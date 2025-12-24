CalendarSections

Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Kansas City Manufacturing Composite Index

United States
USD, US dollar
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Business
Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Composite Index reflects a change in the average value of production activity indices, new orders, employment, deliveries and raw material stocks. The index is calculated based on a monthly survey of about 300 manufacturing companies. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Kansas City Manufacturing Composite Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
N/D
Nov 2025
N/D
5
6
Oct 2025
6
4
Sep 2025
4
1
Aug 2025
1
1
Jul 2025
1
-2
-2
Jun 2025
-2
-3
-3
May 2025
-3
-5
-4
Apr 2025
-4
-5
-2
Mar 2025
-2
-5
-5
Feb 2025
-5
-5
-5
Jan 2025
-5
-6
-5
Dec 2024
-4
-6
-2
Nov 2024
-2
-6
-4
Oct 2024
-4
-6
-8
Sep 2024
-8
-5
-3
Aug 2024
-3
-7
-13
Jul 2024
-13
-6
-8
Jun 2024
-8
-6
-2
May 2024
-2
-5
-8
Apr 2024
-8
-18
-7
Mar 2024
-7
14
-4
Feb 2024
-4
-9
Jan 2024
-9
-1
Dec 2023
-1
-7
-2
Nov 2023
-2
-8
Oct 2023
-8
-8
Sep 2023
-8
0
Aug 2023
0
-11
Jul 2023
-11
-7
-12
Jun 2023
-12
-5
-1
May 2023
-1
-5
-10
Apr 2023
-10
0
0
Mar 2023
0
0
0
Feb 2023
0
-5
-1
Jan 2023
-1
-7
-4
Dec 2022
-9
-6
-6
Nov 2022
-6
-3
-7
Oct 2022
-7
2
1
Sep 2022
1
8
3
Aug 2022
3
13
13
Jul 2022
13
18
12
Jun 2022
12
24
23
May 2022
23
32
25
Apr 2022
25
35
37
Mar 2022
37
27
29
Feb 2022
29
24
24
Jan 2022
24
25
22
Dec 2021
24
28
24
Nov 2021
24
28
31
1234
