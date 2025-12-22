Economic Calendar
Economic calendar and indicators of the United States
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|4.3%
|3 Q 2025
|3.8%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|4.6%
|Nov 2025
|4.4%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|2.7%
|Nov 2025
|3.0%
|Monthly
|Fed Interest Rate Decision
|3.75%
|4.00%
|Trade Balance
|$-52.828 B
|Sep 2025
|$-59.265 B
|Monthly
Economic Calendar
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.22 16:30, USD, 3-Month Bill Auction, Actual: 3.560%, Previous: 3.560%
2025.12.22 16:30, USD, 6-Month Bill Auction, Actual: 3.485%, Previous: 3.495%
2025.12.22 18:00, USD, 2-Year Note Auction, Actual: 3.499%, Previous: 3.489%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, GDP q/q, Actual: 4.3%, Previous: 3.8%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, GDP Price Index q/q, Actual: 3.8%, Previous: 2.1%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Core PCE Price Index q/q, Actual: 2.9%, Previous: 2.6%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, PCE Price Index q/q, Actual: 2.8%, Previous: 2.1%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Real PCE q/q, Actual: 3.5%, Previous: 2.5%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Corporate Profits q/q, Actual: 4.4%, Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.2%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, GDP Sales q/q, Actual: 4.6%, Previous: 7.5%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Durable Goods Orders m/m, Actual: -2.2%, Forecast: 1.2%, Previous: 0.7%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m, Actual: 0.2%, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.7%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Durable Goods Orders excl. Defense m/m, Actual: -1.5%, Forecast: 0.9%, Previous: 0.1%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Nondefense Capital Goods Orders excl. Aircraft m/m, Actual: 0.5%, Forecast: -0.2%, Previous: 1.1%
2025.12.23 13:30, USD, Nondefense Capital Goods Shipments excl. Aircraft m/m, Actual: 0.7%, Forecast: 1.1%, Previous: 1.2%
2025.12.23 14:15, USD, Fed Industrial Production m/m, Actual: 0.1%, Forecast: 0.0%, Previous: -0.3%
2025.12.23 14:15, USD, Fed Capacity Utilization Rate, Actual: 76.0%, Forecast: 76.0%, Previous: 76.1%
2025.12.23 14:15, USD, Fed Manufacturing Production m/m, Actual: 0.0%, Forecast: -0.3%, Previous: 0.0%
2025.12.23 14:15, USD, Fed Industrial Production y/y, Actual: -0.1%, Forecast: 1.0%, Previous: 1.6%
2025.12.23 15:00, USD, CB Consumer Confidence Index, Actual: 89.1, Forecast: 83.4, Previous: 92.9
2025.12.23 15:00, USD, Richmond Fed Services Revenues
2025.12.23 16:30, USD, 52-Week Bill Auction, Actual: 3.380%, Previous: 3.460%
2025.12.23 18:00, USD, 5-Year Note Auction, Actual: 3.747%, Previous: 3.562%
2025.12.24 13:30, USD, Initial Jobless Claims, Forecast: 227 K, Previous: 224 K
2025.12.24 13:30, USD, Continuing Jobless Claims, Forecast: 1.844 M, Previous: 1.897 M
2025.12.24 13:30, USD, Initial Jobless Claims 4-Week Average, Forecast: 220.796 K, Previous: 217.500 K
2025.12.24 15:00, USD, 4-Week Bill Auction, Previous: 3.580%
2025.12.24 15:00, USD, 8-Week Bill Auction, Previous: 3.585%
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change, Forecast: -1.190 M, Previous: -1.274 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change, Forecast: 0.067 M, Previous: -0.742 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Crude Oil Imports Change, Forecast: 0.548 M, Previous: -0.719 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Distillate Fuel Production Change, Forecast: 0.321 M, Previous: -0.228 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Distillates Stocks Change, Forecast: 0.652 M, Previous: 1.712 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Gasoline Production Change, Forecast: -0.145 M, Previous: 0.033 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Heating Oil Stocks Change, Forecast: -0.051 M, Previous: 0.267 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Gasoline Stocks Change, Forecast: 1.959 M, Previous: 4.808 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Refinery Crude Oil Daily Inputs Change, Previous: 0.128 M
2025.12.24 15:30, USD, EIA Refinery Utilization Rate Change, Previous: 0.3%
2025.12.24 16:30, USD, 7-Year Note Auction, Previous: 3.781%
2025.12.25 00:00, USD, Christmas Day
2025.12.25 15:30, USD, EIA Natural Gas Storage Change, Forecast: -226 B, Previous: -167 B
2025.12.26 18:00, USD, Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count, Previous: 406
2025.12.26 18:00, USD, Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count, Previous: 542
2025.12.29 15:00, USD, Pending Home Sales m/m, Forecast: -0.7%, Previous: 1.9%
2025.12.29 15:00, USD, Pending Home Sales y/y, Forecast: -6.0%, Previous: -0.4%
2025.12.29 15:00, USD, Pending Home Sales Index, Previous: 76.3
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Crude Oil Imports Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Distillate Fuel Production Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Distillates Stocks Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Gasoline Production Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Heating Oil Stocks Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Gasoline Stocks Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Refinery Crude Oil Daily Inputs Change
2025.12.29 15:30, USD, EIA Refinery Utilization Rate Change
2025.12.29 16:30, USD, 3-Month Bill Auction, Previous: 3.560%
2025.12.29 16:30, USD, 6-Month Bill Auction, Previous: 3.485%
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Copper Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Silver Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Aluminium Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Corn Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Natural Gas Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Soybeans Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Wheat Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.29 20:30, USD, CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, HPI m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.0%
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, HPI y/y, Forecast: 1.3%, Previous: 1.7%
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, HPI, Forecast: 436.1, Previous: 435.4
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y, Forecast: 1.1%, Previous: 1.4%
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m, Forecast: -0.4%, Previous: -0.5%
2025.12.30 14:00, USD, S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 s.a. m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.1%
2025.12.30 14:45, USD, MNI Chicago Business Barometer, Forecast: 42.4, Previous: 36.3
2025.12.30 15:30, USD, Dallas Fed Services Revenues
2025.12.30 15:30, USD, Dallas Fed Services Business Activity
2025.12.31 13:30, USD, Initial Jobless Claims
2025.12.31 13:30, USD, Continuing Jobless Claims
2025.12.31 13:30, USD, Initial Jobless Claims 4-Week Average
2025.12.31 16:30, USD, 4-Week Bill Auction
2025.12.31 16:30, USD, 8-Week Bill Auction
2025.12.31 17:00, USD, EIA Natural Gas Storage Change, Forecast: -226 B
2025.12.31 19:00, USD, FOMC Minutes
2026.01.01 00:00, USD, New Year's Day
Economic indicators
|Market
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|10-Year Note Auction
|4.175%
|4.074%
|10-Year TIPS Auction
|1.843%
|1.734%
|2-Year Note Auction
|3.499%
|3.489%
|20-Year Bond Auction
|4.798%
|4.706%
|3-Month Bill Auction
|3.560%
|3.560%
|3-Year Note Auction
|3.614%
|3.579%
|30-Year Bond Auction
|4.773%
|4.694%
|30-Year TIPS Auction
|2.650%
|2.403%
|4-Week Bill Auction
|3.580%
|3.610%
|5-Year Note Auction
|3.747%
|3.562%
|5-Year TIPS Auction
|1.433%
|1.182%
|52-Week Bill Auction
|3.380%
|3.460%
|6-Month Bill Auction
|3.485%
|3.495%
|7-Year Note Auction
|3.781%
|3.790%
|8-Week Bill Auction
|3.585%
|3.610%
|CFTC Aluminium Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|CFTC Copper Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|CFTC Corn Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|CFTC Natural Gas Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|CFTC Silver Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|CFTC Soybeans Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|CFTC Wheat Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDI q/q
|2.3%
|1 Q 2018
|2.1%
|Quarterly
|GDP Sales q/q
|4.6%
|3 Q 2025
|7.5%
|Quarterly
|GDP q/q
|4.3%
|3 Q 2025
|3.8%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
|-31 K
|Nov 2025
|42 K
|Monthly
|Average Hourly Earnings m/m
|0.1%
|Nov 2025
|0.4%
|Monthly
|Average Hourly Earnings y/y
|3.5%
|Nov 2025
|3.8%
|Monthly
|Average Weekly Hours
|34.3
|Nov 2025
|34.2
|Monthly
|CB Employment Trends Index
|105.80
|Nov 2025
|106.24
|Monthly
|Challenger Job Cuts
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|153.074 K
|Monthly
|Challenger Job Cuts y/y
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|175.3%
|Monthly
|Continuing Jobless Claims
|1.897 M
|6 Dec 2025
|1.830 M
|Weekly
|Employment Benefits q/q
|0.8%
|3 Q 2025
|0.7%
|Quarterly
|Employment Cost Index q/q
|0.8%
|3 Q 2025
|0.9%
|Quarterly
|Employment Wages q/q
|0.8%
|3 Q 2025
|1.0%
|Quarterly
|Fed Labor Market Conditions Index
|1.5
|Jun 2017
|3.3
|Monthly
|Government Payrolls
|-5 K
|Nov 2025
|-157 K
|Monthly
|Initial Jobless Claims
|224 K
|13 Dec 2025
|237 K
|Weekly
|Initial Jobless Claims 4-Week Average
|217.500 K
|13 Dec 2025
|217.000 K
|Weekly
|JOLTS Job Openings
|7.670 M
|Oct 2025
|7.658 M
|Monthly
|Manufacturing Payrolls
|-5 K
|Nov 2025
|-9 K
|Monthly
|Nonfarm Payrolls
|64 K
|Nov 2025
|-105 K
|Monthly
|Nonfarm Productivity q/q
|3.3%
|2 Q 2025
|2.4%
|Quarterly
|Participation Rate
|62.5%
|Nov 2025
|62.4%
|Monthly
|Private Nonfarm Payrolls
|69 K
|Nov 2025
|52 K
|Monthly
|Real Earnings m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-0.1%
|Monthly
|U6 Unemployment Rate
|8.7%
|Nov 2025
|8.0%
|Monthly
|Unemployment Rate
|4.6%
|Nov 2025
|4.4%
|Monthly
|Unit Labor Costs q/q
|1.0%
|2 Q 2025
|1.6%
|Quarterly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI
|325.031
|Nov 2025
|324.368
|Monthly
|CPI m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|CPI n.s.a.
|324.122
|Nov 2025
|324.800
|Monthly
|CPI n.s.a. m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|2.7%
|Nov 2025
|3.0%
|Monthly
|Cleveland Fed Median CPI m/m
|0.1%
|Nov 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|Core CPI
|331.068
|Nov 2025
|330.542
|Monthly
|Core CPI m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Core CPI n.s.a.
|330.425
|Nov 2025
|330.804
|Monthly
|Core CPI n.s.a. m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|Core CPI y/y
|2.6%
|Nov 2025
|3.0%
|Monthly
|Core PCE Price Index Annual
|1.5%
|2017
|1.5%
|Yearly
|Core PCE Price Index m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Core PCE Price Index q/q
|2.9%
|3 Q 2025
|2.6%
|Quarterly
|Core PCE Price Index y/y
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|2.8%
|Monthly
|Core PPI m/m
|0.1%
|Sep 2025
|-0.1%
|Monthly
|Core PPI y/y
|2.6%
|Sep 2025
|2.8%
|Monthly
|Dallas Fed Trimmed Mean PCE Inflation Rate
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|2.8%
|Monthly
|Export Price Index m/m
|0.0%
|Sep 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|Export Price Index y/y
|3.8%
|Sep 2025
|3.4%
|Monthly
|GDP Price Index q/q
|3.8%
|3 Q 2025
|2.1%
|Quarterly
|Import Price Index excl. Petroleum m/m
|0.2%
|Sep 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Import Price Index m/m
|0.0%
|Sep 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|Import Price Index y/y
|0.3%
|Sep 2025
|0.0%
|Monthly
|Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
|3.2%
|Dec 2025
|3.2%
|Monthly
|Michigan Inflation Expectations
|4.2%
|Dec 2025
|4.1%
|Monthly
|PCE Price Index Annual
|1.7%
|2017
|1.7%
|Yearly
|PCE Price Index m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|PCE Price Index q/q
|2.8%
|3 Q 2025
|2.1%
|Quarterly
|PCE Price Index y/y
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|2.8%
|Monthly
|PPI m/m
|0.3%
|Sep 2025
|-0.1%
|Monthly
|PPI y/y
|2.7%
|Sep 2025
|2.6%
|Monthly
|Money
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Fed Interest Rate Decision
|3.75%
|4.00%
|TIC Net Foreign Purchases of Domestic Treasury Bonds & Notes
|$-61.2 B
|Oct 2025
|$25.2 B
|Monthly
|TIC Net Long-Term Transactions
|$17.5 B
|Oct 2025
|$173.2 B
|Monthly
|TIC Net Long-Term Transactions incl. Swaps
|$17.5 B
|Oct 2025
|$173.2 B
|Monthly
|TIC Overall Net Capital Flow
|$-37.3 B
|Oct 2025
|$184.3 B
|Monthly
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Current Account
|$-251.312 B
|2 Q 2025
|$-439.822 B
|Quarterly
|Exports
|$289.305 B
|Sep 2025
|$280.921 B
|Monthly
|Goods Trade Balance
|N/D
|Sep 2025
|$-85.541 B
|Monthly
|Imports
|$342.133 B
|Sep 2025
|$340.185 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|$-52.828 B
|Sep 2025
|$-59.265 B
|Monthly
|Government
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Federal Budget Balance
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
|406
|19 Dec 2025
|414
|Weekly
|Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
|542
|19 Dec 2025
|548
|Weekly
|Business Inventories m/m
|0.2%
|Sep 2025
|0.0%
|Monthly
|CB Leading Economic Index m/m
|-0.3%
|Nov 2025
|Monthly
|Chicago Fed National Activity Index
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|-0.12
|Monthly
|Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
|0.2%
|Oct 2025
|0.7%
|Monthly
|Corporate Profits q/q
|4.4%
|3 Q 2025
|0.2%
|Quarterly
|Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-5.0
|Monthly
|Dallas Fed Services Business Activity
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-9.4
|Monthly
|Dallas Fed Services Revenues
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-6.4
|Monthly
|Durable Goods Orders excl. Defense m/m
|-1.5%
|Oct 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|Durable Goods Orders m/m
|-2.2%
|Oct 2025
|0.7%
|Monthly
|EIA Crude Oil Imports Change
|-0.719 M
|12 Dec 2025
|0.212 M
|Weekly
|EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
|-1.274 M
|12 Dec 2025
|-1.812 M
|Weekly
|EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
|-0.742 M
|12 Dec 2025
|0.308 M
|Weekly
|EIA Distillate Fuel Production Change
|-0.228 M
|12 Dec 2025
|0.380 M
|Weekly
|EIA Distillates Stocks Change
|1.712 M
|12 Dec 2025
|2.502 M
|Weekly
|EIA Gasoline Production Change
|0.033 M
|12 Dec 2025
|-0.178 M
|Weekly
|EIA Gasoline Stocks Change
|4.808 M
|12 Dec 2025
|6.397 M
|Weekly
|EIA Heating Oil Stocks Change
|0.267 M
|12 Dec 2025
|0.442 M
|Weekly
|EIA Natural Gas Storage Change
|-167 B
|12 Dec 2025
|-177 B
|Weekly
|EIA Refinery Crude Oil Daily Inputs Change
|0.128 M
|12 Dec 2025
|-0.016 M
|Weekly
|EIA Refinery Utilization Rate Change
|0.3%
|12 Dec 2025
|0.4%
|Weekly
|Factory Orders excl. Transportation m/m
|-0.1%
|Aug 2025
|0.5%
|Monthly
|Factory Orders m/m
|1.3%
|Aug 2025
|-1.3%
|Monthly
|Fed Capacity Utilization Rate
|76.0%
|Nov 2025
|76.1%
|Monthly
|Fed Industrial Production m/m
|0.1%
|Nov 2025
|-0.3%
|Monthly
|Fed Industrial Production y/y
|-0.1%
|Nov 2025
|1.6%
|Monthly
|Fed Manufacturing Production m/m
|0.0%
|Nov 2025
|0.0%
|Monthly
|ISM Manufacturing Employment
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|46.0
|Monthly
|ISM Manufacturing New Orders
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|49.4
|Monthly
|ISM Manufacturing PMI
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|48.7
|Monthly
|ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|58.0
|Monthly
|ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|54.3
|Monthly
|ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|48.2
|Monthly
|ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|56.2
|Monthly
|ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|52.4
|Monthly
|ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|70.0
|Monthly
|ISM-NY Business Conditions Index
|804.5
|Mar 2021
|810.9
|Monthly
|ISM-NY Current Business Conditions
|37.2
|Mar 2021
|35.5
|Monthly
|Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Composite Index
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|Monthly
|Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Production
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|Monthly
|MNI Chicago Business Barometer
|36.3
|Nov 2025
|43.8
|Monthly
|NFIB Small Business Optimism
|99.0
|Nov 2025
|98.2
|Monthly
|NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index
|-3.9
|Dec 2025
|18.7
|Monthly
|Nondefense Capital Goods Orders excl. Aircraft m/m
|0.5%
|Oct 2025
|1.1%
|Monthly
|Nondefense Capital Goods Shipments excl. Aircraft m/m
|0.7%
|Oct 2025
|1.2%
|Monthly
|Philadelphia Fed Business Conditions
|41.6
|Dec 2025
|49.6
|Monthly
|Philadelphia Fed Capex Index
|30.3
|Dec 2025
|26.7
|Monthly
|Philadelphia Fed Employment
|12.9
|Dec 2025
|6.0
|Monthly
|Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
|-10.2
|Dec 2025
|-1.7
|Monthly
|Philadelphia Fed New Orders
|5.0
|Dec 2025
|-8.6
|Monthly
|Philadelphia Fed Prices Paid
|43.6
|Dec 2025
|56.1
|Monthly
|Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index
|-17
|Sep 2025
|-7
|Monthly
|Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments
|-20
|Sep 2025
|-5
|Monthly
|Richmond Fed Services Revenues
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|Monthly
|S&P Global Composite PMI
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|54.8
|Monthly
|S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
|52.2
|Nov 2025
|52.5
|Monthly
|S&P Global Services PMI
|54.1
|Nov 2025
|54.8
|Monthly
|Wholesale Inventories m/m
|0.5%
|Sep 2025
|0.0%
|Monthly
|Wholesale Sales m/m
|-0.2%
|Sep 2025
|-0.2%
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CB Consumer Confidence Index
|89.1
|Dec 2025
|92.9
|Monthly
|Core Retail Sales m/m
|0.4%
|Oct 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|Fed Consumer Credit m/m
|$9.18 B
|Oct 2025
|$11.01 B
|Monthly
|Michigan Consumer Expectations
|54.6
|Dec 2025
|55.0
|Monthly
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment
|52.9
|Dec 2025
|53.3
|Monthly
|Michigan Current Conditions
|50.4
|Dec 2025
|50.7
|Monthly
|Personal Income m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.4%
|Monthly
|Personal Spending m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|Real PCE m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.0%
|Monthly
|Real PCE q/q
|3.5%
|3 Q 2025
|2.5%
|Quarterly
|Retail Control m/m
|0.8%
|Oct 2025
|-0.1%
|Monthly
|Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
|0.0%
|Sep 2025
|Monthly
|Retail Inventories m/m
|0.4%
|Sep 2025
|Monthly
|Retail Sales excl. Autos and Gas m/m
|0.5%
|Oct 2025
|0.0%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales m/m
|0.0%
|Oct 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales y/y
|3.5%
|Oct 2025
|4.2%
|Monthly
|Housing
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Building Permits
|N/D
|Sep 2025
|1.312 M
|Monthly
|Building Permits m/m
|N/D
|Sep 2025
|-3.7%
|Monthly
|Construction Spending m/m
|0.2%
|Aug 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Existing Home Sales
|4.13 M
|Nov 2025
|4.11 M
|Monthly
|Existing Home Sales m/m
|0.5%
|Nov 2025
|1.5%
|Monthly
|HPI
|435.4
|Sep 2025
|435.6
|Monthly
|HPI m/m
|0.0%
|Sep 2025
|0.4%
|Monthly
|HPI y/y
|1.7%
|Sep 2025
|2.4%
|Monthly
|Housing Starts
|N/D
|Sep 2025
|1.307 M
|Monthly
|Housing Starts m/m
|N/D
|Sep 2025
|-8.5%
|Monthly
|NAHB Housing Market Index
|39
|Dec 2025
|38
|Monthly
|New Home Sales
|N/D
|Sep 2025
|0.800 M
|Monthly
|New Home Sales m/m
|N/D
|Sep 2025
|20.5%
|Monthly
|Pending Home Sales Index
|76.3
|Oct 2025
|74.9
|Monthly
|Pending Home Sales m/m
|1.9%
|Oct 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|Pending Home Sales y/y
|-0.4%
|Oct 2025
|-0.9%
|Monthly
|S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
|-0.5%
|Sep 2025
|-0.6%
|Monthly
|S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 s.a. m/m
|0.1%
|Sep 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
|1.4%
|Sep 2025
|1.6%
|Monthly