Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions weekly report reflects the difference between the total volume of long and short crude oil positions existing in the market and opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. The report only includes US futures markets (Chicago and New York Exchanges). So the indicator is a net volume of long crude oil positions in the United States.

Non-commercial traders open positions NOT for hedging in the futures or options market. This group includes only speculative operations. The same trader can be defined as commercial for trades with some assets and non-commercial with others. This classification is reflected in CFTC reports.

CFTC publishes report on net positions and commitments of traders to help traders and analysts understand the market dynamics. These reports are compiled on the basis of data on positions provided by FCM brokers, clearing companies and currency exchanges. The CFTC analytical department only provides data, but does not provide explanation on why such ratio of positions has formed.

Crude oil is an important commodity asset in global markets. Therefore, the dynamics of crude oil futures is an indication of its strength for the next few days. The indicator is often interpreted along with other indicators of the oil market. The САЕС report covers a small amount of global data and has therefore a limited impact on crude oil quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
16 Dec 2025
N/D
9 Dec 2025
N/D
2 Dec 2025
N/D
25 Nov 2025
N/D
18 Nov 2025
N/D
10 Nov 2025
N/D
4 Nov 2025
N/D
28 Oct 2025
N/D
21 Oct 2025
N/D
14 Oct 2025
N/D
7 Oct 2025
N/D
30 Sep 2025
N/D
103.0 K
23 Sep 2025
103.0 K
98.7 K
16 Sep 2025
98.7 K
81.8 K
9 Sep 2025
81.8 K
102.4 K
2 Sep 2025
102.4 K
109.5 K
26 Aug 2025
109.5 K
120.2 K
19 Aug 2025
120.2 K
116.7 K
12 Aug 2025
116.7 K
141.8 K
5 Aug 2025
141.8 K
156.0 K
29 Jul 2025
156.0 K
153.3 K
22 Jul 2025
153.3 K
162.4 K
15 Jul 2025
162.4 K
209.4 K
8 Jul 2025
209.4 K
234.7 K
1 Jul 2025
234.7 K
233.0 K
24 Jun 2025
233.0 K
231.0 K
17 Jun 2025
231.0 K
191.9 K
10 Jun 2025
191.9 K
168.0 K
3 Jun 2025
168.0 K
165.7 K
27 May 2025
165.7 K
186.4 K
20 May 2025
186.4 K
185.3 K
13 May 2025
185.3 K
175.4 K
6 May 2025
175.4 K
177.2 K
29 Apr 2025
177.2 K
171.0 K
22 Apr 2025
171.0 K
146.4 K
15 Apr 2025
146.4 K
139.6 K
8 Apr 2025
139.6 K
167.7 K
1 Apr 2025
167.7 K
180.6 K
25 Mar 2025
180.6 K
166.8 K
18 Mar 2025
166.8 K
164.1 K
11 Mar 2025
164.1 K
154.8 K
4 Mar 2025
154.8 K
171.2 K
25 Feb 2025
171.2 K
197.6 K
18 Feb 2025
197.6 K
220.0 K
11 Feb 2025
220.0 K
230.3 K
4 Feb 2025
230.3 K
264.1 K
28 Jan 2025
264.1 K
298.8 K
21 Jan 2025
298.8 K
306.3 K
14 Jan 2025
306.3 K
279.6 K
7 Jan 2025
279.6 K
247.0 K
12345678...20
