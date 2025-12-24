Initial Jobless Claims show the number of people filing to receive unemployment insurance benefits for the first time over the past week. In other words, the indicator reflects how many people lost their jobs during the given period.

The indicator is used to assess the state of the labor market and general US economy health. Since the weekly flow of data show high volatility, four-week average values are often monitored instead. High volatility can stem from different factors. For example, there can be less claims due to a reduced working week (during holidays or vacations).

The systematic growth of the indicator points to a weakening of the labor market and to an increase in unemployment. Initial jobless claims typically rise before the economy enters the recession. Conversely, they may decline before the economy starts to recover. Therefore, it is considered a strong leading indicator of the US economy health.

In addition, the Fed takes into account the state of the labor market in its interest rate decision. So, the growth of jobless claims registered for several weeks in a row can have a negative effect on US dollar quotes.

Last values: