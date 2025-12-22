Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators of Italy
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|0.1%
|3 Q 2025
|0.0%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|6.0%
|Oct 2025
|6.2%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|1.1%
|Nov 2025
|1.2%
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|€4.156 B
|Oct 2025
|€2.968 B
|Monthly
Economic Calendar
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.22 09:00, EUR, PPI m/m, Actual: 1.0%, Forecast: 0.0%, Previous: -0.2%
2025.12.22 09:00, EUR, PPI y/y, Actual: -0.2%, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.1%
2025.12.23 09:00, EUR, Trade Balance Non-EU, Actual: €6.918 B, Previous: €5.466 B
2025.12.25 00:00, EUR, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, EUR, Saint Stephen's Day
2026.01.01 17:00, EUR, New Car Registrations m/m, Previous: -1.3%
2026.01.01 17:00, EUR, New Car Registrations y/y, Previous: 0.0%
Economic indicators
|Market
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|10-Year BTP Auction
|3.44%
|3.46%
|12-Month BOT Auction
|2.181%
|2.063%
|2-Year CTZ Auction
|2.150%
|2.230%
|3-Year BTP Auction
|2.58%
|2.38%
|30-Year BTP Auction
|4.70%
|3.94%
|5-Year BTP Auction
|2.74%
|2.75%
|6-Month BOT Auction
|2.036%
|2.004%
|7-Year BTP Auction
|3.00%
|2.76%
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|0.1%
|3 Q 2025
|0.0%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|0.6%
|3 Q 2025
|0.4%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Quarterly Unemployment Rate
|6.1%
|3 Q 2025
|6.3%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|6.0%
|Oct 2025
|6.2%
|Monthly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI FOI excl. Tobacco m/m
|-0.1%
|Nov 2025
|-0.2%
|Monthly
|CPI FOI excl. Tobacco y/y
|1.0%
|Nov 2025
|1.1%
|Monthly
|CPI m/m
|-0.2%
|Nov 2025
|-0.2%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|1.1%
|Nov 2025
|1.2%
|Monthly
|HICP m/m
|-0.2%
|Nov 2025
|-0.2%
|Monthly
|HICP y/y
|1.1%
|Nov 2025
|1.1%
|Monthly
|PPI m/m
|1.0%
|Nov 2025
|-0.2%
|Monthly
|PPI y/y
|-0.2%
|Nov 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Trade Balance
|€4.156 B
|Oct 2025
|€2.968 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance EU
|€-1.310 B
|Oct 2025
|€0.074 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance Non-EU
|€6.918 B
|Nov 2025
|€5.466 B
|Monthly
|Government
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Government Deficit – GDP Ratio
|2.0%
|2 Q 2025
|8.1%
|Quarterly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Business Confidence
|88.4
|Dec 2025
|89.5
|Monthly
|Industrial New Orders m/m
|-0.8%
|Mar 2021
|0.7%
|Monthly
|Industrial New Orders y/y
|2.3%
|Mar 2021
|0.4%
|Monthly
|Industrial Production m/m
|-1.0%
|Oct 2025
|2.7%
|Monthly
|Industrial Production y/y
|-0.3%
|Oct 2025
|1.4%
|Monthly
|Industrial Sales y/y
|1.7%
|Oct 2025
|3.4%
|Monthly
|Industrial Sales m/m
|-0.5%
|Oct 2025
|1.9%
|Monthly
|New Car Registrations m/m
|-1.3%
|Nov 2025
|-0.7%
|Monthly
|New Car Registrations y/y
|0.0%
|Nov 2025
|-0.6%
|Monthly
|S&P Global Composite PMI
|53.8
|Nov 2025
|53.1
|Monthly
|S&P Global Construction PMI
|48.2
|Nov 2025
|50.7
|Monthly
|S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
|50.6
|Nov 2025
|49.9
|Monthly
|S&P Global Services PMI
|55.0
|Nov 2025
|54.0
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Consumer Confidence
|96.6
|Dec 2025
|95.0
|Monthly
|Retail Sales m/m
|0.5%
|Oct 2025
|-0.4%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales y/y
|1.3%
|Oct 2025
|0.7%
|Monthly