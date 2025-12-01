CalendarSections

Economic Calendar and indicators of New Zealand

Overview

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 1.1% 3 Q 2025 -1.0% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 5.3% 3 Q 2025 5.2% Quarterly
CPI q/q 1.0% 3 Q 2025 0.5% Quarterly
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision 2.25% 2.50%
Trade Balance $​-0.163 B Nov 2025 $​-1.598 B Monthly

2025.12.25 00:00, NZD, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, NZD, Boxing Day
2025.12.29 20:30, NZD, CFTC NZD Non-Commercial Net Positions
2026.01.01 00:00, NZD, New Year's Day

Economic indicators

Market Last Reference Previous Frequency
CFTC NZD Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP Annual Change -0.5% 3 Q 2025 -1.1% Quarterly
GDP Expenditures q/q 1.3% 3 Q 2025 -0.8% Quarterly
GDP q/q 1.1% 3 Q 2025 -1.0% Quarterly
GDP y/y 1.3% 3 Q 2025 -1.1% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
Employment Change q/q 0.0% 3 Q 2025 -0.2% Quarterly
Labor Cost Index q/q 0.5% 3 Q 2025 0.6% Quarterly
Labor Cost Index y/y 2.1% 3 Q 2025 2.2% Quarterly
Net Permanent & Long-Term Migration 2.400 K Oct 2025 1.760 K Monthly
Participation Rate 70.3% 3 Q 2025 70.5% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 5.3% 3 Q 2025 5.2% Quarterly
Visitor Arrivals m/m 0.6% Oct 2025 2.9% Monthly
Visitor Arrivals y/y 9.4% Oct 2025 9.6% Monthly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
ANZ Commodity Price Index m/m N/D Nov 2025 -0.3% Monthly
CPI q/q 1.0% 3 Q 2025 0.5% Quarterly
CPI y/y 3.0% 3 Q 2025 2.7% Quarterly
Export Price Index q/q -1.6% 3 Q 2025 0.3% Quarterly
Export Volume Index q/q 3.4% 3 Q 2025 -3.2% Quarterly
Food Price Index m/m -0.4% Nov 2025 -0.3% Monthly
GDT Price Index -4.4% -4.3%
Import Price Index q/q 0.5% 3 Q 2025 -3.7% Quarterly
Import Volume Index q/q -1.2% 3 Q 2025 3.9% Quarterly
PPI Input q/q 0.2% 3 Q 2025 0.6% Quarterly
PPI Output q/q 0.6% 3 Q 2025 0.6% Quarterly
RBNZ 2-Year Inflation Expectations 2.28% 4 Q 2025 2.30% Quarterly
Terms of Trade Index q/q -2.1% 3 Q 2025 4.2% Quarterly
Money Last Reference Previous Frequency
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision 2.25% 2.50%
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Current Account $​-8.365 B 3 Q 2025 $​-1.297 B Quarterly
Current Account - GDP Ratio -3.5% 3 Q 2025 -3.7% Quarterly
Current Account 12-Months $​-15.370 B 3 Q 2025 $​-16.283 B Quarterly
Exports $​6.990 B Nov 2025 $​6.437 B Monthly
Imports $​7.154 B Nov 2025 $​8.034 B Monthly
Trade Balance $​-0.163 B Nov 2025 $​-1.598 B Monthly
Trade Balance 12-Months $​-2.064 B Nov 2025 $​-2.350 B Monthly
Government Last Reference Previous Frequency
Net Debt Forecast, % GDP 42.7% 45.1%
OBEGAL Forecast $​-14.740 B $​-12.868 B
RBNZ Non-Resident Debt Holdings 58.0% Nov 2025 58.6% Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
ANZ Activity Outlook 60.9 Dec 2025 53.1 Monthly
ANZ Business Confidence 73.6 Dec 2025 67.1 Monthly
BusinessNZ Manufacturing Index N/D Nov 2025 Monthly
BusinessNZ Services Index N/D Nov 2025 48.7 Monthly
Manufacturing Sales Volume q/q 1.1% 3 Q 2025 -2.8% Quarterly
Manufacturing Sales q/q 2.7% 3 Q 2025 -2.8% Quarterly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
Core Retail Sales q/q 1.2% 3 Q 2025 1.0% Quarterly
Electronic Card Retail Sales m/m 1.2% Nov 2025 0.2% Monthly
Electronic Card Retail Sales y/y 1.6% Nov 2025 0.8% Monthly
RBNZ Credit Card Spending y/y 4.7% Nov 2025 1.6% Monthly
Retail Sales q/q 1.9% 3 Q 2025 0.7% Quarterly
Retail Sales y/y 4.5% 3 Q 2025 2.3% Quarterly
Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence N/D 4 Q 2025 90.9 Quarterly
Housing Last Reference Previous Frequency
Building Consents m/m N/D Oct 2025 7.2% Monthly