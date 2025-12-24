Core Retail Sales m/m show changes in the volume of US retail sales in the given month compared to the previous month. Auto sales are excluded from calculation due to high volatility.

The calculation takes into account two types of retail companies: stores with fixed points of sale and without them (using paper and electronic catalogs, mobile stands, home-based sales, vending machines, etc.).

The indicator is calculated based on a written survey of nearly 12,000 retailers of all types and sizes across the nation. The sample is updated quarterly to include new emerging companies and to exclude closed ones.

The indicator has high seasonal volatility: thus, 20% of all retail sales in the country occur during Christmas and New Year holidays. That is why, economists usually interpret a seasonally adjusted version of the indicator, instead of the "raw" one.

Analysts widely use the indicator to evaluate the nation's economy conditions.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis uses this data in GDP calculation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics applies retail sales data when preparing consumer price indices.

The Fed uses this indicator to assess the structure of consumer purchases in the context of general analysis of the country's economic activity.

Investors use data in the evaluation of customer activity.

The release of the Retail Sales is one of important factors, which may affect dollar quotes. A slowdown in the growth of retail sales shows that consumers have reduced their spending level. This may lead to a decline in economic activity and have a negative effect on dollar quotes.

