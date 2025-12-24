CalendarSections

United States Housing Starts m/m

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Census Bureau
Sector:
Housing
Medium N/D 7.9%
-8.5%
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Housing Starts m/m reflect changes in the number of new residential construction projects, which started in the reported month, compared to the previous month.

Data for the indicator are obtained from a survey of developers and regulatory authorities. The sample size covers about 95% of all residential construction projects in the country. The data are adjusted for weather and season variations. The indicator is published in the second decade of each month, as part of the general national construction report. The report also includes construction permits and completed projects.

The volume of new housing starts is rarely interpreted in absolute terms: construction is highly dependent on weather conditions, geographic location in the region, and time of the year. That is why analysts normally measure the indicator change for several months. During the indicator interpretation, economists pay attention to the following reference points.

  • An increase in demand for new homes points to the growth of the population welfare.
  • An increase in new housing constructions leads to an increase of employment in the construction industry.
  • An increase in demand for new homes may lead to an increased demand for other products needed to new home buyers, such as new furniture, appliances, etc. This may spur consumer activity and affect price indices.
  • The indicator growth may lead to an increase in the real estate market.

Taking into account the above point, higher readings of housing starts may have a positive impact on the US dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Housing Starts m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
N/D
7.9%
-8.5%
Aug 2025
-8.5%
-6.4%
3.4%
Jul 2025
5.2%
3.2%
5.9%
Jun 2025
4.6%
7.0%
-9.7%
May 2025
-9.8%
-0.1%
2.7%
Apr 2025
1.6%
-3.6%
-10.1%
Mar 2025
-11.4%
-4.0%
9.8%
Feb 2025
11.2%
3.8%
-11.5%
Jan 2025
-9.8%
2.0%
16.1%
Dec 2024
15.8%
-9.8%
-3.7%
Nov 2024
-1.8%
1.2%
-3.2%
Oct 2024
-3.1%
-5.4%
-1.9%
Sep 2024
-0.5%
-4.2%
7.8%
Aug 2024
9.6%
10.1%
-6.9%
Jul 2024
-6.8%
2.2%
1.1%
Jun 2024
3.0%
-8.0%
-4.6%
May 2024
-5.5%
4.9%
4.1%
Apr 2024
5.7%
3.5%
-16.8%
Mar 2024
-14.7%
-2.8%
12.7%
Feb 2024
10.7%
1.6%
-12.3%
Jan 2024
-14.8%
-1.7%
3.3%
Dec 2023
-4.3%
6.7%
10.8%
Nov 2023
14.8%
0.2%
Oct 2023
1.9%
-6.3%
7.0%
Sep 2023
7.0%
2.2%
-12.5%
Aug 2023
-11.3%
-3.0%
2.0%
Jul 2023
3.9%
2.7%
-11.7%
Jun 2023
-8.0%
7.2%
15.7%
May 2023
21.7%
-0.8%
-2.9%
Apr 2023
2.2%
1.9%
-4.5%
Mar 2023
-0.8%
0.4%
7.3%
Feb 2023
9.8%
-0.6%
-2.0%
Jan 2023
-4.5%
0.6%
-3.4%
Dec 2022
-1.4%
-0.2%
-1.8%
Nov 2022
-0.5%
-0.4%
-2.1%
Oct 2022
-4.2%
1.1%
-1.3%
Sep 2022
-8.1%
-0.2%
13.7%
Aug 2022
12.2%
0.6%
-10.9%
Jul 2022
-9.6%
-0.7%
2.4%
Jun 2022
-2.0%
0.6%
-11.9%
May 2022
-14.4%
-0.4%
5.5%
Apr 2022
-0.2%
0.3%
-2.8%
Mar 2022
0.3%
-0.3%
6.5%
Feb 2022
6.8%
0.4%
-5.5%
Jan 2022
-4.1%
-0.4%
0.3%
Dec 2021
1.4%
0.5%
11.8%
Nov 2021
11.8%
-0.9%
-3.1%
Oct 2021
-0.7%
0.6%
-2.7%
Sep 2021
-1.6%
-0.3%
1.2%
Aug 2021
3.9%
0.0%
-6.2%
123
