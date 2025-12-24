CalendarSections

United States Initial Jobless Claims

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
United States Department of Labor
Sector:
Labor
High 224 K 208 K
237 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
227 K
224 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Initial Jobless Claims show the number of people filing to receive unemployment insurance benefits for the first time over the past week. In other words, the indicator reflects how many people lost their jobs during the given period.

The indicator is used to assess the state of the labor market and general US economy health. Since the weekly flow of data show high volatility, four-week average values are often monitored instead. High volatility can stem from different factors. For example, there can be less claims due to a reduced working week (during holidays or vacations).

The systematic growth of the indicator points to a weakening of the labor market and to an increase in unemployment. Initial jobless claims typically rise before the economy enters the recession. Conversely, they may decline before the economy starts to recover. Therefore, it is considered a strong leading indicator of the US economy health.

In addition, the Fed takes into account the state of the labor market in its interest rate decision. So, the growth of jobless claims registered for several weeks in a row can have a negative effect on US dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Initial Jobless Claims" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
13 Dec 2025
224 K
208 K
237 K
6 Dec 2025
236 K
196 K
192 K
29 Nov 2025
191 K
222 K
218 K
22 Nov 2025
216 K
215 K
222 K
15 Nov 2025
220 K
228 K
20 Sep 2025
218 K
208 K
232 K
13 Sep 2025
231 K
282 K
264 K
6 Sep 2025
263 K
235 K
236 K
30 Aug 2025
237 K
231 K
229 K
23 Aug 2025
229 K
236 K
234 K
16 Aug 2025
235 K
226 K
224 K
9 Aug 2025
224 K
223 K
227 K
2 Aug 2025
226 K
225 K
219 K
26 Jul 2025
218 K
224 K
217 K
19 Jul 2025
217 K
215 K
221 K
12 Jul 2025
221 K
218 K
228 K
5 Jul 2025
227 K
228 K
232 K
28 Jun 2025
233 K
242 K
237 K
21 Jun 2025
236 K
247 K
246 K
14 Jun 2025
245 K
236 K
250 K
7 Jun 2025
248 K
243 K
248 K
31 May 2025
247 K
233 K
239 K
24 May 2025
240 K
226 K
226 K
17 May 2025
227 K
231 K
229 K
10 May 2025
229 K
233 K
229 K
3 May 2025
228 K
234 K
241 K
26 Apr 2025
241 K
218 K
223 K
19 Apr 2025
222 K
221 K
216 K
12 Apr 2025
215 K
219 K
224 K
5 Apr 2025
223 K
218 K
219 K
29 Mar 2025
219 K
231 K
225 K
22 Mar 2025
224 K
225 K
225 K
15 Mar 2025
223 K
211 K
221 K
8 Mar 2025
220 K
209 K
222 K
1 Mar 2025
221 K
231 K
242 K
22 Feb 2025
242 K
211 K
220 K
15 Feb 2025
219 K
212 K
214 K
8 Feb 2025
213 K
218 K
220 K
1 Feb 2025
219 K
212 K
208 K
25 Jan 2025
207 K
213 K
223 K
18 Jan 2025
223 K
215 K
217 K
11 Jan 2025
217 K
216 K
203 K
4 Jan 2025
201 K
218 K
211 K
28 Dec 2024
211 K
219 K
220 K
21 Dec 2024
219 K
219 K
220 K
14 Dec 2024
220 K
224 K
242 K
7 Dec 2024
242 K
219 K
225 K
30 Nov 2024
224 K
205 K
215 K
23 Nov 2024
213 K
203 K
215 K
16 Nov 2024
213 K
217 K
219 K
12345678...20
