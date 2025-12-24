Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Composite Index reflects a change in the average value of production activity indices, new orders, employment, deliveries and raw material stocks. The index is calculated based on a monthly survey of about 300 manufacturing companies. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Kansas City Manufacturing Composite Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.