highlighted)
                    const int             width=1,           // line size (when highlighted)
                    const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                    const bool            selection=false,   // highlight to move
                    const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                    const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set
   ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create the sign
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_BUY,sub_window,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create \"Buy\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set a sign color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set a line style (when highlighted)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set a line size (when highlighted)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the sign by mouse
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move the anchor point                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowBuyMove(const long   chart_ID=0,      // chart's ID
                  const string name="ArrowBuy"// object name
                  datetime     time=0,          // anchor point time coordinate
                  double       price=0)         // anchor point price coordinate
  {
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- move the anchor point
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete Buy sign                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowBuyDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,      // chart's ID
                    const string name="ArrowBuy"// sign name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete the sign
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete \"Buy\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check anchor point values and set default values                 |
//| for empty ones                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
  {
//--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   datetime date[]; // array for storing dates of visible bars
   double   low[];  // array for storing Low prices of visible bars
   double   high[]; // array for storing High prices of visible bars
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- memory allocation
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(low,bars);
   ArrayResize(high,bars);
//--- fill the array of dates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the array of Low prices
   if(CopyLow(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,low)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy the values of Low prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the array of High prices
   if(CopyHigh(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,high)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy the values of High prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- create Buy signs in Low point for each visible bar
   for(int i=0;i<bars;i++)
     {
      if(!ArrowBuyCreate(0,"ArrowBuy_"+(string)i,0,date[i],low[i],InpColor))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 seconds of delay
      Sleep(50);
     }
//--- move Buy signs to High point for each visible bar
   for(int i=0;i<bars;i++)
     {
      if(!ArrowBuyMove(0,"ArrowBuy_"+(string)i,date[i],high[i]))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 seconds of delay
      Sleep(50);
     }
//--- delete Buy signs
   for(int i=0;i<bars;i++)
     {
      if(!ArrowBuyDelete(0,"ArrowBuy_"+(string)i))
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 seconds of delay
      Sleep(50);
     }
//---
  }