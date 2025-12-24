The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Gasoline Production Change is an indirect characteristic of the US gasoline demand and oil consumption. The indicator is included in the weekly report of the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy.

EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and prices for crude oil and principal petroleum products. It is a reliable source of current information on the energy industry used by manufacturers, press, policy makers, consumers and analysts, as well as state and local authorities. The report data describe supply and disposition of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States and large US regions.

A growth in gasoline production indirectly forecasts near-term growth in crude oil demand. Demand for gasoline is a seasonally variable indicator. For example, gasoline consumption increases in the summer, as people start traveling by car. A change in gasoline production in the US rarely causes volatility in fuel prices. Analysts usually interpret the figures along with other oil market indicators of greater significance.

