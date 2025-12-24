CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United States Federal Budget Balance

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of the Fiscal Service
Sector:
Government
Medium N/D
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

US Federal Budget Balance reflects the financial activity of the federal government during the given month. It displays a balance between all the incomes and expenditures of the state budget. The report is based on the data obtained from government agencies and Federal Reserve banks.

Detailed data on the Federal Budget Balance are published monthly by the US treasury. They indicate changes in budget spending trends and the direction of fiscal policy.

Positive federal budget balance is characterized as a budget surplus. The surplus is formed when tax revenues exceed government spending. The budget was in surplus only four times since 1970.

The situation when the government spends more than it receives is characterized as a budget deficit. The budget deficit leads to an increase in US public debt or to its restructuring. As a measure to reduce the budget deficit, the government may propose changes to the tax code (such as avoiding loopholes, reducing benefits and tax deductions) or a direct tax increase for certain groups. Another way to reduce the budget deficit is to cut budget spendings.

When the deficit grows, the Treasury sells more bonds to be able to finance government operations. So, federal budget data has a greater impact on US Treasury bonds than on the US dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Federal Budget Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
Oct 2025
N/D
$​198.0 B
Sep 2025
$​198.0 B
$​57.6 B
$​-344.8 B
Aug 2025
$​-344.8 B
$​-283.5 B
$​-291.1 B
Jul 2025
$​-291.1 B
$​-211.4 B
$​27.0 B
Jun 2025
$​27.0 B
$​-137.2 B
$​-315.7 B
May 2025
$​-316.0 B
$​122.4 B
$​258.4 B
Apr 2025
$​258.4 B
$​-215.9 B
$​-160.5 B
Mar 2025
$​-160.5 B
$​-9.9 B
$​-307.0 B
Feb 2025
$​-307.0 B
$​-393.8 B
$​-128.6 B
Jan 2025
$​-128.6 B
$​-26.5 B
$​-86.7 B
Dec 2024
$​-86.7 B
$​-4.6 B
$​-366.8 B
Nov 2024
$​-366.8 B
$​-507.9 B
$​-257.5 B
Oct 2024
$​-257.5 B
$​-60.7 B
$​64.7 B
Sep 2024
$​64.3 B
$​-138.3 B
$​-380.1 B
Aug 2024
$​-380.1 B
$​-128.8 B
$​-243.7 B
Jul 2024
$​-243.7 B
$​29.0 B
$​-71.0 B
Jun 2024
$​-66.0 B
$​-327.9 B
$​-347.1 B
May 2024
$​-347.1 B
$​160.0 B
$​209.5 B
Apr 2024
$​209.5 B
$​-62.9 B
$​-236.6 B
Mar 2024
$​-236.5 B
$​-436.3 B
$​-296.3 B
Feb 2024
$​-296.3 B
$​-298.4 B
$​-21.9 B
Jan 2024
$​-21.9 B
$​15.3 B
$​-129.4 B
Dec 2023
$​-129.4 B
$​-86.7 B
$​-314.0 B
Nov 2023
$​-314.0 B
$​-157.0 B
$​-66.6 B
Oct 2023
$​-66.6 B
$​-162.7 B
$​-170.7 B
Sep 2023
$​-171.0 B
$​-168.5 B
$​89.3 B
Aug 2023
$​89.3 B
$​-195.2 B
$​-220.8 B
Jul 2023
$​-220.8 B
$​-58.0 B
$​-227.8 B
Jun 2023
$​-227.8 B
$​-192.5 B
$​-240.3 B
May 2023
$​-240.3 B
$​-155.6 B
$​176.2 B
Apr 2023
$​176.2 B
$​-153.1 B
$​-378.1 B
Mar 2023
$​-378.1 B
$​-126.9 B
$​-262.4 B
Feb 2023
$​-262.4 B
$​-120.1 B
$​-38.8 B
Jan 2023
$​-38.8 B
$​-117.9 B
$​-85.0 B
Dec 2022
$​-85.0 B
$​-107.0 B
$​-248.5 B
Nov 2022
$​-248.5 B
$​-107.7 B
$​-87.9 B
Oct 2022
$​-87.8 B
$​-84.0 B
$​-429.7 B
Sep 2022
$​-429.7 B
$​189.4 B
$​-219.6 B
Aug 2022
$​-219.6 B
$​158.0 B
$​-211.1 B
Jul 2022
$​-211.1 B
$​95.9 B
$​-88.8 B
Jun 2022
$​-88.8 B
$​-194.2 B
$​-66.2 B
May 2022
$​-66.2 B
$​-200.2 B
$​308.2 B
Apr 2022
$​308.2 B
$​-200.2 B
$​-192.6 B
Mar 2022
$​-192.7 B
$​-222.5 B
$​-216.6 B
Feb 2022
$​-216.6 B
$​-242.6 B
$​118.7 B
Jan 2022
$​118.7 B
$​-276.9 B
$​-21.3 B
Dec 2021
$​-21.3 B
$​-304.6 B
$​-191.3 B
Nov 2021
$​-191.3 B
$​-287.4 B
$​-165.1 B
Oct 2021
$​-165.1 B
$​-303.2 B
$​-61.6 B
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code