United States Participation Rate

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Medium 62.5% 62.2%
62.4%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
62.4%
62.5%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Participation Rate is the percentage of the total number of labor-force age people (16 years and older) who are either employed or are actively seeking employment, in relation to the total population in the corresponding age group.

The indicator is considered a metric of the active part of the nation's entire labor force. For example, many individuals may get discouraged in economic recession conditions and stop seeking employment. Thus such individuals are excluded from the economically active population. Statistics confirm this logic: during recession, the share of economically active population is noticeably reduced. Also, the economically active population does not include students, housewives, prisoners and pensioners.

The indicator is usually analyzed along with unemployment rate, because people categorized as unemployed may not be active labor market participants. On the other hand, unemployed people may have income and participate in economic processes. This category may include pensioners who spend their savings, or students trying to gain experience to enter the labor market later.

The proportion of economically active population may be reduced due to structural social changes, not only the overall economic health. For example, the increase in the birth rate leads to a decrease in the number of working women.

Parallel interpretation of the share of economically active population and the unemployment rate provides for a better understanding of general employment trends in the economy.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Participation Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
62.5%
62.2%
62.4%
Sep 2025
62.4%
62.2%
62.3%
Aug 2025
62.3%
62.3%
62.2%
Jul 2025
62.2%
62.4%
62.3%
Jun 2025
62.3%
62.5%
62.4%
May 2025
62.4%
62.6%
62.6%
Apr 2025
62.6%
62.8%
62.5%
Mar 2025
62.5%
62.1%
62.4%
Feb 2025
62.4%
62.6%
62.6%
Jan 2025
62.6%
62.6%
62.5%
Dec 2024
62.5%
62.6%
62.5%
Nov 2024
62.5%
62.6%
62.6%
Oct 2024
62.6%
62.7%
62.7%
Sep 2024
62.7%
62.8%
62.7%
Aug 2024
62.7%
62.7%
62.7%
Jul 2024
62.7%
62.5%
62.6%
Jun 2024
62.6%
62.6%
62.5%
May 2024
62.5%
62.8%
62.7%
Apr 2024
62.7%
62.7%
62.7%
Mar 2024
62.7%
62.5%
62.5%
Feb 2024
62.5%
62.7%
62.5%
Jan 2024
62.5%
62.7%
62.5%
Dec 2023
62.5%
62.7%
62.8%
Nov 2023
62.8%
62.7%
62.7%
Oct 2023
62.7%
62.8%
62.8%
Sep 2023
62.8%
62.7%
62.8%
Aug 2023
62.8%
62.6%
62.6%
Jul 2023
62.6%
62.6%
62.6%
Jun 2023
62.6%
62.6%
62.6%
May 2023
62.6%
62.5%
62.6%
Apr 2023
62.6%
62.5%
62.6%
Mar 2023
62.6%
62.4%
62.5%
Feb 2023
62.5%
62.3%
62.4%
Jan 2023
62.4%
62.2%
62.3%
Dec 2022
62.3%
62.1%
62.2%
Nov 2022
62.1%
62.2%
62.2%
Oct 2022
62.2%
62.3%
62.3%
Sep 2022
62.3%
62.2%
62.4%
Aug 2022
62.4%
62.1%
62.1%
Jul 2022
62.1%
62.2%
62.2%
Jun 2022
62.2%
62.2%
62.3%
May 2022
62.3%
62.3%
62.2%
Apr 2022
62.2%
62.3%
62.4%
Mar 2022
62.4%
62.2%
62.3%
Feb 2022
62.3%
62.0%
62.2%
Jan 2022
62.2%
61.8%
61.9%
Dec 2021
61.9%
61.7%
61.9%
Nov 2021
61.8%
61.6%
61.6%
Oct 2021
61.6%
61.6%
61.6%
Sep 2021
61.6%
61.7%
61.7%
123
