Economic Calendar
United States Exports
|Medium
|$289.305 B
|
$280.921 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
$289.305 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
US Exports reflect the value of goods and services exported from the country. The indicator calculation covers the FAS (Free Alongside Ship) cost of goods, insurance and other related expenses. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Exports" macroeconomic indicator.
