Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators of New Zealand
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|1.1%
|3 Q 2025
|-1.0%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|5.3%
|3 Q 2025
|5.2%
|Quarterly
|CPI q/q
|1.0%
|3 Q 2025
|0.5%
|Quarterly
|RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
|2.25%
|2.50%
|Trade Balance
|$-0.163 B
|Nov 2025
|$-1.598 B
|Monthly
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.25 00:00, NZD, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, NZD, Boxing Day
2025.12.29 20:30, NZD, CFTC NZD Non-Commercial Net Positions
2026.01.01 00:00, NZD, New Year's Day
Economic indicators
|Market
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CFTC NZD Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP Annual Change
|-0.5%
|3 Q 2025
|-1.1%
|Quarterly
|GDP Expenditures q/q
|1.3%
|3 Q 2025
|-0.8%
|Quarterly
|GDP q/q
|1.1%
|3 Q 2025
|-1.0%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|1.3%
|3 Q 2025
|-1.1%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Employment Change q/q
|0.0%
|3 Q 2025
|-0.2%
|Quarterly
|Labor Cost Index q/q
|0.5%
|3 Q 2025
|0.6%
|Quarterly
|Labor Cost Index y/y
|2.1%
|3 Q 2025
|2.2%
|Quarterly
|Net Permanent & Long-Term Migration
|2.400 K
|Oct 2025
|1.760 K
|Monthly
|Participation Rate
|70.3%
|3 Q 2025
|70.5%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|5.3%
|3 Q 2025
|5.2%
|Quarterly
|Visitor Arrivals m/m
|0.6%
|Oct 2025
|2.9%
|Monthly
|Visitor Arrivals y/y
|9.4%
|Oct 2025
|9.6%
|Monthly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|ANZ Commodity Price Index m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-0.3%
|Monthly
|CPI q/q
|1.0%
|3 Q 2025
|0.5%
|Quarterly
|CPI y/y
|3.0%
|3 Q 2025
|2.7%
|Quarterly
|Export Price Index q/q
|-1.6%
|3 Q 2025
|0.3%
|Quarterly
|Export Volume Index q/q
|3.4%
|3 Q 2025
|-3.2%
|Quarterly
|Food Price Index m/m
|-0.4%
|Nov 2025
|-0.3%
|Monthly
|GDT Price Index
|-4.4%
|-4.3%
|Import Price Index q/q
|0.5%
|3 Q 2025
|-3.7%
|Quarterly
|Import Volume Index q/q
|-1.2%
|3 Q 2025
|3.9%
|Quarterly
|PPI Input q/q
|0.2%
|3 Q 2025
|0.6%
|Quarterly
|PPI Output q/q
|0.6%
|3 Q 2025
|0.6%
|Quarterly
|RBNZ 2-Year Inflation Expectations
|2.28%
|4 Q 2025
|2.30%
|Quarterly
|Terms of Trade Index q/q
|-2.1%
|3 Q 2025
|4.2%
|Quarterly
|Money
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
|2.25%
|2.50%
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Current Account
|$-8.365 B
|3 Q 2025
|$-1.297 B
|Quarterly
|Current Account - GDP Ratio
|-3.5%
|3 Q 2025
|-3.7%
|Quarterly
|Current Account 12-Months
|$-15.370 B
|3 Q 2025
|$-16.283 B
|Quarterly
|Exports
|$6.990 B
|Nov 2025
|$6.437 B
|Monthly
|Imports
|$7.154 B
|Nov 2025
|$8.034 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|$-0.163 B
|Nov 2025
|$-1.598 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance 12-Months
|$-2.064 B
|Nov 2025
|$-2.350 B
|Monthly
|Government
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Net Debt Forecast, % GDP
|42.7%
|45.1%
|OBEGAL Forecast
|$-14.740 B
|$-12.868 B
|RBNZ Non-Resident Debt Holdings
|58.0%
|Nov 2025
|58.6%
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|ANZ Activity Outlook
|60.9
|Dec 2025
|53.1
|Monthly
|ANZ Business Confidence
|73.6
|Dec 2025
|67.1
|Monthly
|BusinessNZ Manufacturing Index
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|Monthly
|BusinessNZ Services Index
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|48.7
|Monthly
|Manufacturing Sales Volume q/q
|1.1%
|3 Q 2025
|-2.8%
|Quarterly
|Manufacturing Sales q/q
|2.7%
|3 Q 2025
|-2.8%
|Quarterly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Core Retail Sales q/q
|1.2%
|3 Q 2025
|1.0%
|Quarterly
|Electronic Card Retail Sales m/m
|1.2%
|Nov 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Electronic Card Retail Sales y/y
|1.6%
|Nov 2025
|0.8%
|Monthly
|RBNZ Credit Card Spending y/y
|4.7%
|Nov 2025
|1.6%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales q/q
|1.9%
|3 Q 2025
|0.7%
|Quarterly
|Retail Sales y/y
|4.5%
|3 Q 2025
|2.3%
|Quarterly
|Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence
|N/D
|4 Q 2025
|90.9
|Quarterly
|Housing
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Building Consents m/m
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|7.2%
|Monthly