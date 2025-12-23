Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators of Singapore
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|2.4%
|3 Q 2025
|1.3%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|2.0%
|3 Q 2025
|2.0%
|Quarterly
|CPI y/y
|1.2%
|Nov 2025
|1.2%
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|S$7.669 B
|Nov 2025
|S$7.168 B
|Monthly
Economic Calendar
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.23 05:00, SGD, CPI y/y, Actual: 1.2%, Forecast: 0.9%, Previous: 1.2%
2025.12.25 00:00, SGD, Christmas Day
2025.12.30 16:00, SGD, Bank Loans, Forecast: S$870.232 B, Previous: S$866.120 B
Economic indicators
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|2.4%
|3 Q 2025
|1.3%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|4.2%
|3 Q 2025
|2.9%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Unemployment Rate
|2.0%
|3 Q 2025
|2.0%
|Quarterly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI y/y
|1.2%
|Nov 2025
|1.2%
|Monthly
|Money
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Bank Loans
|S$866.120 B
|Oct 2025
|S$863.761 B
|Monthly
|Foreign Exchange Reserves
|$400.020 B
|Nov 2025
|$392.198 B
|Monthly
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Non-Oil Domestic Exports m/m
|6.6%
|Nov 2025
|8.8%
|Monthly
|Non-Oil Domestic Exports y/y
|11.6%
|Nov 2025
|21.7%
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|S$7.669 B
|Nov 2025
|S$7.168 B
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Industrial Production m/m
|26.3%
|Sep 2025
|-11.0%
|Monthly
|Industrial Production y/y
|16.1%
|Sep 2025
|-9.0%
|Monthly
|Manufacturing Business Expectations
|5.0
|2 Q 2025
|-6.0
|Quarterly
|S&P Global PMI
|55.4
|Nov 2025
|57.4
|Monthly
|SIPMM PMI
|50.2
|Nov 2025
|50.1
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Retail Sales m/m
|1.0%
|May 2025
|0.0%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales y/y
|1.4%
|May 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Housing
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|URA Property Price Index q/q
|0.9%
|3 Q 2025
|1.2%
|Quarterly