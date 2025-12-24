CalendarSections

United States House Price Index (HPI)

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Housing Finance Agency
Sector:
Housing
Low 435.4 435.9
435.6
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
436.1
435.4
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
House Price Index measures average changes in the value of single-family homes in the US. Higher housing prices can strengthen consumer confidence and lead to an increase in consumer spending, which in turn can lead to an increase in economic development and inflation. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States House Price Index (HPI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
435.4
435.9
435.6
Aug 2025
435.3
432.9
433.6
Jul 2025
433.4
434.3
433.9
Jun 2025
433.8
435.7
434.6
May 2025
434.4
432.4
435.1
Apr 2025
434.9
438.6
436.7
Mar 2025
436.6
436.8
436.8
Feb 2025
437.3
438.6
436.7
Jan 2025
436.5
437.7
435.8
Dec 2024
436.1
435.1
434.3
Nov 2024
433.4
433.4
432.3
Oct 2024
432.3
430.7
430.6
Sep 2024
430.3
428.8
427.4
Aug 2024
427.0
428.1
425.8
Jul 2024
425.2
428.5
424.7
Jun 2024
424.5
428.3
424.8
May 2024
424.6
427.7
424.7
Apr 2024
424.3
427.1
423.3
Mar 2024
423.4
423.8
423.0
Feb 2024
423.0
417.5
417.8
Jan 2024
417.5
418.6
417.8
Dec 2023
417.9
418.5
417.4
Nov 2023
417.4
418.6
416.1
Oct 2023
416.3
417.4
414.9
Sep 2023
414.8
414.7
412.3
Aug 2023
411.8
413.6
409.4
Jul 2023
409.5
409.8
406.1
Jun 2023
405.8
404.1
May 2023
404.1
404.6
401.2
Apr 2023
401.2
402.1
398.3
Mar 2023
398.0
393.0
395.5
Feb 2023
394.8
396.9
393.0
Jan 2023
393.2
391.7
392.4
Dec 2022
392.1
388.6
392.4
Nov 2022
392.3
391.7
392.8
Oct 2022
392.7
395.4
392.7
Sep 2022
392.3
391.0
392.0
Aug 2022
392.0
392.6
394.6
Jul 2022
395.2
400.0
397.6
Jun 2022
398.0
400.7
397.6
May 2022
398.1
395.1
392.7
Apr 2022
392.9
388.7
386.8
Mar 2022
386.5
383.6
381.0
Feb 2022
381.4
375.5
373.7
Jan 2022
373.3
369.4
367.6
Dec 2021
367.2
364.6
362.8
Nov 2021
362.4
360.5
358.4
Oct 2021
358.3
356.0
354.4
Sep 2021
354.6
353.8
351.5
Aug 2021
351.7
350.5
348.2
