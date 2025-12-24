Retail Sales excl. Autos and Gas m/m reflect a percentage change in the total volume of purchases made by consumers in retail stores, in the reported month compared to the previous month. The indicator does not include purchases of services, autos, gas and food. Such calculation enables the overview of patterns in the structure of demand for goods, since changes in sales of these goods categories are often caused by changes in their prices. No adjustment for inflation is applied for the indicator. An increase in retail sales indicates stronger economic growth, but if the increase is larger than expected, it may be inflationary.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Retail Sales excl. Autos and Gas m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.