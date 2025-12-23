CalendarSections

Economic Calendar and indicators of Singapore

Overview

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 2.4% 3 Q 2025 1.3% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 2.0% 3 Q 2025 2.0% Quarterly
CPI y/y 1.2% Nov 2025 1.2% Monthly
Trade Balance S$​7.669 B Nov 2025 S$​7.168 B Monthly

Economic Calendar

Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.23 05:00, SGD, CPI y/y, Actual: 1.2%, Forecast: 0.9%, Previous: 1.2%
2025.12.25 00:00, SGD, Christmas Day
2025.12.30 16:00, SGD, Bank Loans, Forecast: S$​870.232 B, Previous: S$​866.120 B

Economic indicators

GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 2.4% 3 Q 2025 1.3% Quarterly
GDP y/y 4.2% 3 Q 2025 2.9% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
Unemployment Rate 2.0% 3 Q 2025 2.0% Quarterly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI y/y 1.2% Nov 2025 1.2% Monthly
Money Last Reference Previous Frequency
Bank Loans S$​866.120 B Oct 2025 S$​863.761 B Monthly
Foreign Exchange Reserves $​400.020 B Nov 2025 $​392.198 B Monthly
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Non-Oil Domestic Exports m/m 6.6% Nov 2025 8.8% Monthly
Non-Oil Domestic Exports y/y 11.6% Nov 2025 21.7% Monthly
Trade Balance S$​7.669 B Nov 2025 S$​7.168 B Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
Industrial Production m/m 26.3% Sep 2025 -11.0% Monthly
Industrial Production y/y 16.1% Sep 2025 -9.0% Monthly
Manufacturing Business Expectations 5.0 2 Q 2025 -6.0 Quarterly
S&P Global PMI 55.4 Nov 2025 57.4 Monthly
SIPMM PMI 50.2 Nov 2025 50.1 Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
Retail Sales m/m 1.0% May 2025 0.0% Monthly
Retail Sales y/y 1.4% May 2025 0.2% Monthly
Housing Last Reference Previous Frequency
URA Property Price Index q/q 0.9% 3 Q 2025 1.2% Quarterly