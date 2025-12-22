CalendarSections

Economic calendar and indicators of the United States

Overview

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 4.3% 3 Q 2025 3.8% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 4.6% Nov 2025 4.4% Monthly
CPI y/y 2.7% Nov 2025 3.0% Monthly
Fed Interest Rate Decision 3.75% 4.00%
Trade Balance $​-52.828 B Sep 2025 $​-59.265 B Monthly

2025.12.22 16:30, USD, 3-Month Bill Auction, Actual: 3.560%, Previous: 3.560%
2025.12.22 16:30, USD, 6-Month Bill Auction, Actual: 3.485%, Previous: 3.495%
2025.12.22 18:00, USD, 2-Year Note Auction, Actual: 3.499%, Previous: 3.489%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, GDP q/q, Actual: 4.3%, Previous: 3.8%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, GDP Price Index q/q, Actual: 3.8%, Previous: 2.1%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Core PCE Price Index q/q, Actual: 2.9%, Previous: 2.6%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, PCE Price Index q/q, Actual: 2.8%, Previous: 2.1%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Real PCE q/q, Actual: 3.5%, Previous: 2.5%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Corporate Profits q/q, Actual: 4.4%, Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.2%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, GDP Sales q/q, Actual: 4.6%, Previous: 7.5%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Durable Goods Orders m/m, Actual: -2.2%, Forecast: 1.2%, Previous: 0.7%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m, Actual: 0.2%, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.7%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Durable Goods Orders excl. Defense m/m, Actual: -1.5%, Forecast: 0.9%, Previous: 0.1%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Nondefense Capital Goods Orders excl. Aircraft m/m, Actual: 0.5%, Forecast: -0.2%, Previous: 1.1%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Nondefense Capital Goods Shipments excl. Aircraft m/m, Actual: 0.7%, Forecast: 1.1%, Previous: 1.2%
2025.12.23 14:15, USD, Fed Industrial Production m/m, Actual: 0.1%, Forecast: 0.0%, Previous: -0.3%
2025.12.23 14:15, USD, Fed Capacity Utilization Rate, Actual: 76.0%, Forecast: 76.0%, Previous: 76.1%
2025.12.23 14:15, USD, Fed Manufacturing Production m/m, Actual: 0.0%, Forecast: -0.3%, Previous: 0.0%
2025.12.23 14:15, USD, Fed Industrial Production y/y, Actual: -0.1%, Forecast: 1.0%, Previous: 1.6%
2025.12.23 15:00, USD, CB Consumer Confidence Index, Actual: 89.1, Forecast: 83.4, Previous: 92.9
2025.12.23 15:00, USD, Richmond Fed Services Revenues
2025.12.23 16:30, USD, 52-Week Bill Auction, Actual: 3.380%, Previous: 3.460%
2025.12.23 18:00, USD, 5-Year Note Auction, Actual: 3.747%, Previous: 3.562%
2025.12.24 13:30, USD, Initial Jobless Claims, Forecast: 227 K, Previous: 224 K
2025.12.24 13:30, USD, Continuing Jobless Claims, Forecast: 1.844 M, Previous: 1.897 M
2025.12.24 13:30, USD, Initial Jobless Claims 4-Week Average, Forecast: 220.796 K, Previous: 217.500 K
2025.12.24 15:00, USD, 4-Week Bill Auction, Previous: 3.580%
2025.12.24 15:00, USD, 8-Week Bill Auction, Previous: 3.585%
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change, Forecast: -1.190 M, Previous: -1.274 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change, Forecast: 0.067 M, Previous: -0.742 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Crude Oil Imports Change, Forecast: 0.548 M, Previous: -0.719 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Distillate Fuel Production Change, Forecast: 0.321 M, Previous: -0.228 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Distillates Stocks Change, Forecast: 0.652 M, Previous: 1.712 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Gasoline Production Change, Forecast: -0.145 M, Previous: 0.033 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Heating Oil Stocks Change, Forecast: -0.051 M, Previous: 0.267 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Gasoline Stocks Change, Forecast: 1.959 M, Previous: 4.808 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Refinery Crude Oil Daily Inputs Change, Previous: 0.128 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Refinery Utilization Rate Change, Previous: 0.3%
2025.12.24 16:30, USD, 7-Year Note Auction, Previous: 3.781%
2025.12.25 00:00, USD, Christmas Day
2025.12.25 15:30, USD, EIA Natural Gas Storage Change, Forecast: -226 B, Previous: -167 B
2025.12.26 18:00, USD, Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count, Previous: 406
2025.12.26 18:00, USD, Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count, Previous: 542
2025.12.29 15:00, USD, Pending Home Sales m/m, Forecast: -0.7%, Previous: 1.9%
2025.12.29 15:00, USD, Pending Home Sales y/y, Forecast: -6.0%, Previous: -0.4%
2025.12.29 15:00, USD, Pending Home Sales Index, Previous: 76.3
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Crude Oil Imports Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Distillate Fuel Production Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Distillates Stocks Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Gasoline Production Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Heating Oil Stocks Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Gasoline Stocks Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Refinery Crude Oil Daily Inputs Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Refinery Utilization Rate Change
2025.12.29 16:30, USD, 3-Month Bill Auction, Previous: 3.560%
2025.12.29 16:30, USD, 6-Month Bill Auction, Previous: 3.485%
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Copper Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Silver Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Aluminium Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Corn Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Natural Gas Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Soybeans Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Wheat Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, HPI m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.0%
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, HPI y/y, Forecast: 1.3%, Previous: 1.7%
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, HPI, Forecast: 436.1, Previous: 435.4
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y, Forecast: 1.1%, Previous: 1.4%
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m, Forecast: -0.4%, Previous: -0.5%
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 s.a. m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.1%
2025.12.30 14:45, USD, MNI Chicago Business Barometer, Forecast: 42.4, Previous: 36.3
2025.12.30 15:30, USD, Dallas Fed Services Revenues
2025.12.30 15:30, USD, Dallas Fed Services Business Activity
2025.12.31 13:30, USD, Initial Jobless Claims
2025.12.31 13:30, USD, Continuing Jobless Claims
2025.12.31 13:30, USD, Initial Jobless Claims 4-Week Average
2025.12.31 16:30, USD, 4-Week Bill Auction
2025.12.31 16:30, USD, 8-Week Bill Auction
2025.12.31 17:00, USD, EIA Natural Gas Storage Change, Forecast: -226 B
2025.12.31 19:00, USD, FOMC Minutes
2026.01.01 00:00, USD, New Year's Day

Economic indicators

Market Last Reference Previous Frequency
10-Year Note Auction 4.175% 4.074%
10-Year TIPS Auction 1.843% 1.734%
2-Year Note Auction 3.499% 3.489%
20-Year Bond Auction 4.798% 4.706%
3-Month Bill Auction 3.560% 3.560%
3-Year Note Auction 3.614% 3.579%
30-Year Bond Auction 4.773% 4.694%
30-Year TIPS Auction 2.650% 2.403%
4-Week Bill Auction 3.580% 3.610%
5-Year Note Auction 3.747% 3.562%
5-Year TIPS Auction 1.433% 1.182%
52-Week Bill Auction 3.380% 3.460%
6-Month Bill Auction 3.485% 3.495%
7-Year Note Auction 3.781% 3.790%
8-Week Bill Auction 3.585% 3.610%
CFTC Aluminium Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
CFTC Copper Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
CFTC Corn Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
CFTC Natural Gas Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
CFTC Silver Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
CFTC Soybeans Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
CFTC Wheat Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDI q/q 2.3% 1 Q 2018 2.1% Quarterly
GDP Sales q/q 4.6% 3 Q 2025 7.5% Quarterly
GDP q/q 4.3% 3 Q 2025 3.8% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change -31 K Nov 2025 42 K Monthly
Average Hourly Earnings m/m 0.1% Nov 2025 0.4% Monthly
Average Hourly Earnings y/y 3.5% Nov 2025 3.8% Monthly
Average Weekly Hours 34.3 Nov 2025 34.2 Monthly
CB Employment Trends Index 105.80 Nov 2025 106.24 Monthly
Challenger Job Cuts N/D Nov 2025 153.074 K Monthly
Challenger Job Cuts y/y N/D Nov 2025 175.3% Monthly
Continuing Jobless Claims 1.897 M 6 Dec 2025 1.830 M Weekly
Employment Benefits q/q 0.8% 3 Q 2025 0.7% Quarterly
Employment Cost Index q/q 0.8% 3 Q 2025 0.9% Quarterly
Employment Wages q/q 0.8% 3 Q 2025 1.0% Quarterly
Fed Labor Market Conditions Index 1.5 Jun 2017 3.3 Monthly
Government Payrolls -5 K Nov 2025 -157 K Monthly
Initial Jobless Claims 224 K 13 Dec 2025 237 K Weekly
Initial Jobless Claims 4-Week Average 217.500 K 13 Dec 2025 217.000 K Weekly
JOLTS Job Openings 7.670 M Oct 2025 7.658 M Monthly
Manufacturing Payrolls -5 K Nov 2025 -9 K Monthly
Nonfarm Payrolls 64 K Nov 2025 -105 K Monthly
Nonfarm Productivity q/q 3.3% 2 Q 2025 2.4% Quarterly
Participation Rate 62.5% Nov 2025 62.4% Monthly
Private Nonfarm Payrolls 69 K Nov 2025 52 K Monthly
Real Earnings m/m N/D Nov 2025 -0.1% Monthly
U6 Unemployment Rate 8.7% Nov 2025 8.0% Monthly
Unemployment Rate 4.6% Nov 2025 4.4% Monthly
Unit Labor Costs q/q 1.0% 2 Q 2025 1.6% Quarterly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI 325.031 Nov 2025 324.368 Monthly
CPI m/m N/D Nov 2025 0.3% Monthly
CPI n.s.a. 324.122 Nov 2025 324.800 Monthly
CPI n.s.a. m/m N/D Nov 2025 0.3% Monthly
CPI y/y 2.7% Nov 2025 3.0% Monthly
Cleveland Fed Median CPI m/m 0.1% Nov 2025 0.1% Monthly
Core CPI 331.068 Nov 2025 330.542 Monthly
Core CPI m/m N/D Nov 2025 0.2% Monthly
Core CPI n.s.a. 330.425 Nov 2025 330.804 Monthly
Core CPI n.s.a. m/m N/D Nov 2025 0.3% Monthly
Core CPI y/y 2.6% Nov 2025 3.0% Monthly
Core PCE Price Index Annual 1.5% 2017 1.5% Yearly
Core PCE Price Index m/m N/D Nov 2025 0.2% Monthly
Core PCE Price Index q/q 2.9% 3 Q 2025 2.6% Quarterly
Core PCE Price Index y/y N/D Nov 2025 2.8% Monthly
Core PPI m/m 0.1% Sep 2025 -0.1% Monthly
Core PPI y/y 2.6% Sep 2025 2.8% Monthly
Dallas Fed Trimmed Mean PCE Inflation Rate N/D Oct 2025 2.8% Monthly
Export Price Index m/m 0.0% Sep 2025 0.1% Monthly
Export Price Index y/y 3.8% Sep 2025 3.4% Monthly
GDP Price Index q/q 3.8% 3 Q 2025 2.1% Quarterly
Import Price Index excl. Petroleum m/m 0.2% Sep 2025 0.2% Monthly
Import Price Index m/m 0.0% Sep 2025 0.1% Monthly
Import Price Index y/y 0.3% Sep 2025 0.0% Monthly
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations 3.2% Dec 2025 3.2% Monthly
Michigan Inflation Expectations 4.2% Dec 2025 4.1% Monthly
PCE Price Index Annual 1.7% 2017 1.7% Yearly
PCE Price Index m/m N/D Nov 2025 0.3% Monthly
PCE Price Index q/q 2.8% 3 Q 2025 2.1% Quarterly
PCE Price Index y/y N/D Nov 2025 2.8% Monthly
PPI m/m 0.3% Sep 2025 -0.1% Monthly
PPI y/y 2.7% Sep 2025 2.6% Monthly
Money Last Reference Previous Frequency
Fed Interest Rate Decision 3.75% 4.00%
TIC Net Foreign Purchases of Domestic Treasury Bonds & Notes $​-61.2 B Oct 2025 $​25.2 B Monthly
TIC Net Long-Term Transactions $​17.5 B Oct 2025 $​173.2 B Monthly
TIC Net Long-Term Transactions incl. Swaps $​17.5 B Oct 2025 $​173.2 B Monthly
TIC Overall Net Capital Flow $​-37.3 B Oct 2025 $​184.3 B Monthly
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Current Account $​-251.312 B 2 Q 2025 $​-439.822 B Quarterly
Exports $​289.305 B Sep 2025 $​280.921 B Monthly
Goods Trade Balance N/D Sep 2025 $​-85.541 B Monthly
Imports $​342.133 B Sep 2025 $​340.185 B Monthly
Trade Balance $​-52.828 B Sep 2025 $​-59.265 B Monthly
Government Last Reference Previous Frequency
Federal Budget Balance N/D Nov 2025 Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count 406 19 Dec 2025 414 Weekly
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count 542 19 Dec 2025 548 Weekly
Business Inventories m/m 0.2% Sep 2025 0.0% Monthly
CB Leading Economic Index m/m -0.3% Nov 2025 Monthly
Chicago Fed National Activity Index N/D Oct 2025 -0.12 Monthly
Core Durable Goods Orders m/m 0.2% Oct 2025 0.7% Monthly
Corporate Profits q/q 4.4% 3 Q 2025 0.2% Quarterly
Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index N/D Nov 2025 -5.0 Monthly
Dallas Fed Services Business Activity N/D Nov 2025 -9.4 Monthly
Dallas Fed Services Revenues N/D Nov 2025 -6.4 Monthly
Durable Goods Orders excl. Defense m/m -1.5% Oct 2025 0.1% Monthly
Durable Goods Orders m/m -2.2% Oct 2025 0.7% Monthly
EIA Crude Oil Imports Change -0.719 M 12 Dec 2025 0.212 M Weekly
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change -1.274 M 12 Dec 2025 -1.812 M Weekly
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change -0.742 M 12 Dec 2025 0.308 M Weekly
EIA Distillate Fuel Production Change -0.228 M 12 Dec 2025 0.380 M Weekly
EIA Distillates Stocks Change 1.712 M 12 Dec 2025 2.502 M Weekly
EIA Gasoline Production Change 0.033 M 12 Dec 2025 -0.178 M Weekly
EIA Gasoline Stocks Change 4.808 M 12 Dec 2025 6.397 M Weekly
EIA Heating Oil Stocks Change 0.267 M 12 Dec 2025 0.442 M Weekly
EIA Natural Gas Storage Change -167 B 12 Dec 2025 -177 B Weekly
EIA Refinery Crude Oil Daily Inputs Change 0.128 M 12 Dec 2025 -0.016 M Weekly
EIA Refinery Utilization Rate Change 0.3% 12 Dec 2025 0.4% Weekly
Factory Orders excl. Transportation m/m -0.1% Aug 2025 0.5% Monthly
Factory Orders m/m 1.3% Aug 2025 -1.3% Monthly
Fed Capacity Utilization Rate 76.0% Nov 2025 76.1% Monthly
Fed Industrial Production m/m 0.1% Nov 2025 -0.3% Monthly
Fed Industrial Production y/y -0.1% Nov 2025 1.6% Monthly
Fed Manufacturing Production m/m 0.0% Nov 2025 0.0% Monthly
ISM Manufacturing Employment N/D Nov 2025 46.0 Monthly
ISM Manufacturing New Orders N/D Nov 2025 49.4 Monthly
ISM Manufacturing PMI N/D Nov 2025 48.7 Monthly
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid N/D Nov 2025 58.0 Monthly
ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity N/D Nov 2025 54.3 Monthly
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment N/D Nov 2025 48.2 Monthly
ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders N/D Nov 2025 56.2 Monthly
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI N/D Nov 2025 52.4 Monthly
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid N/D Nov 2025 70.0 Monthly
ISM-NY Business Conditions Index 804.5 Mar 2021 810.9 Monthly
ISM-NY Current Business Conditions 37.2 Mar 2021 35.5 Monthly
Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Composite Index N/D Dec 2025 Monthly
Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Production N/D Dec 2025 Monthly
MNI Chicago Business Barometer 36.3 Nov 2025 43.8 Monthly
NFIB Small Business Optimism 99.0 Nov 2025 98.2 Monthly
NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index -3.9 Dec 2025 18.7 Monthly
Nondefense Capital Goods Orders excl. Aircraft m/m 0.5% Oct 2025 1.1% Monthly
Nondefense Capital Goods Shipments excl. Aircraft m/m 0.7% Oct 2025 1.2% Monthly
Philadelphia Fed Business Conditions 41.6 Dec 2025 49.6 Monthly
Philadelphia Fed Capex Index 30.3 Dec 2025 26.7 Monthly
Philadelphia Fed Employment 12.9 Dec 2025 6.0 Monthly
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index -10.2 Dec 2025 -1.7 Monthly
Philadelphia Fed New Orders 5.0 Dec 2025 -8.6 Monthly
Philadelphia Fed Prices Paid 43.6 Dec 2025 56.1 Monthly
Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index -17 Sep 2025 -7 Monthly
Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments -20 Sep 2025 -5 Monthly
Richmond Fed Services Revenues N/D Dec 2025 Monthly
S&P Global Composite PMI N/D Nov 2025 54.8 Monthly
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI 52.2 Nov 2025 52.5 Monthly
S&P Global Services PMI 54.1 Nov 2025 54.8 Monthly
Wholesale Inventories m/m 0.5% Sep 2025 0.0% Monthly
Wholesale Sales m/m -0.2% Sep 2025 -0.2% Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
CB Consumer Confidence Index 89.1 Dec 2025 92.9 Monthly
Core Retail Sales m/m 0.4% Oct 2025 0.1% Monthly
Fed Consumer Credit m/m $​9.18 B Oct 2025 $​11.01 B Monthly
Michigan Consumer Expectations 54.6 Dec 2025 55.0 Monthly
Michigan Consumer Sentiment 52.9 Dec 2025 53.3 Monthly
Michigan Current Conditions 50.4 Dec 2025 50.7 Monthly
Personal Income m/m N/D Nov 2025 0.4% Monthly
Personal Spending m/m N/D Nov 2025 0.3% Monthly
Real PCE m/m N/D Nov 2025 0.0% Monthly
Real PCE q/q 3.5% 3 Q 2025 2.5% Quarterly
Retail Control m/m 0.8% Oct 2025 -0.1% Monthly
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m 0.0% Sep 2025 Monthly
Retail Inventories m/m 0.4% Sep 2025 Monthly
Retail Sales excl. Autos and Gas m/m 0.5% Oct 2025 0.0% Monthly
Retail Sales m/m 0.0% Oct 2025 0.1% Monthly
Retail Sales y/y 3.5% Oct 2025 4.2% Monthly
Housing Last Reference Previous Frequency
Building Permits N/D Sep 2025 1.312 M Monthly
Building Permits m/m N/D Sep 2025 -3.7% Monthly
Construction Spending m/m 0.2% Aug 2025 0.2% Monthly
Existing Home Sales 4.13 M Nov 2025 4.11 M Monthly
Existing Home Sales m/m 0.5% Nov 2025 1.5% Monthly
HPI 435.4 Sep 2025 435.6 Monthly
HPI m/m 0.0% Sep 2025 0.4% Monthly
HPI y/y 1.7% Sep 2025 2.4% Monthly
Housing Starts N/D Sep 2025 1.307 M Monthly
Housing Starts m/m N/D Sep 2025 -8.5% Monthly
NAHB Housing Market Index 39 Dec 2025 38 Monthly
New Home Sales N/D Sep 2025 0.800 M Monthly
New Home Sales m/m N/D Sep 2025 20.5% Monthly
Pending Home Sales Index 76.3 Oct 2025 74.9 Monthly
Pending Home Sales m/m 1.9% Oct 2025 0.1% Monthly
Pending Home Sales y/y -0.4% Oct 2025 -0.9% Monthly
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m -0.5% Sep 2025 -0.6% Monthly
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 s.a. m/m 0.1% Sep 2025 0.1% Monthly
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y 1.4% Sep 2025 1.6% Monthly