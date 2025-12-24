CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United States Core Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low 2.6% -
2.8%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
2.4%
2.6%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Core Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y shows changes in selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. PPI shows price changes from the manufacturer perspective. Food and energy are excluded from the core index calculation due to their high volatility.

Index calculation includes all sectors of US industry, which produce physical goods, including commodity markets. In the production sector, the calculation takes into account producers' prices in the mining and manufacturing industries, agriculture, construction, etc. In the services sector, the PPI calculation program covers approximately 72% of data from trade, health, transportation, warehousing, media, financial and insurance sectors, etc. Unlike the Consumer Price Index, PPI does not include prices for imported goods.

Data for the index is collected based on a survey of more than 25,000 companies of different types and sizes across the nation, which are included in a statistically representative sample.

The producer price index is calculated in relation to the base year (today it is 1982), in which the index is equal to 100. All subsequent changes in prices are calculated in relation to this benchmark. Different weights for different industries are used in calculation. Weights are adjusted every few years.

PPI is considered a leading indicator of consumer prices and of inflation. It is a more accurate preliminary indicator, if compared to CPI (Consumer Price Index): if producer prices grow, consumer prices are expected to grow accordingly. These two indicators are closely correlated. The Fed closely monitors CPI to prepare its inflationary forecasts.

Some of PPI components are used for the calculation of the GDP Price Index.

PPI growth almost always indicates inflation growth, which is usually seen as positive for the US dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Core Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
2.6%
2.8%
Aug 2025
2.8%
3.4%
3.7%
Jul 2025
3.7%
2.7%
2.6%
Jun 2025
2.6%
3.1%
3.0%
May 2025
3.0%
3.3%
3.1%
Apr 2025
3.1%
3.3%
3.3%
Mar 2025
3.3%
3.4%
3.4%
Feb 2025
3.4%
3.6%
3.6%
Jan 2025
3.6%
3.7%
3.5%
Dec 2024
3.5%
3.3%
3.4%
Nov 2024
3.4%
3.0%
3.1%
Oct 2024
3.1%
2.6%
2.8%
Sep 2024
2.8%
2.4%
2.4%
Aug 2024
2.4%
2.7%
2.4%
Jul 2024
2.4%
2.7%
3.0%
Jun 2024
3.0%
2.4%
2.3%
May 2024
2.3%
2.8%
2.4%
Apr 2024
2.4%
2.6%
2.4%
Mar 2024
2.4%
2.8%
2.0%
Feb 2024
2.0%
2.8%
2.0%
Jan 2024
2.0%
2.6%
1.8%
Dec 2023
1.8%
2.6%
2.0%
Nov 2023
2.0%
2.8%
2.4%
Oct 2023
2.4%
2.9%
2.7%
Sep 2023
2.7%
1.9%
2.2%
Aug 2023
2.2%
1.9%
2.4%
Jul 2023
2.4%
2.1%
2.4%
Jun 2023
2.4%
2.8%
2.8%
May 2023
2.8%
2.9%
3.2%
Apr 2023
3.2%
2.7%
3.4%
Mar 2023
3.4%
4.1%
4.4%
Feb 2023
4.4%
5.0%
5.4%
Jan 2023
5.4%
4.9%
5.5%
Dec 2022
5.5%
5.6%
6.2%
Nov 2022
6.2%
6.0%
6.7%
Oct 2022
6.7%
6.8%
7.2%
Sep 2022
7.2%
7.4%
7.3%
Aug 2022
7.3%
7.4%
7.6%
Jul 2022
7.6%
7.9%
8.2%
Jun 2022
8.2%
7.7%
8.3%
May 2022
8.3%
8.9%
8.8%
Apr 2022
8.8%
9.3%
9.2%
Mar 2022
9.2%
7.9%
8.4%
Feb 2022
8.4%
8.1%
8.3%
Jan 2022
8.3%
8.6%
8.3%
Dec 2021
8.3%
8.1%
7.7%
Nov 2021
7.7%
7.1%
6.8%
Oct 2021
6.8%
7.3%
6.8%
Sep 2021
6.8%
7.2%
6.7%
Aug 2021
6.7%
6.7%
6.2%
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code