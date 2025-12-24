The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Heating Oil Stocks Change is an indirect characteristic of the US demand for refined petroleum products allowing for a short-term forecast of the US industry demand for crude oil. Heating oil is what remains after separation of light fractions from oil or petroleum products. Fuel oil is used for heating buildings and for generating electricity. Also, some fuel oil types are used as fuel for industrial medium-power burners.

The indicator is included in the weekly report of the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy.

EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and prices for crude oil and principal petroleum products. It is a reliable source of current information on the energy industry used by manufacturers, press, policy makers, consumers and analysts, as well as state and local authorities. The report data describe supply and disposition of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States and large US regions.

Heating Oil Stocks Change is seasonally variable: for example, consumption of heating oil grows in the winter, when people need to heat buildings. That is why the indicator is rarely interpreted alone. The indicator has virtually no direct impact on crude oil quotes. It is interpreted in conjunction with other oil market indicators of greater significance.

Last values: