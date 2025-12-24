House Price Index measures average changes in the value of single-family homes in the US. Higher housing prices can strengthen consumer confidence and lead to an increase in consumer spending, which in turn can lead to an increase in economic development and inflation. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States House Price Index (HPI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.