Leading Economic Index m/m reflects a change in the composite index compiled based on a number of leading US macroeconomic indices, in the specified month compared to the previous one. The composite index smooths out the volatility of individual components and identifies the overall direction of the economy. The index is calculated by the Conference Board, the non-profit research organization.

The Leading Economic Index includes ten components:

Average weekly hours in the US

Average weekly initial claims

Orders for durable goods

ISM index of new orders in the US manufacturing sector

New orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits

Stock prices (500 common stocks)

Leading credit index

Interest rate spread

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

Index growth or decline is measured in comparison with the base period as of 2016. The index benchmark in 2016 is set to 100. Therefore, if current index is 104.0, it means it has grown by 4 points.

The indicator is used for forecast purposes. Changes in the ten components included in the index calculation are considered to precede changes in the overall national economy state. Therefore it is also called the index of leading economic indicators.

Many economists closely monitor this index, which allows predicting near-term changes in the country's economy. Representatives of large businesses analyze the index dynamics when making investment decisions.

Index growth can be seen as positive for the US dollar.

Last values: