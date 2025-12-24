CalendarSections

ADP United States Nonfarm Employment Change

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
ADP
Sector:
Labor
High -31 K 9 K
42 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
3 K
-31 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change shows the monthly change of employment in the main sectors of the United States economy. The indicator does not take agriculture into account. The calculation includes data collected from about 406,000 private enterprises which employ up to 23 million people (about 20% of all employees of the US private sector).

Unlike the methodology adopted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in calculating the Nonfarm Payrolls, ADP takes into account payrolls by separate employees rather than the total number of payrolls for the month. This is due to the fact that one employee can be mentioned in several payrolls (receive bonuses and other payments), thus the report data can be inaccurate.

Statistical outliers are excluded from the sample data.

The report reflects the division into sectors and industries: it provides separate data for the production sector (mining, construction, manufacturing) and the service sector (trade, transport, IT, finance, professional and technical services, management and provider services, administrative and support services, education, health care, recreation, entertainment, etc.). The report also provides a snapshot of changes in small businesses (up to 50 employees), medium (50 – 499 employees) and large businesses (more than 500 employees).

The indicator characterizes the US labor market state. It is published two days prior to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' report, so economists see it as a preview the official report.

Growth of employment is a leading indicator of consumer spending growth. The Fed takes into account the state of the labor market in its interest rate decision. Therefore, indicator growth can be seen as positive for the US dollar.

The chart of the entire available history of the "ADP United States Nonfarm Employment Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-31 K
9 K
42 K
Oct 2025
42 K
-137 K
-32 K
Sep 2025
-32 K
-19 K
54 K
Aug 2025
54 K
136 K
104 K
Jul 2025
104 K
57 K
-33 K
Jun 2025
-33 K
121 K
37 K
May 2025
37 K
80 K
62 K
Apr 2025
62 K
246 K
155 K
Mar 2025
155 K
4 K
77 K
Feb 2025
77 K
124 K
183 K
Jan 2025
183 K
121 K
122 K
Dec 2024
122 K
120 K
146 K
Nov 2024
146 K
205 K
233 K
Oct 2024
233 K
121 K
143 K
Sep 2024
143 K
116 K
99 K
Aug 2024
99 K
121 K
122 K
Jul 2024
122 K
77 K
150 K
Jun 2024
150 K
148 K
152 K
May 2024
152 K
99 K
192 K
Apr 2024
192 K
193 K
184 K
Mar 2024
184 K
213 K
140 K
Feb 2024
140 K
84 K
107 K
Jan 2024
107 K
137 K
164 K
Dec 2023
164 K
-12 K
103 K
Nov 2023
103 K
-13 K
113 K
Oct 2023
113 K
-9 K
89 K
Sep 2023
89 K
2 K
177 K
Aug 2023
177 K
13 K
324 K
Jul 2023
324 K
16 K
497 K
Jun 2023
497 K
4 K
278 K
May 2023
278 K
-22 K
296 K
Apr 2023
296 K
-46 K
145 K
Mar 2023
145 K
10 K
242 K
Feb 2023
242 K
10 K
106 K
Jan 2023
106 K
86 K
235 K
Dec 2022
235 K
134 K
127 K
Nov 2022
127 K
101 K
239 K
Oct 2022
239 K
-163 K
208 K
Sep 2022
208 K
-163 K
132 K
Aug 2022
132 K
-263 K
128 K
May 2022
128 K
-225 K
202 K
Apr 2022
247 K
-31 K
479 K
Mar 2022
455 K
238 K
486 K
Feb 2022
475 K
471 K
509 K
Jan 2022
-301 K
503 K
776 K
Dec 2021
807 K
161 K
505 K
Nov 2021
534 K
-366 K
570 K
Oct 2021
571 K
-663 K
523 K
Sep 2021
568 K
74 K
340 K
Aug 2021
374 K
406 K
326 K
