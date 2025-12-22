CalendarSections

Economic Calendar and indicators of Italy

Overview

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.1% 3 Q 2025 0.0% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 6.0% Oct 2025 6.2% Monthly
CPI y/y 1.1% Nov 2025 1.2% Monthly
Trade Balance €​4.156 B Oct 2025 €​2.968 B Monthly

Economic Calendar

Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.22 09:00, EUR, PPI m/m, Actual: 1.0%, Forecast: 0.0%, Previous: -0.2%
2025.12.22 09:00, EUR, PPI y/y, Actual: -0.2%, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.1%
2025.12.23 09:00, EUR, Trade Balance Non-EU, Actual: €​6.918 B, Previous: €​5.466 B
2025.12.25 00:00, EUR, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, EUR, Saint Stephen's Day
2026.01.01 17:00, EUR, New Car Registrations m/m, Previous: -1.3%
2026.01.01 17:00, EUR, New Car Registrations y/y, Previous: 0.0%

Economic indicators

Market Last Reference Previous Frequency
10-Year BTP Auction 3.44% 3.46%
12-Month BOT Auction 2.181% 2.063%
2-Year CTZ Auction 2.150% 2.230%
3-Year BTP Auction 2.58% 2.38%
30-Year BTP Auction 4.70% 3.94%
5-Year BTP Auction 2.74% 2.75%
6-Month BOT Auction 2.036% 2.004%
7-Year BTP Auction 3.00% 2.76%
GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.1% 3 Q 2025 0.0% Quarterly
GDP y/y 0.6% 3 Q 2025 0.4% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
Quarterly Unemployment Rate 6.1% 3 Q 2025 6.3% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 6.0% Oct 2025 6.2% Monthly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI FOI excl. Tobacco m/m -0.1% Nov 2025 -0.2% Monthly
CPI FOI excl. Tobacco y/y 1.0% Nov 2025 1.1% Monthly
CPI m/m -0.2% Nov 2025 -0.2% Monthly
CPI y/y 1.1% Nov 2025 1.2% Monthly
HICP m/m -0.2% Nov 2025 -0.2% Monthly
HICP y/y 1.1% Nov 2025 1.1% Monthly
PPI m/m 1.0% Nov 2025 -0.2% Monthly
PPI y/y -0.2% Nov 2025 0.1% Monthly
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Trade Balance €​4.156 B Oct 2025 €​2.968 B Monthly
Trade Balance EU €​-1.310 B Oct 2025 €​0.074 B Monthly
Trade Balance Non-EU €​6.918 B Nov 2025 €​5.466 B Monthly
Government Last Reference Previous Frequency
Government Deficit – GDP Ratio 2.0% 2 Q 2025 8.1% Quarterly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
Business Confidence 88.4 Dec 2025 89.5 Monthly
Industrial New Orders m/m -0.8% Mar 2021 0.7% Monthly
Industrial New Orders y/y 2.3% Mar 2021 0.4% Monthly
Industrial Production m/m -1.0% Oct 2025 2.7% Monthly
Industrial Production y/y -0.3% Oct 2025 1.4% Monthly
Industrial Sales y/y 1.7% Oct 2025 3.4% Monthly
Industrial Sales m/m -0.5% Oct 2025 1.9% Monthly
New Car Registrations m/m -1.3% Nov 2025 -0.7% Monthly
New Car Registrations y/y 0.0% Nov 2025 -0.6% Monthly
S&P Global Composite PMI 53.8 Nov 2025 53.1 Monthly
S&P Global Construction PMI 48.2 Nov 2025 50.7 Monthly
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI 50.6 Nov 2025 49.9 Monthly
S&P Global Services PMI 55.0 Nov 2025 54.0 Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
Consumer Confidence 96.6 Dec 2025 95.0 Monthly
Retail Sales m/m 0.5% Oct 2025 -0.4% Monthly
Retail Sales y/y 1.3% Oct 2025 0.7% Monthly